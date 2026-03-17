The Brand Tax: How Google Profits From Demand You Already Own

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Branded search inflates your return on ad spend (ROAS) by taking credit for demand you already own, and every input in the paid acquisition model is getting worse simultaneously.

This week, you’ll cover:

The math on how branded search distorts performance reporting across the industry. Why AI-driven discovery will expose this distortion faster than any audit. A concrete framework for separating real acquisition from expensive demand capture.

The economics of performance marketing are deteriorating, but the metric most teams use to justify their budget is hiding the problem.

Contentsquare’s 2026 analysis of 99 billion sessions shows every paid acquisition input degrading simultaneously. Yet, while ad costs rose 30% and conversion rates fell, Google’s Q4 search revenue still grew 17%.

The data points to three hidden traps in how we measure performance. More importantly, it highlights why the financial case for AI SEO gets stronger with every dollar wasted on paid clicks that bounce.

1. Last Year, Ad Costs Rose 30%. Conversion Rates Fell 5%

The visitors who convert best are the ones who already know you … and the visitors you pay the most to acquire are the ones most likely to leave.

Contentsquare measured the full acquisition funnel across nine industries, and the picture is consistent: More money in, less value out. (I touched on this study briefly for premium subscribers in this Growth Intelligence Brief.)

Cost per visit climbed 9.4% in 2025 alone, adding to a 30% cumulative increase over 3 years. Conversion rates fell 5.1%.

But their analysis showed paid search bounces at 59% and paid social bounces at 65%, while organic visits have a bounce rate of about 42%. Channel-level conversion rates are brutal: 2% for paid search, 1.6% for display, 0.4% for paid social, and 1.8% for organic search.



Those bounce rates mean more than half of every paid search dollar produces a visitor who leaves without seeing a second page. Paid social is worse. Every input in the acquisition model is degrading … all at the same time.

Gallant Chen, growth advisor to companies like Shopify, DocuSign, New Relic, and others:

My client’s results were similar. Typically, sometime in 1st half of 2025, most of my clients saw a decrease in overall paid search traffic (brand and non-brand) combined with corresponding increases in CPCs (e.g., 20% drop in Paid Search clicks, but 20% increase in CPCs). Basically, this was Google rolling out AI Overviews and, in doing so, ensuring they retained steady state revenue. AI Overviews decreased clicks. But the advertisers that still got clicks ended up paying more per click. So net, net, Google did not have to sacrifice revenue to go all in on AI Overviews.

I predict Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode will continue to accelerate this. Google shows AI-generated answers on roughly 16% of search results in Q4 of 2025, according to Semrush data, and that number is climbing.

Shrinking click inventory does not necessarily shrink demand for ads, of course – but it does concentrate bidding onto fewer clicks, which drives cost per click higher.

One Contentsquare finding sharpens the problem: Repeat visitors – the 13% who return within 30 days – account for the majority of conversions on many sites. AI-referred traffic, still just 0.2% of total visits when you look at the whole picture, bounces less and converts closer to organic rates.

2. That Means You’re Likely Taxing Your Own Demand

If every acquisition input is getting worse, why do most dashboards still show paid search as the top-performing channel? Because branded search is doing the heavy lifting, and branded search is not acquisition … it’s demand capture.

Dreamdata’s analysis of B2B Google Ads accounts found that 18% of search ad budget – an estimated $47 billion – goes to branded keywords. Branded campaigns returned 1,299% ROAS versus 68% for non-branded. That gap looks like a success story until you test whether the ad caused the sale.

In 2024, Rand Fishkin explained the attribution mechanism that makes this invisible: When people hear about a brand through social, podcasts, or word of mouth, they go to Google and search the brand name. Google gets attribution credit for the conversion. CFOs look at analytics and see that the best traffic comes from Google, which reinforces the investment in Google Ads.

The more a company invests in brand-building elsewhere, the better branded search numbers look, which makes Google look like the best channel … which leads to more Google spend.

Google’s collecting the toll on conversions it had nothing to do with, and if you’re not careful about measurement, this can distort what’s actually going on. In catching up with Rex Gelb, founder & CEO at Summit Chase and head of paid media at Cursor, he mentioned:

Branded search is one of the most misunderstood metrics in performance marketing. High ROAS on brand campaigns usually reflects demand that your marketing efforts already created elsewhere. That doesn’t mean branded search is useless – it often protects conversion paths and captures high-intent traffic. The real mistake is reporting blended ROAS without separating brand and non-brand. Once you split them, the economics of acquisition become much clearer.

Gallant Chen seconds that notion:

My preferred approach is for teams to think about Brand Paid Search as an “opex” item akin to other G&A elements that, unfortunately, you must invest in to run your business. Brand Paid Search does not drive incremental revenue. Focus on NonBrand, which does drive incremental revenue.

3. Branded Spend Defends 70% Of Search – And Ignores The Rest

The brand tax would be easier to justify if Google were the only place people search … but we know it’s not. Branded keyword defense does nothing on Amazon, YouTube, Reddit, or any AI surface.

SparkToro and Datos published new research this month analyzing desktop search behavior across 41 domains:

Roughly 80% of searches happen on traditional search engines (Google was found responsible for 73.7% of all desktop searches).

Commerce sites account for 10% (like Amazon and eBay), social 5.5% (TikTok, YouTube), AI tools 3% (ChatGPT, Claude).

Brands are paying to defend their name on a platform that represents 70% of search, all while it’s actively shrinking (albeit slowly) … and user discovery is shifting to surfaces where the brand tax does not apply:

The one I’m most excited about is invisible – it’s the 34 sites outside the top 7 growing their share of search — one of the only areas of web behavior we’ve investigated in the last decade(?!) where the biggest sites aren’t getting more dominant with time. Fingers crossed this trend continues.

A brand that spends 90% of its paid budget on Google is optimizing for one platform in a search economy that now spans 41 and counting – 34 smaller sites outside the top 7 are the fastest-growing segment of search. That’s risky.

The math does not hold when you account for where people actually look for products, answers, and recommendations.

4. Increased Ad Costs And High Bounce Rates Make The Case For AI SEO

If influence is more valuable than traffic – and it is, although harder to measure – brands should build presence on the platforms where their audience already spends time rather than (over)paying to pull them through a branded click.

Contentsquare’s 2026 retention data supports this: Repeat visitors who return within 30 days convert at multiples higher than first-touch paid visitors. AI-referred visitors, arriving with clearer intent from upstream AI conversations, bounce less and convert closer to organic rates.

The pattern is consistent: Brand familiarity built before the click can produce better economics than paid acquisition at the click.

And this is one of the biggest financial cases for AI SEO, even when the ROI of LLM visibility is hard to quantify today.

If more than half of every paid search dollar produces a bounce – and it’s likely AI Overviews will push that number higher – then investing in brand visibility and trust inside AI answers makes financial sense for many brands.

The comparison is not “AI SEO versus proven ROI.” The comparison is “AI SEO versus a high bounce rate that is getting worse.”

A channel that builds brand recognition upstream and balances your dependency on paid demand capture does not need to prove attribution the same way a direct-response campaign does.

It needs to prove that branded search spend went down while total revenue held. And that’s a test you can run.

Featured Image: Yaaaaayy/Shutterstock