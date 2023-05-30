Video Marketing For Law Firms: 8 Tactics For Lead Gen Success

As a law firm owner, wouldn’t you like your video marketing to get clients buzzing?

Believe it or not, law firm content doesn’t have to be boring – and in fact, it shouldn’t be.

There are many unique and creative ways to use video marketing in your law firm.

From educational and captivating content to engaging and share-worthy videos, this article will help you discover new ways to generate new leads with video!

Let’s get into it.

1. Create Educational Videos

The legal field is often complicated, wordy, and altogether unapproachable for the average person.

As a legal professional, though, you have the opportunity to translate complex topics into information your audience can easily understand!

One of the best ways to do this is to create educational videos that address common legal questions your audience may have – or to provide more information about the legal process in general.

This can be incredibly helpful to potential clients who are overwhelmed with all of the traditional jargon surrounding their legal issues.

For example, home foreclosure can be a scary and intimidating issue. Help put your audience at ease by breaking down the exact steps they should take to prevent foreclosure – including hiring a legal professional.

Since most legal issues will require someone to get legal support, you can always mention your services in hopes of a potential client reaching out to you!

Tip: Consider adding real-life examples or case studies to add even more value to your educational videos. This will make your videos more relatable for your audience.

2. Launch A YouTube Channel

The best way to get more eyes on your video content is to start a YouTube channel. This is because YouTube acts as a search engine, allowing users to search for topics and discover related videos.

For example, if someone searches for “child custody battle” on YouTube, they will be met with a list of related videos from other lawyers and publishers.

But how high these videos rank in YouTube search is somewhat dependent on YouTube SEO.

Plan YouTube video topics that relate to what your potential clients are likely looking for. You can use keyword tools for YouTube to find keyword ideas.

Then, you should include your chosen keyword in the video title, description, and video content (voiceover/script). This helps improve your YouTube rankings and attract viewers to your channel.

Be sure to include a call-to-action (CTA) for potential clients to contact you, and consider adding your website link and/or phone number to the description of your video.

Tip: Use a tool like Animaker to create animated explainer videos. This can be a fun way to explain complex legal concepts.

3. Embed Video Content Into Blog Posts

Another way to drive traffic to your videos is to embed them in blog articles on your website.

If your law firm has a blog, this is likely a place where you post law firm updates, informational content, client testimonials, and more. Article marketing is a great way to drum up more organic traffic for your law firm.

If you have website analytics already, I recommend identifying the blog articles that currently get the most traffic and creating videos for these. Then, you can embed the videos into the articles themselves.

If you don’t have website analytics yet, I highly recommend getting set up with Google Search Console (GSC) and Google Analytics (GA). Both are free and provide valuable insight into how your website is performing, how many people visit your site, etc.

4. Ask Clients For Video Testimonials

There is a lot of trust to be built between lawyers and their clients. With so much on the line – money, time, family dynamics, etc. – clients are often wary of hiring legal help with no guarantee of results.

And while you can’t guarantee any outcome, you should be able to guarantee a positive experience. This is where having happy client testimonials can help build trust in your business.

So, in addition to asking for client testimonials on Facebook and Google, consider asking clients for video testimonials. These videos can be added to your blog, website, YouTube channel, ads, and beyond (with consent, of course!).

Ask clients to describe their experience working with your law firm, why they might recommend you to future clients, and what the outcome was from working together. However, be aware that you don’t want your testimonial videos to be too scripted.

5. Use Video In Paid Ads

Paid advertising can be exciting, too! Instead of resorting to the traditional, text-based ad format, consider experimenting with video.

The most common pay-per-click (PPC) advertising platforms are Facebook Ads and Instagram Ads, but you may decide to use others that better fit your niche.

You can publish video advertisements to reach new audiences, drum up engagement, and generate leads for your firm.

Here are some video advertising best practices to follow:

Grab attention by having a strong opening that quickly communicates your message.

Keep your video short and sweet (15-30 seconds is recommended).

Optimize your video for mobile viewing by adding subtitles, a clear CTA, and a vertical aspect ratio (9:16 is recommended).

Add compelling branding, like your logo, photos of your team, icons, and more.

Encourage viewers to take action. For example, you can direct them to your website or include your phone number in the ad.

6. Use Live Video

Many platforms, like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, allow you to post live videos. In this format, you simply log into your account, navigate to the Live function, and click “go live”!

Live videos are great for engagement, allowing you to interact with your audience in real-time.

Some great live video topics include question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, online conferences, interviews, or webinars.

You can even use platforms like Be.Live to share your screen or have multiple hosts on-screen. It even allows you to post your live to multiple Facebook groups and/or pages simultaneously.

When hosting a live video, make sure you have a reliable internet connection. I also recommend being in a quiet, distraction-free space with a simple backdrop.

7. Host A Webinar

Like educational videos, webinars are a great way to provide valuable information to your audience. The difference is that webinars are usually longer (hours or days at a time), and you might even have attendees sign up in advance.

Webinars work best if they fit into your larger marketing strategy. For example, you might advertise on social media for people to attend your webinar, for which they need to provide their email address.

Then you can follow up with them via email marketing, direct them to your blog, or prompt them to work with you.

A wide variety of tools allow you to record a webinar; Google Meet and Zoom (yes, the ones you use for virtual calls) allow you to hit “record” and save your video.

Then, you can upload the video to YouTube (and make it “hidden” except for attendees) or post it on your website behind a subscription wall.

8. Collaborate With Industry Experts

You might be the most experienced lawyer in your niche, but I’m sure you don’t know everything! This is when it’s helpful to pull in other industry experts to provide additional value to your audience.

For example, you might be a family law attorney (whose target audience is parents), but you don’t know much about probate and estate planning. You could invite a trusted probate attorney to discuss the value of wills, estate planning, and more.

This can take the format of an interview (with you and the interviewee on screen) or as a pre-recorded video that the expert sends to you. Whatever format makes the most sense for you!

Try to look for industry experts who have a strong following in your target market. That way, you can broaden your reach and expand your potential client base.

Creative Law Firm Video Marketing Ideas

It’s clear that video marketing can be a lucrative way to drive more traffic and leads for your business.

More than just the above, there are tons of ways to expand your reach with video.

The possibilities are only limited by your creativity and imagination – so don’t be afraid to have fun with it and try new approaches.

Featured Image: Irina Strelnikova/Shutterstock