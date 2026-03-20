Google AI Mode Goes Personal, Crawl Limits Clarified – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the week’s Pulse: updates affect how Google personalizes AI Mode, what Googlebot’s crawl limits look like in practice, and what new data shows about AIO click behavior and publisher traffic.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google Personal Intelligence Now Free For US Users

Google expanded Personal Intelligence from paid AI Pro and Ultra subscribers to all free US users on personal Google accounts. The feature connects Gmail and Google Photos to AI Mode.

Key Facts: AI Mode access is available now. Gemini app and Chrome rollouts are starting. When enabled, AI Mode can reference email confirmations, travel bookings, and photo context to personalize responses. No expansion beyond the US or to Workspace accounts has been announced.

Why This Matters

Paid-to-free means a much larger user base gets access to personalized AI Mode results. People searching the same query could see different AI Mode responses depending on what’s in their Gmail. That makes it harder to benchmark what AI Mode shows for any given topic.

Read our full coverage: Google AI Mode’s Personal Intelligence Now Free In U.S.

Google Reveals Googlebot’s Crawl Limits Are Flexible

Google’s Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt discussed how Googlebot’s crawl limits work. The commonly cited limits aren’t as fixed as most people assume.

Key Facts: Google has long cited a 15 megabyte limit for its crawlers, but Illyes said internal teams can override it. Google Search works with a smaller 2 megabyte threshold in practice. The limits can be increased or decreased depending on what’s being crawled and why.

Why This Matters

The 15MB number has been treated as a hard ceiling in technical SEO guidance for years. Google Search working with a smaller 2MB threshold adds useful context to the long-cited 15MB figure. Most pages are well under 2MB, but pages with heavy inline scripts, large data objects, or extensive embedded content could be affected.

Read our full coverage: Google Shares More Information On Googlebot Crawl Limits

AI Overviews Cut Germany’s Top Organic Position CTR By 59%

SISTRIX analyzed over 100 million German keywords and found AI Overviews cut the position one click rate from 27% to 11%.

Key Facts: AI Overviews appear on about 20% of German keywords, up from 17% in August. SISTRIX estimates the total cost at 265 million lost organic clicks per month across the German market. Averaged across all keywords, including those without AIOs, that works out to a 6.6% click loss.

Why This Matters

The German data is directionally similar to US findings. Position one loses more than half its clicks when an AIO appears, and informational content takes the biggest hit. This suggests the pattern is not limited to the US.

What People Are Saying

Barry Adams, founder of Polemic Digital, wrote on LinkedIn:

“Citations in AIOs don’t matter, people don’t click. If you want to keep thriving on Google, you need to offer something AI can’t replicate. For publishers, breaking news is the golden goose.”

Read our full coverage: Google AI Overviews Cut Germany’s Top Organic CTR By 59%

Search Referral Traffic Down 60% For Small Publishers

Chartbeat shared new data that breaks down search referral traffic losses by publisher size. Most previous reporting on search traffic declines treated publishers as a single group.

Key Facts: Small publishers lost 60% of search referral traffic over two years. Mid-sized publishers lost 47%, and large publishers lost 22%. Google Discover referrals fell 15% over the same period. Larger publishers are partially offsetting losses through direct traffic, email, and app referrals.

Why This Matters

ChatGPT referrals grew over 200% in this data, and they still account for less than 1% of publisher page views. The growth rate sounds impressive until you compare it to what search took away. Chatbot traffic is still too small to offset those losses in this data.

What People Are Saying

Steven Waldman, founder of Rebuild Local News and Report for America, called the data “incredibly important” in a LinkedIn post, noting that larger publishers are more insulated because of stronger brand recognition and direct-to-consumer products.

Layne Bruce, Executive Director of the Mississippi Press Association, wrote on LinkedIn:

“Each week brings some new advancement in technology that’s great for consumers but threatening the ecosystem that generates the flow of information in the first place.”

Read our full coverage: Search Referral Traffic Down 60% For Small Publishers, Data Shows

Theme Of The Week: General Benchmarks Are Getting Less Useful

Each story this week shows a number that used to mean one thing now meaning something different depending on context.

AIO click losses in Germany are directionally similar to those in the US. The 15MB crawl limit isn’t 15MB in practice. And Personal Intelligence makes AI Mode results vary by user, so checking what “shows up” for a query depends on what personal Google services that person has connected.

This week’s stories show data is more useful when you read it against your own vertical, your own site size, and your own audience.

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