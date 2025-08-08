8 Emerging Trends CMOs Need To Watch: What’s Next In Content Marketing

Content marketers’ patience and performance are being tested as AI infiltrates every tech stack, which has been both a blessing and a curse.

Creating content has never been simpler, given the rise of AI, upending content creation, distribution, and discovery.

At the same time, writing original content has never been more paramount, given the vast amount of AI-generated content being written and misinformation spreading like wildfire.

In turn, audiences tune out the noise, demand well-written content, and are less forgiving when brands misstep.

For chief marketing officers (CMOs), this window in time is ripe for the taking.

Those who evolve fast, rethink foundational content marketing strategies, and invest in authentic, relevant, and human-first content will win attention.

For those who don’t, they risk taking themselves out of the game and being left in the dust.

In this post, we’ll explore the top eight trends defining the next era of content marketing and how forward-thinking CMOs are stepping up to keep up with the swift pace.

1. Use AI To Assist

Generative AI is no longer a tool to test out; it’s an integral part of every marketing strategy, irrespective of organization size or industry.

A study spanning 17 diverse industries found nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents say their companies use Generative AI to help create text, images, videos, or other content types.

The same study found that only 17% of marketers aren’t using AI at all, a number that will likely shrink in the months to come.

A separate report stated that the majority of marketers (88%) believe AI software saves their company time and money.

While AI has been and will continue to be used to generate content, the quality of that content may not match that of human writers.

A study published in Nature found that when generative AI software only uses content created by other AI, its responses start to decline in quality.

For example, after the first two prompts, the answers weren’t quality and missed the mark, only getting worse by the fifth attempt.

By the ninth consecutive query, the responses became completely nonsensical and unrelated to the original query’s intent.

CMOs must ensure content writers aren’t leveraging AI-generated content to draft content but rather use it as a tool that helps writers co-create content with purpose and editorial rigor.

CMO Action Plan For AI-Assisted Content Creation:

Develop AI-human content workflows: Use AI for research, drafts, and metadata. Humans should be used for drafting, ensuring the brand’s tone of voice shines throughout, and fact-checking.

Use AI for research, drafts, and metadata. Humans should be used for drafting, ensuring the brand’s tone of voice shines throughout, and fact-checking. Audit existing content to ensure it meets brand quality standards. Prioritize updating or replacing low-value content.

to ensure it meets brand quality standards. Prioritize updating or replacing low-value content. Clearly disclose when and how AI tools are used to foster trust with your target audience.

to foster trust with your target audience. Monitor and audit content consistently to ensure no AI-generated content falls through the cracks.

2. Write For Semantic Search

Search looks entirely different from what it did a few years ago.

What was once ruled by ten blue links has now adapted to shifts in user behavior, favoring semantically rich results that answer queries without users having to even click through to learn more.

AI-powered engines (like Google AI Mode) now parse through conversational queries and extract the most relevant information, displaying it as a summary at the top of the SERPs.

To adapt to this shift in how Google and other search engines prioritize and rank content, CMOs should reshape their content strategies to structure content around topic clusters and frequently asked questions.

And, if you’re not already using schema markup, now is the time to make it clear to search engine crawlers what your content is all about.

Schema markup can help search engines understand the context and boost your chances of appearing in featured snippets. The more visible your content is, the better your chance of winning clicks and attention.

CMO Action Plan For Writing For Semantic Search:

Redesign landing pages (if needed) around FAQ-driven, intent-focused headings.

(if needed) around FAQ-driven, intent-focused headings. Implement relevant structured data , such as FAQPage, HowTo, and Q&A markup, which might enhance your visibility.

, such as FAQPage, HowTo, and Q&A markup, which might enhance your visibility. Keep a pulse on SERP changes by consistently monitoring where your content stands; repurpose or refresh pages that are losing visibility.

3. Create Short-Form Videos

Video marketing hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

For marketers, video marketing has proven to be a successful endeavor; 93% of marketers say video marketing has given them a good ROI, and 96% of video marketers say video has helped them increase brand awareness.

