The Importance Of Starting Your SEO Campaign With Strategy Development

As the online world becomes oversaturated with curated and repetitive content, it’s important to actually develop an SEO strategy that increases the likelihood that your site is in a position to unlock search engine visibility and increase your organic rankings and traffic.

While many marketers are familiar with basic SEO tactics, not all understand the why behind the tactics.

With the emergence of AI, I expect a lot more content to be created. A lot of it will be decent, and some will be good.

The volume of content, the ability to do certain tactical things faster, and the push to speed up SEO efforts overall are going to continue to create an interesting new environment.

Regardless, planned activities driving toward goal outcomes are still important. Maybe even more important than ever before.

Sure, we can turn things live and test and implement faster now, but are the things we’re doing impacting the marketing and business goals overall, producing measurable ROI? Or, just creating more noise and activity?

In this article, we will look into the reasons why investing time and effort into SEO strategy development is crucial for businesses or individuals looking to take their marketing efforts to the next level.

What Is An SEO Strategy?

An SEO strategy is a planned approach to how you will utilize SEO to help achieve your marketing goals.

Anyone can publish content that drives traffic; however, an SEO strategy can ensure that you’re driving qualified traffic.

Strategy is the why behind the how that are your tactics.

Say your goal is to increase the number of leads generated from Audience A.

Your strategy may focus on increasing traffic to a certain topic cluster on your site.

From there, tactics may include optimizing the content on your bottom-of-funnel evergreen pages within that cluster, or writing more blog articles targeting top-of-funnel visitors

And then, to support your content creation strategy, you’ll need to perform a range of tactics to ensure your content ranks well.

As you can see, strategy and tactics both support and depend on each other.

Why Is SEO Strategy Development Important?

A strategy can set your SEO campaign up for success before it even launches.

Having one will enable you to take all the individual tactics and develop a plan that aligns those tactics to strategies focused on specific key performance indicators (KPIs).

Just as no two businesses are the same, no marketing strategies are the same.

The SEO plan for an ecommerce website is much different than that of a B2B site focused on lead generation.

Checklists are great for organizing work.

But doing “checklist SEO” by working through a list of “best practices” without context for your specific brand will likely not get you the full scope and scale of results you’re looking for.

Maximizing Resources

SEO implementation requires time and effort.

Without a well-thought-out strategy, valuable time and human resources may be scattered, leading to wasted efforts and limited results.

Strategic planning allows you to optimize resource allocation, focusing on the most impactful tactics that lead to the best return on investment.

Integrating Your Marketing Efforts

An SEO plan – the result of your strategy development work – can be integrated across all your channels to create a more cohesive marketing strategy.

An integrated approach helps ensure you’re not cannibalizing your efforts across channels.

Your messaging across all your channels will also align, creating a stronger relationship between your brand and your audience no matter where they’re engaging with you in the funnel.

The results ultimately will boost your online presence, customer engagement, and overall marketing goals.

Staying Ahead Of The Curve

Search engine algorithms are continuously evolving, and what works today may not be effective tomorrow.

An SEO strategy includes staying ahead of industry trends, keeping track of algorithm updates, and adapting your approach to remain competitive.

Embracing a proactive strategy will give you a significant advantage over competitors who lag behind.

While I recommend documenting your strategy in a plan, that needs to be a living and breathing document. It needs to be subject to change as the tactics are implemented, and learnings are used to tune the strategy further.

Documentation is key, so there’s objectivity to the strategy and tactics, but adapting and staying ahead of the curve is important, too, versus running the plan like a checklist and ignoring indicators that it needs refinement.

Building Authority And Credibility

A well-executed SEO strategy not only improves search rankings but also enhances your brand’s authority and credibility.

By consistently delivering valuable and relevant content to your audience, you build trust and establish yourself as an industry thought leader.

Higher search rankings backed by authoritative content will enhance confidence in potential customers, driving them toward your end goal.

Yes, there can be quick wins, and you can try to live off of the bottom of the funnel, or near the end of the customer journey-focused keywords and topics.

Those can drive a lot of leads and sales for you if you’re well-optimized for them.

However, the brand-building aspect allows you to differentiate, build awareness when target audiences are in the research phase or early steps of their journey, and support lifetime value.

Unless you’re simply competing on price, you want to build a brand identity that supports the unique nature of your products/services and their value proposition.

Data-Driven Decision Making

One of the most significant advantages of developing an SEO strategy is the emphasis on data-driven decision-making.

A strategic approach involves contentious tracking, analysis, and interpretation of key performance indicators (KPIs).

Analyzing the data allows you to gain insight into your audience’s behavior through the actions they take on your site.

Data insights help to identify what works and what doesn’t, allowing you to make informed decisions to optimize your SEO efforts continually.

How To Measure The Effectiveness Of Your Strategy

With the help of Google Analytics 4, you can easily measure the success of your SEO campaigns and your overarching marketing strategy.

GA4 contains a set of reports and features that can help you track the visibility, engagement, and conversion KPIs that mean the most to you and understand the impact of your SEO efforts on your business goals.

By leveraging Traffic Acquisition reports, Conversion reports, Google Search Console reports, and Landing Page reports, you can measure your performance through various parameters.

Regular analysis of these reports is vital to staying ahead of competitors and ensuring you’re ahead of trends, not behind.

With valuable data-driven insights, you can make more informed decisions while continuously optimizing your SEO strategy.

Conclusion

As I noted earlier – SEO is changing.

AI is here and has disrupted the status quo. I’m all for the positive changes that have come and will continue to develop to help us do smarter things and to do them faster.

A constant in SEO, though, that hasn’t changed is the potential for lack of focus.

There are a ton of resources that talk about the things that go into good SEO. Yes, most of them are pretty well validated and advisable. Are they all right for your brand or organization? Likely!

However, doing tactics aimlessly can be a waste, even if you’ve automated them.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach that works for SEO.

Yes, many tactics will be the same – but the priority you put on them, their alignment to your current status, and connecting them to your business opportunities and goals in a cohesive strategy is important.

You can stand behind and get alignment on your strategy, revise it as you learn during your SEO process, and ultimately turn something that is seemingly subjective and endless into a process that can be measured, improved, and proven.

