This post was sponsored by Tilda website builder. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Website builders have a bad reputation when it comes to SEO.

Myth: There’s a common myth among users and web developers that it’s impossible to rank well on SERPs when using a website builder.

Fact: This was true in the early era of website builders when they were basic and simplistic. In 2022, this is no longer the case.

Today, SEO success mostly boils down to implementing the right strategy and optimizing your website with SEO best practices.

So, when you choose a website-building platform, you need to make sure that it provides a set of SEO tools to make search optimization less cumbersome and flag potential issues before your rankings are hurt.

Tilda is exactly that kind of search-engine-friendly platform.

Today, millions of users are using this platform to build websites and achieve awesome search results.

In this review, you’ll learn how Tilda can help optimize your site for success.

What Is Tilda?

Tilda is a no-code platform for creating all kinds of websites – landing pages, company websites, online stores, etc.

It has been the pioneering website builder to introduce block mechanics, which allow users to create websites out of pre-designed sections.

Now, it’s the leading platform with millions of users globally.

Clean, Organized, SEO-Driven Code

Thanks to the block structure, all websites created on Tilda have clean and well-organized code.

Clean code helps a website’s indexability by search engines.

Pre-Built, SEO-Friendly Block Library

The platform offers 550+ professionally-designed blocks in its ever-growing Block Library.

These blocks include virtually any element you might need for your website (menu, about us page, features, pricing, etc.) and can be customized to your own liking.

Intuitive editing in the visual editor. Tilda, February 2022

Intuitive Editing In The Visual Editor

For getting your creative juices flowing, you can leverage Tilda’s Zero Block – an advanced built-in web design editor that gives you the freedom to break boundaries and create unique blocks.

The beauty of Zero Block is that you can control each detail of your design, create advanced animations, use complex typographic solutions, and more.

Working in Zero Block. Tilda, February 2022

How Can Tilda Help Improve My SEO Ranking?

Besides its clean code and SEO-friendly block structure, Tilda has a lot to offer to benefit your SEO efforts.

1. Easy-To-Manage Key SEO Parameters

One of the first steps to getting found on Google is to upgrade your core technical settings.

Right inside of the platform, you can take care of many of the technical SEO essentials.

Within Tilda, you can:

Add title tags, descriptions, and keywords meta tags.

Add H1, H2, and H3 header tags.

Install an SSL certificate for free.

Create social media snippets.

Set redirects from “HTTP” to “HTTPS.”

Set redirects from non-www to “www.”

Add 301 redirects.

Designate a 404 error page.

Set up user-friendly URLs.

Designate canonical URLs.

Add alt tags for images.

Upload a favicon.

Also, Tilda generates robots.txt and sitemap.xml files automatically.

Hence, you won’t need to bother managing the settings to ensure that search engines will index your web pages correctly.

2. Built-In SEO Assistant

SEO may be very daunting for users, especially in the beginning.

That’s why Tilda comes with a built-in SEO Assistant that will help you follow the brick road to SEO success – even if you are a stranger to the field.

The SEO Assistant continuously analyzes the state of your optimized content across all of your website’s pages.

Then, it outlines weak points that are affecting the indexing of your website and automatically issues a personalized plan with helpful tips for boosting your online presence.

For example, forgot to add an H1 tag or a user-friendly URL? Tilda’s SEO Assistant will let you know.

The recommendations are so easy to understand, you can easily follow them – even if you don’t know what SEO is.

SEO Assistant in Tilda. Screenshot from Tilda, February 2022

For more detailed assistance, you can browse Tilda’s Help Center, which contains lots of articles, manuals, videos, and text guides on how to work with the platform.

3. Mobile-Friendly Designs

Mobile-first indexing is no longer a myth.

More and more users are Googling things on the go, so mobile-friendliness is an important ranking signal for Google.

Your website needs to be mobile-friendly in order to rank well.

Tilda’s blocks automatically adapt to any screen resolution, so there’s no need to do twice the work optimizing pages for tablets and smartphones.

Want to have even more control?

Advanced Tilda users who want to have more control over their mobile website optimization can with Zero Block.