The same study reported that 84% of video marketers say video has directly increased sales, while 84% say video has helped keep visitors engaged on their website longer.

As social media platforms, like TikTok grow in popularity, so too does the need for diverse content types.

It comes as no surprise that short-form video comes in as the top content format delivering ROI in 2025, followed closely behind by live-streamed video.

Undoubtedly, videos are capturing attention, and CMOs should continue to invest in video to build brand awareness, diversify content, and meet evolving consumer expectations.

CMO Action Plan For Creating More Short-Form Videos:

Develop a repository of short-form clips (30–90 seconds). These clips can be anything from customer testimonials, product demos, teaser videos, video ads, and more.

(30–90 seconds). These clips can be anything from customer testimonials, product demos, teaser videos, video ads, and more. Repurpose long-form content – webinars, whitepapers – into bite-sized assets to extend your content’s lifetime.

webinars, whitepapers – into bite-sized assets to extend your content’s lifetime. Distribute video via LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, and embed in emails and site pages. Share your video wherever applicable (you’ve already put the hard work in; it’s time to get the most out of it!).

4. Optimize For Voice And Visual Search Discovery

The rise of voice and visual search is growing. More customers than ever are seeking products by sharing screenshots or using voice assistants to search for businesses.

Given the influx of smart assistants, image-based queries, and platform recommendations, businesses can no longer ignore investing in rich metadata and optimized visuals.

For images specifically, businesses should ensure files are saved and uploaded with a name that’s relevant to the image.

Additionally, you’ll want to add descriptive alt-text to every photo on your website to ensure search bots are able to crawl your photos correctly or in the case where a user isn’t able to see the image on your landing page. It’s also critical to ensure images are fast-loading and don’t delay the page speed.

In the case of voice search, conversational content is now a must. Write your content in a way consumers speak. Incorporate long-tail keyword phrases within your content and answer frequently asked questions.

CMOs should play a key role in cross-functional efforts to ensure content is optimized, compliant, and providing the best user experience.

CMO Action Plan For Improving Voice And Image Search Visibility:

Add descriptive, keyword-rich alt-text for all images.

for all images. Don’t neglect mobile performance and ensure fast load speeds for visual content-heavy pages.

and ensure fast load speeds for visual content-heavy pages. Include voice-format answers in your content. For example, a restaurant may want to address common questions it receives, such as “Do you serve brunch?” or “Are gluten-free options available?”.

5. Create Interactive Experiences

Third-party cookies may be a thing of the past, but brands still need to capture first-party data.

First-party data powers personalization, however this type of data must be captured in a compliant way. That’s where interactive content comes into play: quizzes, calculators, polls, and more can encourage browsers to share their personal data with your business.

In fact, a study from HubSpot revealed interactive content sees the fourth-highest ROI compared to other marketing initiatives. In the first place (66%) were product-related videos, second (55%) were trendy videos, and third (53%) were funny videos.

CMOs should encourage their teams to integrate an ecosystem of experiences to collect data and personalize future interactions.

By doing so, businesses are better poised to achieve better segmentation, stronger nurture workflows, and foster greater trust with their target audience.

CMO Action Plan For Creating More Interactive Experiences:

Add interactive tools such as gated lead generation engines.

such as gated lead generation engines. Ensure lead capture forms connect appropriately to customer relationship management (CRM) tech for tailored follow-up.

to customer relationship management (CRM) tech for tailored follow-up. Collaborate across marketing, CX, and analytics to operationalize first-party insights, ensuring insights are shared across teams.

6. Tap Into Micro‑Communities

Micro-communities are on the rise, and search engines are paying close attention to this trend.

Consider the last time you conducted a search on Google. One of the top results for your query was likely a link to a Reddit post about the same topic.

Savvy brands turn to Reddit to engage in authentic and meaningful conversations, and even create their own micro-communities.

A vast majority (88%) of Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z U.S. consumers engage with niche groups based on shared values or interests.

This number continues to grow with time, making micro-communities a prime area to focus marketing efforts.

Authentic dialogue and communication are essential to effectively connect with your target audience.

