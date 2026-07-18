When To Use Search Console’s ‘Validate Fix,’ According To Google

Search Console has a button called Validate Fix that tells Google you have fixed an indexing issue. On the latest episode of Search Off the Record, Google’s John Mueller explained what clicking it does, and when it’s best used.

What ‘Validate Fix’ Does

When you click into any issue in Search Console, “Validate Fix” is one of the first things you’ll see. It appears prominently at the top of the page, which is part of why people use it more than they should.

When you ask Google to validate a “not found (404)” issue, it begins by examining a sample of the URLs affected by that problem. If the issue still appears on any of those pages, validation stops. If the sample comes back clean, Search Console queues the rest of the known-affected URLs for recrawling, not your whole site.

Mueller described what that buys you:

“So the way the marked as fixed works is we try a sample of the pages that you’re basically telling us are fixed. And if we see that they’re actually fixed, then in most cases, we will trigger a faster recrawl of the other pages.”

Clicking validate fix moves a recrawl forward, Mueller continues:

“It’s not so much that we wait and see if this is actually working better, but we’ll try to recrawl that a little bit faster.”

The button is simply a way to request a faster process; it’s not a required review. If you choose to skip it, Google will still detect your fixes during its regular crawl.

Why It Assumes You Fixed Everything

Validation is connected to a particular issue, so it assumes you’ve fixed every instance of that problem, not just one page. If you click the button and a few issues remain, the check won’t pass. This button is best used when you’ve fixed all the pages showing this error, not just one URL. For fixing a single URL, the URL Inspection tool and a re-index request are more suitable options.

On a large site, you can validate faster by filtering the report to a sitemap of your most important pages first, then requesting validation against that subset. A smaller set clears faster than one that includes every affected URL on the site.

When The Button Earns The Click

A server or CDN may start returning 404 or 403 errors to Googlebot, especially when bot protection is triggered during heavy crawling, causing genuine pages to drop out of the index.

Mueller highlighted this as a good use for the recheck button. After fixing the issue, the pages are still present but are recorded as errors in Google, and using the button prompts Google to recheck them. This is particularly useful for speeding up the recrawl of multiple pages that were mistakenly dropped. Conversely, if a section that was removed now returns 404 errors, this indicates correct behavior, and no validation is needed.

Why This Matters

The button is located at the top of every issue page, right above the list of flagged URLs. It’s designed to make you think of each flagged URL as a task, with ‘Validate Fix’ as the way to mark it complete.

Before you click, it’s helpful to ask yourself whether you’ve actually fixed something. If you’ve resolved a server or CDN issue that was causing pages to drop, clicking the button speeds up the recrawl and gets those pages rechecked sooner. However, if the report is just showing the results of your recent changes, then clicking the button isn’t necessary, and your time can be better spent focusing on real issues that need attention.

Looking Ahead

Most of what the page indexing report flags will clear on its own, because most of it was never a problem to start with. When Google recrawls a page and notices the issue is gone, it automatically updates the count, even if you haven’t clicked ‘Validate Fix.’ The expected 404 errors, redirects, and canonical changes will naturally decrease as Google rechecks these pages.

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