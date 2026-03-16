AI Search Barely Cites Syndicated News Or Press Releases

A BuzzStream report analyzing 4 million AI citations found that press releases distributed through syndication channels barely appear in AI-generated answers.

Background

Press release distribution services have been marketing AI visibility as a selling point.

For example, ACCESS Newswire offers an “AI Visibility Checklist” for press releases. eReleases published a guide positioning press releases as tools for AI search visibility. Business Wire has written about optimizing releases for answer engine discovery.

BuzzStream’s data offers a different perspective.

What They Found

The report’s authors used XOFU, a citation monitoring tool from Citation Labs, to track where AI platforms pull their sources across ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, and Google Gemini. BuzzStream ran 3,600 prompts across 10 industries and collected data for one week.

Overall, news publications accounted for 14% of all citations in the dataset. But within that news category, the numbers drop off quickly for syndicated and distributed content.

Press releases published through syndication channels like Yahoo and MSN accounted for 0.32% of news citations and 0.04% of the entire dataset.

Direct citations from newswire services like PRNewswire made up 0.21% of the full dataset. They appeared most often in exploratory and informational prompts, but even there they only reached 0.37%.

Syndicated news content overall, including articles republished through MSN and Yahoo networks, accounted for 6.2% of news citations and 0.9% of the total dataset.

To identify syndicated content, BuzzStream cross-referenced author names against publications using its ListIQ tool and manually confirmed cases where the author name didn’t match the publication. The company acknowledged this method has limits, since some sites repost press releases without labeling them as such.

What The Data Shows About What Works

The report’s more interesting finding is what does get cited.

Original editorial content made up 81% of news citations in the dataset. Affiliate and review content accounted for the rest. The split held across prompt types, though affiliate content had its strongest showing in evaluative prompts at 39%.

The report broke prompts into three categories. Evaluative prompts like “Is Sony better than Bose?” generated the most news citations at 18% of all citations. Brand awareness prompts like “What is Chase known for?” generated the fewest at 7%. Informational prompts fell in between.

Editorial content that appeared most often in evaluative citations included head-to-head comparisons and cost analysis from outlets like Reuters, CNBC, and CNET.

The ChatGPT Newsroom Exception

One platform-level finding stood out. Internal press releases and newsroom content on company-owned domains accounted for 18% of ChatGPT’s citations in the dataset.

On Google’s AI platforms, that number dropped to around 3%.

BuzzStream cited examples including Iberdrola’s corporate press room and Target’s corporate subdomain. When prompted about Iberdrola’s role in renewables, ChatGPT cited a press release from Iberdrola’s own website. When asked about Target’s products, ChatGPT cited a 2015 press release from Target’s corporate domain.

BuzzStream said most earlier trends looked fairly uniform across platforms, with newsroom content on ChatGPT standing out as a clearer exception.

Why This Matters

The data challenges a premise that press release distribution services have been promoting. Multiple distribution platforms now market press releases as a path to AI visibility.

BuzzStream’s data suggests the distributed version of a press release, the one that lands on Yahoo Finance or MSN through a wire service, rarely becomes the version AI platforms cite. Original editorial coverage and owned newsroom content performed better by wide margins.

This connects to patterns we’ve been tracking. A BuzzStream report we covered in January found 79%of top news publishers block at least one AI training bot, and 71% block retrieval bots. Hostinger’s analysis of 66 billion bot requests showed AI training crawlers losing access while search bots expanded their reach.

The citation data suggests that even when syndicated content is accessible to AI crawlers, it rarely gets cited.

Google’s VP of Product for Search, Robby Stein, said in an interview we covered that being mentioned by other sites could help with AI recommendations, comparing AI’s behavior to how a human might research a question. That comparison favors earned editorial coverage over distributed press releases.

Adam Riemer made a related point in his Ask an SEO column, drawing a line between digital PR that builds brand coverage in publications and link building that focuses on placement metrics. BuzzStream’s data suggests that line extends to AI citations too.

For transparency, BuzzStream sells outreach and digital PR tools, so the finding that earned media outperforms distribution aligns with its business model. The company partnered with Citation Labs and used Citation Labs’ XOFU monitoring tool for the data collection.

Looking Ahead

This is part one of a multi-part analysis from BuzzStream. The single-week data window and large-brand focus are limits worth noting. Smaller brands with less existing editorial coverage may see different results.

Businesses investing in digital PR may want to look more closely at how different distribution channels perform in their category. Data suggests the channel you use can affect where your brand gets cited.

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