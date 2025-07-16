Wix Announces AI Visibility Overview Citation & Sentiment Tracking Tool

Wix adds support for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) with new AI visibility tool called The AI Visibility Overview, available to users with a Wix Business Manager account in English, with more languages rolling out soon. AI Visibility Overview enables users to track citations, track AI query volume and traffic plus benchmark performance against competitors.

Wix continues its innovative and forward-thinking approach to adding AI-powered tools that provide users with real-world benefits that help get work done. Tracking AI visibility is an advanced capability that no other CMS offers.

The newly announced AI tools provides the following benefits for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO):

Users can track how often their website is cited by AI platforms in response to relevant queries, as well as add, or remove questions to better reflect their business.

GEO empowers users to stay informed on how their brand is perceived by analyzing sentiment, perception, and positioning in AI-generated content.

Users can compare their AI visibility performance to competitors to gain a better understanding of how their visibility stacks up against industry peers, identify growth opportunities, and discover which other sources are being cited in similar contexts.

Users can see how much traffic is driven to their site from AI platforms, as well as how frequently people ask about their brand or services in these engines.”

Business customers are increasingly searching with AI, and Wix’s new AI Visibility Overview is the right tool at the right time for businesses, enabling them to keep up with where customers are today and offering a competitive advantage over the competition.

Wix Analytics: About the AI Visibility Overview

