Web Guide: Google’s New AI Search Experiment

Google has launched Web Guide, an experimental feature in Search Labs that uses AI to reorganize search results pages.

The goal is to help you find information by grouping related links together based on the intent behind your query.

What Is Web Guide?

Web Guide replaces the traditional list of search results with AI-generated clusters. Each group focuses on a different aspect of your query, making it easier to dive deeper into specific areas.

According to Austin Wu, Group Product Manager for Search at Google, Web Guide uses a custom version of Gemini to understand both your query and relevant web content. This allows it to surface pages you might not find through standard search.

Here are some examples provided by Google:

How It Works

Behind the scenes, Web Guide uses the familiar “query fan-out” technique.

Instead of running one search, it issues multiple related queries in parallel. It then analyzes and organizes the results into categories tailored to your search intent.

This approach gives you a broader overview of a topic, helping you learn more without needing to refine your query manually.

When Web Guide Helps

Google says Web Guide is most useful in two situations:

Exploratory searches: For example, “how to solo travel in Japan” might return clusters for transportation, accommodations, etiquette, and must-see places.

A query like "How to stay close with family across time zones?" could bring up tools for scheduling, video calls, and relationship tips.

In both cases, Web Guide aims to support deeper research, not just quick answers.

How To Try It

Web Guide is available through Search Labs for users who’ve opted in. You can access it by selecting the Web tab in Search and switching back to standard results anytime.

Over time, Google plans to test AI-organized results in the All tab and other parts of Search based on user feedback.

How Web Guide Differs From AI Mode

While Web Guide and AI Mode both use Google’s Gemini model and similar technologies like query fan-out, they serve different functions within Search.

Web Guide is designed to reorganize traditional search results. It clusters existing web pages into groups based on different aspects of your query, helping you explore a topic from multiple angles without generating new content.

AI Mode provides a conversational, AI-generated response to your query. It can break down complex questions into subtopics, synthesize information across sources, and present a summary or interactive answer box. It also supports follow-up questions and features like Deep Search for more in-depth exploration.

In short, Web Guide focuses on how results are presented, while AI Mode changes how answers are generated and delivered.

Looking Ahead

Web Guide reflects Google’s continued shift away from the “10 blue links” model. It follows features like AI Overviews and the AI Mode, which aim to make search more dynamic.

Because Web Guide is still a Labs feature, its future depends on how people respond to it. Google is taking a gradual rollout approach, watching how it affects the user experience.

If adopted more broadly, this kind of AI-driven organization could reshape how people find your content, and how you need to optimize for it.

Featured Image: Screenshot from labs.google.com/search/experiment/34, July 2025.