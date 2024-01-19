The Best SEO Conferences For 2024 (Virtual And In-Person)

The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning have dramatically reshaped the SEO and digital marketing landscape, and attending a conference is arguably one of the best ways to benefit from the latest industry insights while expanding your professional network.

Spending hours researching articles, forum discussions, and other online resources is always valuable, but attending conferences can significantly enhance your learning experience.

By directly interacting with industry professionals and experts, having the opportunity to ask them questions offers a depth of knowledge that complements and goes beyond what self-guided online research can provide.

In short, attending conferences, whether in-person or virtual, offers a wide range of benefits:

Networking opportunities.

Learning from experts.

Interactive workshops.

Staying updated with trends.

Exposure to new tools and discovering the marketplace.

Direct Q&A sessions.

Receiving feedback from experts on your work.

Building your company or personal brand.

Competitive insights.

Inspiration and creativity.

Unique case studies available only to conference attendees.

To help you decide which ones you should attend, we’ve compiled a list of the best SEO conferences in 2024.

Whether you’re a road warrior who wants to attend as many events as possible or an introvert who only wants to attend digitally, there are sure to be several conferences that fit your needs.

So, without further ado, here is our list of the best online and in-person SEO conferences this year.

SEO & Digital Marketing Events For 2024

Here are some SEO and digital marketing conferences and events coming up this year. Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss them.

Social Media Marketing World

Website

Date: February 18-20, 2024.

February 18-20, 2024. Format: In-person and on-demand.

In-person and on-demand. Location: San Diego, CA.

San Diego, CA. Speakers: Michael Stelzner, Ann Handley, Dr. Mindy Weinstein, Joe Pulizzi, and many others.

Michael Stelzner, Ann Handley, Dr. Mindy Weinstein, Joe Pulizzi, and many others. Cost: In-person starting at $1097-$1497; streaming for $697; on-demand for $997.

In-person starting at $1097-$1497; streaming for $697; on-demand for $997. About: Bringing together top social media marketing pros, this conference is not directly focused on SEO but features sessions on organic social marketing, paid social marketing, social strategy, content marketing, and several workshops.

It strives to immediately provide attendees with ideas they can implement for their clients or businesses.

Below is a real-life experience of what it looks like by Latasha James.

The eCommerce & Omnichannel Retail Conference (eTail)

Website

Date: February 26-February 29, 2024.

February 26-February 29, 2024. Format: In-person with on-demand available for a limited time following events.

In-person with on-demand available for a limited time following events. Location: Palm Springs, CA.

Palm Springs, CA. Speakers: Kristin Shane, Drew Green, Dave Spector, and Anngelica Newland, among many others.

Kristin Shane, Drew Green, Dave Spector, and Anngelica Newland, among many others. Cost: In-person starting at $2,099.

In-person starting at $2,099. About: With a focus on digital commerce, this event is a four-day retreat designed to help ecommerce and omnichannel stores uncover new ways to maximize profits from some of America’s most successful retailers. Check out the full series of conferences throughout the year in Boston, Toronto, Canada, and London, England.

Preview of the conference from past attendees.

Pubcon 2024

Website

Date: March 4th-6th, 2024.

March 4th-6th, 2024. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Las Vegas, NV.

Las Vegas, NV. Speakers: Gary Illyes, Brett Tabke, Fabrice Canel, and many others.

Gary Illyes, Brett Tabke, Fabrice Canel, and many others. Cost: $599-$1699.

$599-$1699. About: Pubcon, a “fullstack marketing conference,” is in its 21st year. This two-day, in-person event features keynotes from Google and Bing and a packed schedule of conference sessions. Based on your interest, choose between different topic tracks such as organic SEO, marketing potpourri, site reviews, and ChatGPT and AI content.

Here is a snapshot of what it looked like during past conferences.

B2B Marketing Expo 2024

Website

Date: March 6-7, 2024, October 9-10, 2024.

March 6-7, 2024, October 9-10, 2024. Format: In-person.

In-person. Locations: Miami, FL, and Los Angeles, CA.

Miami, FL, and Los Angeles, CA. Speakers: Ryan Ross, Winston T Marshall, David Jarvis, and many others.

Ryan Ross, Winston T Marshall, David Jarvis, and many others. Cost: Free.

Free. About: Featuring education masterclasses for marketing professionals, this annual conference covers a variety of tracks, including advertising and promotion, content and experience, and commerce and sales. Hundreds of suppliers and speakers will be on hand to discuss the state of the industry and recent happenings.

Below is the video from the real-life experiences of attendees.

Friends Of Search Fest

Website

Date: March 21, 2024.

March 21, 2024. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Amsterdam, Netherlands. Speakers: Kevin Indig, Aleyda Solís, Purna Virji, and Barry Adams, among others.