Zero Block allows you to make high-impact, individualized block changes for different devices, such as removing heavy images or animations that can hurt page speed on mobile, adding elements that improve user experience on tablet devices, and more. Zero Block users will need to manually create blocks for each device.

4. Optimized Page Speed Out Of The Box

Page speed is another important ranking signal for search engines.

Tilda allows your website to load fast, along with some next-gen perks.

Images are often the largest part of a web page and are responsible for slow loading speed.

How easy is it for you to make images smaller and help your website load faster?

To help you achieve high page speed, Tilda comes with adaptive image processing technology.

Long story short, Tilda automatically reduces the total size of images you upload to your website by 3−7 times.

When you upload an image, the platform does the work for you.

It scales images to the size of the layout container and converts them to WebP.

This format reduces image size up to 35% compared to JPEG with no quality loss.

Screenshot from Tilda.cc, February 2022

See, Tilda converts images to WebP with no quality loss, while the reduction in size is massive.

Also, all images are hosted with a global Content Delivery Network (CDN).

This reduces page load time by using geographically distributed servers.

For example, if a viewer is located in Berlin, they will receive an image directly from Germany, not from the U.S.

Finally, Tilda by default enables lazy-loading across all pages, meaning that the images are loaded gradually as the viewer scrolls down the page, not all at once.

This feature saves loading time and displays the beginning of the page faster.

Screenshot from Tilda.cc, February 2022

This way, the content on your website can be loaded very quickly, even on mobile devices, which leads to search engines loving your website even more.

5. Built-In Statistics Tracking

To keep track of SEO success, user behavior, and conversions on your website, you can integrate Tilda with analytics tools, such as Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager.

At the same time, you can leverage Tilda’s built-in statistics that show basic parameters to measure your website performance: page views, users, orders, conversions, mobile views, and engagement.

Website statistics in Tilda. Screenshot from Tilda, February 2022

As you can see, Tilda comes with solid SEO functionalities and has already helped millions of users climb the SEO ranks with powerful websites.

To check out an inspiring selection of the finest Tilda projects, browse the Made on Tilda gallery.

Сan I Convert Visitors Into Clients on Tilda?

Yes.

Healthy SEO will attract users to your website.

The next task is to turn them into actual clients and Tilda is helpful here, too.

Baked-In Data Collection Forms

Tilda has all kinds of forms to capture visitors’ data – from email subscriptions to online order forms.

Its Block Library includes a separate category with ready-made design options that you can customize, like any other block.

Tilda integrates with most of the common data-receiving services, including Trello, Google Sheets, Notion, Slack, MailChimp, Salesforce, Pipedrive, and others.

Also, you can use the free built-in CRM that helps manage leads on a Kanban board.



How Tilda CRM works, Tilda, February 2022

Ecommerce Features Included

Whether you are running a small online store or a large ecommerce project, you can build it on Tilda.

The platform allows you to add a shopping cart and connect a payment system – such as Stripe, PayPal, and 2Checkout – to accept online payments in any currency.

The Product Catalog feature lets you add thousands of items, import and export products in CSV files, easily manage stock, orders, and keep track of store stats.

Product Catalog feature. Screenshot from Tilda, February 2022

Split Testing Included: Build Personalized Web Pages Tailored To Different Audiences

If you want to A/B test a new website function or run a personalized marketing campaign, Tilda’s got you covered.

The platform has a feature that automatically reveals or hides blocks depending on the URL and geo-parameters of the user.

With Tilda’s split testing, you can:

Redirect visitors to a specific page based on their location. For example, visitors from France, Australia, and U.S. will see different versions of the same page.

For example, visitors from France, Australia, and U.S. will see different versions of the same page. Replace or change certain elements on the page depending on the user’s location and URL parameters.

If you want a more specific overview of Tilda features, consider reading this guide.

Give Tilda, SEO-Friendly Website Builder, A Try

Get started with Tilda today!

You can build and launch a website with a free-forever account, or you can access advanced features with one of the paid plans, which start at $10/month.

To discover all the features of Tilda, activate a two-week free trial – no credit card required.​​

Create SEO-ready websites on Tilda for free.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Tilda website builder. Used with permission.