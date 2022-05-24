SEOday 2022: The Largest SEO Event In 3 Languages

This post was sponsored by puntorojo. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Join Aleyda Solis, John Mueller, Barry Schwartz, Izzi Smith, and more as they host this year’s SEOday on June 22, 2022.

SEOday 2022: The Largest, Free, Multilingual, Online SEO Event

On June 22, 2022, you’ll have instant access to:

Practical SEO talks that will show you how to manage an SEO strategy step-by-step.

A full package of SEO talks, hacks, and updates.

Vast information on international SEO techniques.

Multi-industry expert panels.

Although we don’t want to spoil the surprise, here are some of the confirmed speakers and a little bit about them:

John Mueller , Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google – If you know something about SEO, you are aware of the important role that John Mu has in the community. He has been working at Google for more than 10 years and was a speaker at SEOday in 2020!

, Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google – If you know something about SEO, you are aware of the important role that John Mu has in the community. He has been working at Google for more than 10 years and was a speaker at SEOday in 2020! Izzi Smith , Technical SEO Team Lead at Ryte – She has spoken at several huge conferences including MozCon, SMX Munich, Google Webmaster Conference, BrightonSEO, and many more.

, Technical SEO Team Lead at Ryte – She has spoken at several huge conferences including MozCon, SMX Munich, Google Webmaster Conference, BrightonSEO, and many more. Andrew Coco , SEO Director at Peacock & NBC Sports – Coco has worked at leading companies such as Digitas North America and as a Senior SEO Manager for The Walt Disney Company.

, SEO Director at Peacock & NBC Sports – Coco has worked at leading companies such as Digitas North America and as a Senior SEO Manager for The Walt Disney Company. Mordy Oberstein, Head of SEO Branding at Wix.com and Communications Advisor at Semrush – He has participated as a speaker at several conferences like Semrush Webinars and Search Engine Land. Oberstein contributes SEO content regularly to publications such as Semrush, Search Engine Journal, Moz, and many others.

A Free, Virtual SEO Conference – The First English Edition

This year, we are proud to announce the first edition of SEOday in English.

Viewers from around the world can virtually join SEOday, as it is broadcast live in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

On June 22nd, you will be able to join international SEO speakers from leading companies around the globe.

The event will be online, so you can watch it from wherever you want, from any part of the world, completely free.

What Is SEOday?

SEOday was born in 2015 as an initiative from the leading SEO agency in Latin America and the first SEO agency certified as a “Great Place to Work” – puntorojo.

The goal was, and still is, to spread knowledge about search engine optimization.

This dream came about after noticing that there was a great lack of SEO understanding in a large part of Latin America.

SEOday’s first edition was at a coffee shop in Argentina with no more than 57 participants.

Since then, this event has been organized by our SEO agency year after year.

Throughout the years, the event’s constant growth spurred our need to change venues.

In 2017 and 2018, SEOday was held in a Four Seasons hotel.

The last in-person edition, in 2019, was located in the Paseo La Plaza Theatre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with no less than 526 people in attendance.

In 2020, SEOday had the chance to reach more people than ever through its first virtual conference.

15,877 participants from many different countries and continents were able to connect simultaneously to learn about SEO.

After that, last year’s edition was held online again.

It achieved a great audience of more than 129,000 people from 57 countries all over the world.

The great success of the latest SEOday is what motivated us to split the event into three languages, so more people could get SEO knowledge around the world.

SEO & Its Importance

As you probably know, SEO is the abbreviation for “search engine optimization”.

According to Google Search Central, SEO is “the process of making your site better for search engines.”

“[SEO] is often about making small modifications to parts of your website. When viewed individually, these changes might seem like incremental improvements, but when combined with other optimizations, they could have a noticeable impact on your site’s user experience and performance in organic search results.” (Google)

What about SEO’s importance? Let’s check some statistics:

The first result in Google’s organic search results has an average CTR of 31.7%.

49% of marketers report that organic search has the best ROI of any marketing channel.

53% of US consumers say that they research products using a search engine before deciding whether or not to buy.

As you can see, being able to rank at the top of search engines is the difference between getting great sales or not at the end of the month.

So, if you want your business to be successful in the digital era you will definitely need SEO in your life.