Kevin Indig, Aleyda Solís, Purna Virji, and Barry Adams, among others. Cost: Starting from €477,95-€568,95.

Starting from €477,95-€568,95. About: One of Europe’s largest search conferences. The event brings together consultants, marketers, and business owners to share their insights on SEO, PPC, and digital marketing. This three-day event will feature sessions designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and the latest information from industry experts.

In the video below, you can see what a real-life conference looks and feels like.

Adobe Summit

Website

Date: March 26-28, 2024.

March 26-28, 2024. Format: In-person, on-demand sessions available.

In-person, on-demand sessions available. Location: Las Vegas, NV.

Las Vegas, NV. Speakers: Shantanu Narayen, Karen Hopkins, Greg Cobb, Trevor Paulsen, Bob Conklin, Badsah Mukherji, and many others.

Shantanu Narayen, Karen Hopkins, Greg Cobb, Trevor Paulsen, Bob Conklin, Badsah Mukherji, and many others. Cost: $1895-$2095 with various discounts available; on-demand sessions after the event are free.

$1895-$2095 with various discounts available; on-demand sessions after the event are free. About: The Adobe Summit features a massive variety of guests and keynotes, including actors, producers, CEOs, and Olympians. The in-person conference includes sessions, hands-on labs, meals, and evening events. You can register for the virtual summit for free to access keynotes and speaking sessions after the event.

Preview of the conference from Adobe.

Ad World

Website

Date: Around March, TBA.

Format: Online.

Online. Location: Virtual.

Virtual. Speakers: Past speakers include Seth Godin, Rand Fishkin, and Jamie Indigo, among many others.

Past speakers include Seth Godin, Rand Fishkin, and Jamie Indigo, among many others. Cost: TBA.

TBA. About: This virtual event, which bills itself as “the world’s largest online advertising event,” features eight digital advertising tracks. Each has focused speeches, panels, and live Q&A sessions to help attendees gain valuable knowledge.

Brighton SEO

Website

Date: April 25-26 and October 3-4, 2024 (UK) and November 19-20, 2024 (US).

April 25-26 and October 3-4, 2024 (UK) and November 19-20, 2024 (US). Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: Brighton, U.K. and San Diego, US.

Brighton, U.K. and San Diego, US. Speakers: Adriana Stein, Dan Taylor, and Amanda Walls, among others.

Adriana Stein, Dan Taylor, and Amanda Walls, among others. Cost: In-person starts at £350; virtual video bundle at £110. You can also join a waitlist for free tickets.

In-person starts at £350; virtual video bundle at £110. You can also join a waitlist for free tickets. About: This twice-yearly conference is attended by thousands of digital marketers worldwide. It features training workshops, sessions on niche topics, social networking events, and talks from experts. There is also a US-based version of the conference; brightonSEO San Diego takes place in November 2024.

Below is video feedback from attendees.

MnSearch Summit

Website

Date: TBA

TBA Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: St. Paul, MN.

St. Paul, MN. Speakers: TBD.

TBD. Cost: TBD.

TBD. About: MnSearch Summit is two days of learning and networking with thought leaders from the digital marketing industry. It includes workshops, sessions, and events focused on SEO, PPC, social media, and analytics, among other topics.

MozCon 2024

Website

Date: June 3-4, 2024.

June 3-4, 2024. Format: In-person or live streaming.

In-person or live streaming. Location: Seattle, WA.

Seattle, WA. Speakers: Amanda Jordan, Andy Crestodina, and Azeem Ahmad, among others.

Amanda Jordan, Andy Crestodina, and Azeem Ahmad, among others. Cost: Early bird in-person tickets start at $899; livestream only for $299-$499.

Early bird in-person tickets start at $899; livestream only for $299-$499. About: The annual digital marketing conference hosted by Moz, this conference features networking and expert sessions from SEO industry leaders, as well as experts in mobile search, conversion optimization, and search marketing.

Below is a sample talk from past MozCon.

Growth Marketing Summit 2024

Website

Date: June 19, 2024.

June 19, 2024. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Frankfurt am Main, Germany Speakers: Michael Aagaard, Lukas Vermeer, and Erin Weigel, among others.

Michael Aagaard, Lukas Vermeer, and Erin Weigel, among others. Cost: Early bird rate from €699.

Early bird rate from €699. About: Assembling growth marketers and digital professionals worldwide, this single-day event features world-class speakers sharing their expertise on flexible and data-driven marketing solutions.

Here is what the venue looks like and some video feedback from attendees.

INBOUND 2024

Website

Date: September 18-20, 2024.

September 18-20, 2024. Format: In-person or online.

In-person or online. Location: Boston, MA.

Boston, MA. Speakers : TBA.

: TBA. Cost: In-person from $899 for September 18-20; from $1,699 for the September 17-20 VIP pass.

