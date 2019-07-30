The Top 5 Free Survey Makers

Ah, the online survey.

There’s no better way to figure out what your audience loves, hates, or wishes your brand did better.

Online surveys are excellent for:

Receiving feedback on your product or service.

Gauging interest in a potential new product line.

Performing market research.

Generally discovering what your audience – be they employees, customers, or site visitors – cares about.

Like anything these days, you have a multitude of free online survey tools to choose from.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is you have to wade through your options to figure out the best survey tool for you.

In this article, I’ve done that dirty work for you.

Below I outline the top five free survey makers, with a simple bulleted list of their pros and cons, so you can quickly select the best one for your needs.

But first up, the caveats.

What You’re Missing with Free Survey Makers

When something’s free, there’s usually a catch. The same goes for free survey makers.

Free survey tools, or the free plan offered by a paid survey tool, often come with the following limitations:

Limited export options. You may not be able to export your survey data for review in Excel or Google Sheets. There may be a PDF-only export option, or no export ability at all.

You may not be able to export your survey data for review in Excel or Google Sheets. There may be a PDF-only export option, or no export ability at all. Limited analytics. Free survey tools often skimp on the analytics. You may be left to your own pivot tables and Excel expertise if you want to create anything fancy from your survey data.

Free survey tools often skimp on the analytics. You may be left to your own pivot tables and Excel expertise if you want to create anything fancy from your survey data. Limited survey functionality. This runs the gamut, from a limit on how many respondents or questions you can have per survey, to only allowing so many question types (e.g., multiple choice, long form, etc.).

This runs the gamut, from a limit on how many respondents or questions you can have per survey, to only allowing so many question types (e.g., multiple choice, long form, etc.). Limited extra perks. By perks, I mean those other features that take a software from good to great. With survey makers, that might mean easy-to-access support, the ability to embed surveys in email or webpages, multiple user accounts, or integration with your other third-party email marketing or CRM software.

By perks, I mean those other features that take a software from good to great. With survey makers, that might mean easy-to-access support, the ability to embed surveys in email or webpages, multiple user accounts, or integration with your other third-party email marketing or CRM software. No branding. Free survey makers give you their tool for free. In return, you provide them with free brand awareness. Don’t expect to be able to swap out their logo for your own. You’ll probably be stuck with their branding, along with a prominent link to their site throughout the survey, on the thank you page (or both).

If any of the above is a dealbreaker for you, you should plan to drop a little dough on a paid survey tool. That’s why I’ve also included the pricing range all the tools featured below.

In case you end up having to upgrade later, it’s easier to do so from a tool you’re already familiar with.

Top 5 Free Survey Tools

Without further ado, I present the best free survey makers you’ll find today. These are listed in no particular order.

Do you live and die by your Google Drive?

Great news: Google also offers free survey software, via Google Forms.

Alright, I know I just said these were presented in no particular order, but I’ll openly admit Google Forms is my personal favorite. Just look at all of the features they include in their free plan!

All you need is a free Google account to get started.

Here’s what’s included in the free plan:

Unlimited surveys

Unlimited questions

Unlimited responses

Export to Google Sheets

Survey logic (ability to skip or trigger questions)

Ability to embed images and YouTube videos

Ability to embed the survey on your website and share to social media

Survey analytics, updated in real-time

Integration with Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

Unlimited collaborators

Customizable survey templates

Free branding

What’s missing from the free plan:

Enhanced security and collaboration options

Integration with your existing G Suite team account

Price: Completely free. G Suite pricing ranges from $6 to $25 per user per month.

Best for: Anyone and everyone, for business or casual use.

SurveyMonkey is the online survey tool. It just turned 20 years old, and it’s still the most well-known online survey software.

Despite the limitations of its free plans, SurveyMonkey continues to be popular thanks to its intuitive interface and brand recognition. Notable clients include HP, GoPro, Progressive, and Lyft.

One nice perk is that you can test out any of the paid features with your free plan. (You just won’t be able to actually use it in your live survey until you pay up.)

Here’s what’s included in the free plan:

Unlimited surveys

10 questions

15 question types

100 responses per survey

Over 100 customizable survey templates

Ability to embed the survey on your website

Mobile app

One user

What’s missing from the free plan:

Unlimited questions, question types, and responses

Data exports – this is a biggie!

Custom branding

Survey logic (ability to skip or trigger questions)

Team collaboration

Advanced security (single sign-on, HIPAA compliance)

A/B testing

Price: Freemium. Paid plans range from $25 to $99 per month.

Best for: Small-scale surveys, casual use.

Many online survey tools are designed for the general public.

Readers of Search Engine Journal will be happy to hear that there’s a survey tool created just for us. Typeform was built specifically with marketers, UX researchers, and business owners like us in mind.

Here’s what’s included in the free plan:

10 questions per survey

100 responses per month

Basic question types

Basic reporting and analytics

Ability to embed the survey on your website

Integrations with MailChimp, HubSpot, Trello, Google Sheets, Zapier, and more

What’s missing from the free plan:

Unlimited questions and responses

Custom thank you screen

Custom branding

Survey logic (ability to skip or trigger questions)

Team collaboration

Ability to accept payment

Ability for survey respondents to upload files

Integration with Facebook pixel and Google Tag Manager

Price: Freemium. Paid plans range from $30 to $59 per month.

Best for: Enterprise users, UX researchers and marketers hoping to track customer behavior.

Zoho Survey is part of the same Zoho suite of apps that caters to sales, HR, IT, finance, and virtually any kind of business user you can think of.

Given their tenure creating SaaS software for business, their survey tool is just as robust as you might expect. Customers include big names like Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, and Change.org.

Here’s what’s included in the free plan:

Unlimited surveys

10 questions

100 responses

Ability to embed surveys in email or website, and share to social media

Export to PDF

200 survey templates

Password protection and HTTPS encryption

What’s missing from the free plan:

Unlimited questions and responses

Ability to export to XLS or CSV

Survey logic (ability to skip or trigger questions)

Custom branding

Team collaboration

Real-time responses

Multilingual surveys

Integration with Google Sheets, Tableau, Shopify, Zendesk, Eventbrite, and others

Price: Freemium. Paid plans range from $20 to $60 per month.

Best for: Zoho users, or anyone who needs a level of security for their surveys.

SurveyGizmo is an advanced survey maker developed for the enterprise client. Paid features include custom coding so you can customize every single element of your survey, from the survey URL to the form logic.

They stand out among free survey makers for being one of the few (besides Google Forms) to offer unlimited questions and Excel exports in their free plan. Clients include Disney, Salesforce, Verizon, and The Home Depot.

Here’s what’s included in the free plan:

3 surveys at a time

Unlimited questions

100 responses

6 question types

Export to Excel or share on social media

Customizable templates

What’s missing from the free plan:

Unlimited surveys

Unlimited questions and responses

Unlimited question types

Survey logic (ability to skip or trigger questions)

Custom branding

Ability to embed surveys in website

Export to PDF, PowerPoint, or Word

Ability for survey respondents to upload files

Survey analytics and reporting

Ability to accept payment

Price: Freemium. Paid plans range from $25 to $150 per month.

Best for: Anyone creating long surveys, with a need to export data to Excel

Which Survey Tool Will You Use?

There you have it: the top free survey makers you’ll find online.

There are some other options out there (like SurveyLegend, SurveyPlanet, and even Facebook Messenger), but the features offered with these five should suit most use cases.

