WooCommerce Stores Can Now Sell Products Via YouTube Videos

Google and WooCommerce announced today that the Google for WooCommerce extension now enables merchants to sell products directly through YouTube. The update connects WooCommerce stores to YouTube channels enabling them to tap into 2.7 billion shoppers.

Merchants can tag products in videos and Shorts, where they appear as shoppable cards during playback and in a dedicated shopping tab on the channel.

The cards are pulled from the merchant’s existing product catalog

They stay synced automatically through Google Merchant Center

The same data is reused across YouTube, Shopping, and ads

Connect WooCommerce Stores To YouTube Shoppers

WooCommerce is an open source eCommerce platform built on WordPress that helps merchants manage products, payments, and orders. Google supports online selling through tools such as Merchant Center and Google Ads, which make product data available across search results, shopping listings, and ads. The Google for WooCommerce extension connects these systems so merchants can manage product data in one place and use it across Google channels.

The update adds YouTube Shopping as a direct sales channel for WooCommerce stores. Merchants can link their store to a YouTube channel and tag products from their catalog in videos and Shorts. Tagged products appear as clickable items while the video plays and remain visible in a shopping tab on the channel.

A product feed syncs automatically with Google Merchant Center, including titles, descriptions, prices, and inventory levels. This same data feeds Google Shopping listings and ad campaigns, so merchants do not need to update each channel separately and can keep product information consistent across search, ads, and video.

Performance Max campaigns use this same Merchant Center feed to generate ads in formats such as video thumbnails, display ads, and text headlines. Google runs experiments in real time and adjusts spend based on conversion trends, while merchants set budgets and return-on-ad-spend goals. While YouTube Shopping enables product tagging within videos, Performance Max handles automated ad creative that can run across YouTube and other Google channels using the same underlying data.

The extension also supports Performance Max campaigns for businesses that sell services, such as bookings or appointments, which do not require a product catalog. These campaigns focus on actions like form submissions, phone calls, or scheduling, expanding the tool beyond physical product sales.

Takeaways

YouTube now serves two roles for WooCommerce merchants:

A place where products are discovered:

YouTube is the world’s second-largest search engine and the largest platform for researching products via video. It enables merchants to reach an audience of 2.7 billion shoppers. And a place where those products can be purchased immediately:

YouTube Shopping is now a direct sales channel for WooCommerce stores. Merchants can tag products in videos and Shorts so they appear as shoppable cards while viewers are watching.

For merchants, this means they can create videos about their products that can directly lead to sales. In terms of SEO, videos are content that can rank across multiple search surfaces, and now they can lead to sales too.

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