The 7 Best Landing Page Builders For 2022

Creating measurable leads is essential for driving sales.

But you cannot drive sales if your landing pages don’t convert.

Landing pages play a crucial role in segmenting, iterating, and ultimately optimizing the user experience to improve campaign performance.

Here are seven of the best landing page builders out there, and why each one is worth checking out.

1. Unbounce – Best For CRO

Unbounce is in a league of its own for optimizing traffic.

Several features focus specifically on conversion rate optimization. Furthermore, over 100 and 25 pre-made responsive templates exist.

Setting up several landing page variants to gauge performance is effortless with Unbounce.

However, one of the most powerful features Unbounce offers is the AI-powered feature called Smart Traffic.

Smart Traffic applies dynamic visitor attributes to redirect traffic to the highest converting landing page variant.

The algorithm includes several attributes such as user location, device type, and demographics.

Unbounce also has opt-in email popups and sticky banners to incentivize users to submit an email that can connect to your email platform of choice.

In addition, if you are running paid traffic, you can use another helpful feature called dynamic text replacement.

Dynamic text replacement rotates the text on your landing pages to create a personalized user experience for user segments from paid media.

More than 15,000 companies use Unbounce.

Pros:

Simple to use drag and drop functionality.

Dynamic text replacement for SEM campaigns.

125+ templates powered by AI technology.

Cons:

No option to add custom classes to CTA buttons.

Only premium plans include redirects and integrations.

Higher learning curve than other competitors.

2. Clickfunnels – Best For Driving Sales Leads

ClickFunnels focuses on the entire funnel experience through segmented landing page experiences.

Creating landing pages that focus on upselling, cross-selling, and down-selling is seamless with Clickfunnels.

The primary differentiation between ClickFunnels is the number of sales-focused features, pre-made landing page funnels, and training provided to marketers.

Russell Brunson, a highly seasoned direct response marketer, founded ClickFunnels. Russell created an easy-to-use, highly versatile landing page builder that can drive sales leads.

Some of the best features ClickFunnels offers:

Membership Funnels.

Webinar Funnels.

Checkout funnels

And much more.

Pros:

Explicitly designed for generating leads, nurturing leads, and closing leads.

Several Pre-built funnel systems.

Free and paid training events from top-tier marketers.

Cons:

In comparison to competitors, it offers fewer customization options for landing pages.

Building unlimited funnels will require a high monthly fee for most small businesses.

3. Wix – Best For Beginners

Wix has millions of users worldwide for a reason.

The Wix platform is easy to start building great-looking websites and landing pages.

In addition, Wix has the lowest learning curve on the list due to its highly intuitive drag and drop user interface.

The best part about using Wix is the free pricing making it the most viable option for users who want to get their feet wet.

Wix also integrates with over 50 payment solutions.

In addition, if you are focused on ecommerce, you can create ecommerce landing pages to promote exclusive deals and showcase new products.

Wix also offers heatmaps to help optimize the user experience to increase your conversion rate.

Pros:

Free to get started.

Several pre-built templates.

Several integration options.

Cons:

Limited control for more advanced options.

Ads for the free option.

Non-brandable domain name unless you upgrade.

4. Convert Kit – Best For Driving Email Signups

Convert Kit offers robust email journeys, but its landing page builder is also world-class.

Getting started is also free.

Templates are highly customizable and visually stunning.

Furthermore, Convertkit offers thousands of images from a partnership with Unsplash.

The main selling point of Convertkit is the seamless automation integration with third-party tools.

In addition, segmentation tagging can build systems to personalize messages to increase your conversion rate.

Pros:

Free to get started.

Thousands of images to use free of charge.

Several integration options.

Cons:

A/B testing is limited.

The analytics can be more in-depth.

5. Divi – Best For WordPress

Divi is a WordPress theme, so building a landing page on-site is simple. The Divi page builder was built by Elegant Themes.

Divi offers an extensive library of high-quality templates, powerful content editing tools, a plugin, and a split-testing optimization tool called Divi Leads.

Creating landing pages is critical, but iterative testing will increase your odds of success.

For example, a recent test conducted by Groove increased conversions on a landing page by 100%.

By using Divi Leads, you can create and test with little to no effort.

Pros:

High-quality templates.

Flexible pricing options.

A/B split testing capabilities.

Cons:

Divi has a learning curve due to all the features offered.

Limited support.

6. Instapage – Best For Agencies

Instapage is similar to Unbounce, offering highly customizable features for landing page creation.

In addition, it offers 80 high-quality templates.

If you want to build a landing page from scratch or edit one of the eighty templates, the drag-and-drop landing page builder offers powerful features which include:

A form builder.

Customizable widgets.

Integration options.

Instapage also includes a handy feature called Instablocks.

Instablocks enables you to create reusable landing page assets that you can import into any of your previous landing pages.

Agencies that need to create multiple landing pages for clients will find the Instablocks feature will help free-up bandwidth.

In addition, heat maps and A/B testing help improve conversion rate optimization.

Pros:

Reusable pages.

Built-in heatmaps.

A/B testing.

Cons:

Visitor limitations.

Reporting is limited.

7. Kickofflabs – Best For Promotional Pushes

Kickofflabs is excellent for promotional efforts on landing pages.

You can dramatically increase your conversion rate by promoting contests on landing pages.

Contest CTAs have a 3.73% higher conversion rate when compared to other CTAs.

In addition, Kicklabs can set up viral giveaways, sweepstakes, and product launches with little to no effort.

Kickofflabs gives you the options of controlling the following:

Pre-launch waitlist.

Bonus entry sweepstakes.

Leaderboard giveaways.

And much more.

The landing page builder is intuitive and requires little to no learning curve to set up promotions.

Kickoff labs also offer an SMS option to extend your reach offline for giveaways.

Pros:

SMS integration option.

Multiple contest options.

Pre-launch waitlist.

Cons:

Pricing is costly for higher trafficked websites.

Limited template options.

Conclusion

Depending on what your primary focus may be for creating a landing page, the platform you choose will have differentiated functionality.

There is no right or wrong answer to which landing page builder you should use.

Each platform has strengths and weaknesses.

To weigh your options, consider your budget and business goals and which platform is the most closely aligned to your needs.

