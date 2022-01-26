Squarespace Announces Video Hosting And Monetization

Squarespace announced an expansion of their Member Areas monetization platform that now allows publishers to host and monetize video content. The new capabilities makes it easy for publishers to sell access to video content and build a new revenue stream.

Screenshot of Squarespace Video Hosting Admin Panel

Squarespace Video Monetization Platform

Squarespace is a website building platform that helps publishers build online stores, an online presence for a local store or to simply create a blog.

In response to rapidly changing trends Squarespace rolled out a program called Member Areas that allowed publishers to earn money selling instructional and other kinds of content online through private members-only sections of their Squarespace website.

The goals of the Member Areas are:

“Engage your audience with exclusive content.

From virtual classes and workshops to newsletters, podcasts, and video series, Member Areas help you build, harness, and monetize the power of your online community”

Squarespace announced today that they are now fully video capable and that publishers can now fully host videos on Squarespace and sell access to them via the platform.

Squarespace handles all of the infrastructure for hosting the videos and for collecting the fees. Publishers can choose to charge a one-time fee or a recurring fee.

According to Squarespace:

“Sell access to video content: With Member Areas, customers can choose to charge a one-time or recurring fee to access their video content. Host video directly on Squarespace: Squarespace is now supporting native video hosting on our platform, in addition to externally hosted videos on YouTube and Vimeo. Video hosting storage: All customers will be able to upload up to 30 minutes of high-resolution video content to their website for free. Leverage our new video player: All Squarespace hosted videos will be played on our new video player with slick playback, speed controls, resolution controls, and a deep integration into the Squarespace platform. Customize video details: Titles, descriptions, URLs, custom thumbnails, metadata, and more can be fully customized. Merchandise video content: Videos can easily be categorized, arranged, and styled to best represent a customer’s brand.”

Squarespace Makes it Easier to Earn Income

The new video platform allows publishers to sell access to recorded member-only video content. This provides local businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to provide services like online classes to a wider audience, giving businesses and individuals a new way to earn income.

The new video platform is available as part of the Member Areas add-on service with plans that start as low as $9/month.

