15 Project Management Tools For SEO Professionals

Search engine optimization is complex.

Between changes to search algorithms, new keywords, and strategic changes made by competitors, the field is in a constant state of flux.

If you’re like most SEO pros, at any given time, you’re juggling numerous projects, plans, and tasks.

Just staying organized can feel like a full-time job in itself.

Luckily, you can put technology to work for you in the form of project management (PM) tools.

Why SEO Professionals Need Project Management Tools

If you’re already using a project management platform, you undoubtedly recognize the benefits it provides for busy digital marketers and web teams.

If you’re still getting by without one, you should get one as soon as possible. Why you ask?

Because it can uncomplicate your life and help you get more done in less time.

Some of the essential functions a good project management platform provides for SEO professionals are:

Accurate planning. From a bird’s eye view of all your campaigns to detailed information on how a specific keyword performs, SEO project management software allows you to create structured plans.

It’s easy to see why so many SEO professionals have turned to PM platforms to help them stay organized and productive, but there are a lot of options.

How do you know which one is right for you and your team?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the top ones. Below, you’ll find our choices for the 15 best PM tools with a brief overview of each, including pros and cons.

Our Top 15 Project Management Platforms For SEO

The PM platform used by Search Engine Journal, Asana is a personal favourite.

This cloud-based platform provides a virtual workspace from which your team and various stakeholders can collaborate.

It’s useful for SEO and digital marketing because it allows you to clearly set and manage strategies, goals, tasks, and expectations.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Task management: Using the forms feature, you can create standard workflows customized to your SEO processes.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Unintuitive design: If you’ve never used Asana before, it can be a little challenging to figure out. However, once you’ve mastered the learning curve, it’s quite easy to use.

Garfield may hate Mondays, but SEO professionals who use Monday.com for project management sure don’t.

With an operating system that can be customized to your preferred workflow, it’s a great choice for smaller SEO teams looking for a tool to help them stay on track.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Clean user interface: Monday.com has a clean interface that allows you to customize your dashboard and extend data in columns. You can easily get multiple views of an SEO project including calendars, Kanban boards, and collateral.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Steep learning curve: Like many PM platforms, it can be challenging to get the hang of Monday.com. Bigger tasks with more communication can begin to get a bit unwieldy.

For more than a century, PM professionals have been using Gantt Charts to track their project schedules.

GanttPro is a web-based PM solution based around these visual trackers.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Readily understandable: You don’t have to have a project management certificate to track tasks with GanttPro. It gives you status information in an easy-to-understand visual format.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Not as many integrations: Unlike other PM platforms, GanttPro is light on integrations with other apps.

One of the most popular platforms for project management, Trello uses boards, lists, and cards to help keep you organized.

With a free basic plan, it is useful for SEO teams of all sizes.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Free basic plan: Your entire team can try Trello for free. If you like it, there are premium plans available that add integrations, automation, and other functionality.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Kanban-reliant: If you don’t like to use Kanban boards, this is not the PM tool for you, as most of its functionality is built around them.

Another Kanban-based PM tool, Teamwork offers a drag-and-drop interface with more advanced reporting features.

Teamwork lets you create custom branding accounts, which is useful if you’re working on more than one client.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Unlimited users: You can add any number of users to a single task.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Can be overwhelming: The upside is Teamwork has a lot of features. The downside is all those features can get confusing, especially when you’re a new user.

A cloud-based platform, Zoho Projects provides the functionality you need to manage several SEO projects at once.

You can choose from a limited free version with basic features and four premium plans with different features and user caps.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Communication tools: Zoho Project has real-time chat and forum pages, so you can quickly and easily share information with your team.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Features can be overwhelming: Because it offers so much functionality, some users may be intimidated by this PM platform. It also has a steeper learning curve.

Wrike can help you simplify planning while keeping your SEO projects on track.

Customizable workflows and ample communication options help you reduce emails, meetings and status updates.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Task prioritization: With Wrike, you can push critical tasks to the front to make sure you don’t miss deadlines.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Pricier than some options: There is a free version available with limited functionality, but premium plans with more functions are more expensive than other PM tools.

With project and work management tools, Smartsheet is an online work execution platform that allows you to automate tasks and generate real-time visuals, including Gantt charts and dashboards.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Robust communication and collaboration: Smartsheet makes it easy to create and implement communication plans.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Doesn’t support detailed documents: Users are only allowed to upload 10 documents per ticket, which can be troublesome for highly specific campaigns.

Designed to be an all-in-one PM platform for enterprise-level organizations, Celoxis has nearly all the functionality an SEO professional could ever want.

It has high-level visibility and numerous reports, to help your campaigns stay on track and on budget.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Easy to use: Celoxis gives you the tools to dive deep into a project, without sacrificing usability. It’s also easy to set up.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

No billing or invoicing functionality: You will have to use an outside program to bill your clients.

ProofHub doesn’t have as many features as some other PM platforms, but it’s still a good fit for SEO.

It provides a centralized hub for task lists, workflows, calendars, and documents.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

All the tools you need: ProofHub gives you everything you need for SEO planning, team collaboration, and management.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Recurring tasks must be entered manually: ProofHub does not provide you with the option to repeat tasks.

ClickUp is a cloud-based platform that combines centralized company information and business tools in one place.

It allows you to create and manage to-do lists, workflows, and schedules in a variety of formats.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Easy to use: ClickUp has a short learning curve, meaning you and your team can start benefiting from it faster.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Navigation can be confusing: The differences between tabs is subtle.

With Forecast, you can put all your SEO projects, resources, and budgeting in one convenient tool.

An AI-native platform can significantly reduce your administrative workload.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Easily track the lifecycle of projects: You can assign and allocate tasks and budget for your entire SEO PM operation through this platform.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Updating time and task entries can be tedious: Manual entry can be a time-consuming process.

Adobe’s solution for project management needs, Workfront is configurable to your needs and includes extensive integrations, so you can easily track the latest developments in your SEO projects.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Well-designed user interface: Workfront is easy to use and visually appealing.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Lengthy setup process: A high level of customization means Workfront requires a more in-depth initial setup.

With WorkOtter, you can plan resources for your SEO campaigns at a project, rather than task level.

One of the easiest PM platforms to use, it’s an excellent choice for SEO work.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Very easy to use: You don’t have to be a tech wiz to use WorkOtter for SEO project management.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Cloud-only: There is no local version available, which can be problematic if you are trying to work offline.

This versatile PM platform is as useful for SEO teams as it is for architect firms or financial companies.

It has predictive project management to allow you to more accurately project how your SEO campaigns will run.

Why It’s Good For SEO:

Excellent time tracking functionality: PSOHub is one of the best platforms for tracking where your team’s time is going, on both group and individual levels.

Potential Drawbacks For SEO:

Time-consuming setup process: It can take some time to manually enter all your campaigns and tasks into this platform.

How To Pick The Right PM Tool For Your SEO Needs

We’ve given you 15 different project management options that can work for your needs as an SEO professional. But how do you pick the right one for you?

It all comes down to your specific needs. Any of these platforms will help you streamline your operations, manage campaigns more effectively, and eliminate wasted time. But each of them has slightly different functionality.

It’s up to you to decide what will work best for your needs. But hopefully, by this point, we’ve given you enough information to get started.