In-person from $899 for September 18-20; from $1,699 for the September 17-20 VIP pass. About: This annual event is powered by HubSpot, bringing together global thought leaders for a hybrid conference discussing marketing, sales, and customer success operations. It covers a wide range of topics and gives attendees the opportunity to network and learn from some of the best in the business.

Below is a comprehensive review from attendees.

Engage (Formerly SearchFest)

Website

Date: October 17-18, 2024.

October 17-18, 2024. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Portland, OR.

Portland, OR. Speakers : TBA.

: TBA. Cost: TBA.

TBA. About: Engage Marketing Conference is a one-day digital marketing conference featuring informative learning tracks and panel sessions designed to provide expert insight into the latest strategies and technological advancements in digital marketing, social media, content, UX/design, creative, advertising, SEO, paid media, and more!

Below is a picture from the conference venue by one of the attendees.

Content Marketing World

Website

Date: October 21-23, 2024.

October 21-23, 2024. Format: In-person or online.

In-person or online. Location: San Diego, CA.

San Diego, CA. Speakers: TBA.

TBA. Cost: TBA.

TBA. About: Over four days, attendees will learn strategies for building winning SEO teams, systems, and processes. With more than 100 sessions, workshops, and industry forums, you can choose the topics and sessions that are relevant to you. Thousands of marketers and representatives from numerous global brands will be in attendance.

Here is an example video from last year’s conference.

ADworld Experience

Website

Date: October 17-18, 2024.

October 17-18, 2024. Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: Bologna, Italy.

Bologna, Italy. Speakers: TBD.

TBD. Cost: TBA.

TBA. About: Bringing together PPC experts from across the globe for the largest paid ad and conversion rate optimization event in Europe – and the largest real PPC-based conference in the world.

State Of Search 2024

Website

Date: October 28-29, 2024.

October 28-29, 2024. Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: Grapevine, TX.

Grapevine, TX. Speakers: TBD.

TBD. Cost: TBA.

TBA. About: The State of Search brings together top speakers from the digital marketing field to cover various topics, from search engine optimization to emerging technology, lead generation, and display advertising.

Below is one of the talks from past conferences by Eric Enge.

DMO Advanced 2024

Website

Date: TBA.

TBA. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: Napa Valley, CA.

Napa Valley, CA. Speakers: TBA.

TBA. Cost: TBA.

TBA. About: Digital Marketers Organization will again host their advanced digital marketing event, blending interactive and educational sessions with networking opportunities. There will be numerous sessions specifically designed for SEO, including information on technical debt, localization, and internationalization.

DigiMarCon

Website

Date: On-going throughout 2024.

On-going throughout 2024. Format: In-person and online.

In-person and online. Location: Various global locations.

Various global locations. Cost: TBD.

TBD. About: DigiMarCon offers a range of events throughout the year, both virtual and in-person conferences in various global locations. Digital Marketing Conferences is a global series of events bringing together thought leaders from the digital marketing, media, and advertising industries. These conferences focus on emerging strategies, the latest technology, recent best practices, networking, and collaboration.

International Search Summit (IIS) Barcelona

Website

Date: November 14, 2024.

November 14, 2024. Format: In-person.

In-person. Location: World Trade Center, Barcelona, Spain.

World Trade Center, Barcelona, Spain. Speakers: TBA. Past speakers include Gary Illyes, Mordy Oberstein, Olga Andrienko, Navah Hopkins, among others.

TBA. Past speakers include Gary Illyes, Mordy Oberstein, Olga Andrienko, Navah Hopkins, among others. Cost: Tickets from €750, including access to ISS and International SEO Workshop.

Tickets from €750, including access to ISS and International SEO Workshop. About: The International Search Summit is dedicated entirely to global digital marketing and learning the strategies to drive sales and growth around the world. With a focus on people, as well as learning, networking sessions are integrated into the whole event to ensure attendees leave with new knowledge and new connections. In the past, there have been 3 tracks with 30 sessions, all focused on international SEO and PPC. There will also be a deep dive International SEO Workshop running on November 14.

Below is a review from attendees.

Great SEO Pros Never Stop Learning

For an SEO professional, experience is important – but not nearly as vital as staying up to date.

While you can keep an eye on what’s going on in the world of search engines, paid advertising, and digital marketing by reading expert publications (like this one, for example), it’s also great to meet with other people who are performing the same job.

This gives you a chance not just to interact with them but to ask questions and develop relationships that could reap rewards far down the line. And SEO conferences are a great place to do this.

So, whether you’re trying to brush up on the basics, identify the latest techniques, or just take a trip on the company dime, the above events are a great place to start.

Include Your SEO Conference

This article is updated whenever possible to reflect frequent changes to event schedules and details.

If you’re hosting an upcoming SEO event and want it listed, please submit it via the form below:

Loading…

Featured Image: l i g h t p o e t/Shutterstock