Consider that users frequent online communities as a place to explore and connect with like-minded individuals, not to be met with spammy sales strategies.

CMOs should map and engage niche communities that align with brand values and develop user-generated content initiatives to engage in softer sales techniques that elevate customer experiences.

CMO Action Plan For Tapping Into Micro-Communities:

Identify a few key niche communities (forums, Facebook groups, subreddits, niche LinkedIn pods).

(forums, Facebook groups, subreddits, niche LinkedIn pods). Start by observing user behavior in these groups and then engaging in real, natural conversations.

in these groups and then engaging in real, natural conversations. Share user-generated content (UGC) – reviews, stories, testimonials – from real users to build trust and credibility.

7. Go Beyond Google

The search experience has become fragmented. Google still holds significant dominance in the search engine marketplace, but generative AI services are gaining traction.

With search results becoming more volatile, many SEO professionals wonder what works these days.

Content must be amplified for maximum reach, with distribution across a vast array of channels like social, community, earned, and email.

This isn’t limited to just written content. Short-form videos can be shared across Reels and Shorts, on LinkedIn, paid placement in niche newsletters, and more to help diversify reach.

A multi-channel strategy reduces dependency on any single platform.

CMOs should invest in and focus on a multi-channel strategy. By doing so, businesses are better set up for the success of appearing in organic search results and for AI-generated results.

New channel experiments can help your business test what’s working and what’s not, and tracking performance across each channel can inform ongoing strategy.

CMO Action Plan For Improving Content Reach:

Launch content distribution campaigns across video, social, email, community, and earned/paid channels.

across video, social, email, community, and earned/paid channels. Build relationships with niche newsletters and podcasts for earned coverage.

with niche newsletters and podcasts for earned coverage. Use performance dashboards to monitor channel-specific key performance indicators (KPIs) and adjust efforts where needed.

8. Create A Strategic Budget

Content marketing investment is a top priority for many businesses.

It continues to prove the effort is worth the spend, with nearly half (46%) of B2B marketers increasing their marketing budgets in 2025 and over two-thirds (61%) spending more on video.

AI has also been added as a line item in many budgets, given that AI in marketing is now a $57.99 billion market, and 56% of marketers say their company is taking an active role in implementing and using AI.

CMOs must have a firm understanding of what works well for their business and what doesn’t, strategically allocating resources to what moves the needle, whether that’s video, interactive content, community engagement, paid ads, or more.

Clear return on investment (ROI) models and transparent budget allocation will highlight content as a profit center, not a sunk cost. It will also paint a clearer picture to leadership to showcase how your team’s efforts are driving revenue.

CMO Action Plan To Create A Strategic Budget:

Create a framework for how you’ll reflect content’s ROI by including KPIs for lead quality, closed revenue, and engagement.

by including KPIs for lead quality, closed revenue, and engagement. Consider budget allocations for emerging technologies like AI and interactive content.

for emerging technologies like AI and interactive content. Track and report ROI on at least a quarterly basis. Adjust content marketing tactics based on outcomes.

Final Takeaways: Leading The Next Wave

To thrive in a rapidly changing industry, CMOs must become strategic futurists, rooted in testing, tracking, and tackling new endeavors that align with shifts in consumer behavior.

As the face of the marketing teams, CMOs must lead the change they wish to see, equipping teams with the right tools and technology to make that change happen.

CMOs will act as the guiding light for handling marketing ethically, from responsible AI usage to properly disclosing AI and scaling human-first, value-driven content initiatives.

They’ll diversify distribution, ensuring content marketers’ hard work is getting the chance to shine across a variety of channels. They’ll also provide editorial oversight, especially over larger content pieces like “State of” reports.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, they’ll rigorously track ROI and invest with intention. They’ll see what’s working well and pivot quickly when something isn’t proving its value.

ROI will remain top of mind, ensuring each and every marketing effort drives the company forward.

CMOs who embrace the aforementioned changes now will elevate content from a marketing function to a strategic growth engine, one that builds lasting trust with customers, leads to corporate longevity, and improves the marketing team’s job satisfaction.

