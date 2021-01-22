The learning does not stop at the live event!
With the SEJ eSummit On-Demand Pass, you get 24/7 online access to more than 40 SEJ eSummit session recordings and slides from leading marketing experts, major brands, and in-field practitioners.
A great break ‘away’ from work and a surefire way to get you excited and spilling over with ideas to take back to your team.
– Katie Gilbaugh
Watch Anytime & Anywhere
- Have access to the most valuable eSummit content wherever, and whenever you wish to view it.
- View sessions at any time, stop and take notes, and pass shared learnings to co-workers.
- Choose how you want to view, regardless of your time zone and location.
Catch Up on Sessions You Missed or Want to Watch Again & Share With Your Teams
- Revisit the sessions you attended or catch up on the presentations you missed.
- Watch presentations on your computer, tablet, or smartphone and learn on the go.
- Relive the eSummit experience with presentations synchronized with audio and video.
- Learn at a level and pace that suits you and your teams.
Presentations featured on-demand include Lily Ray (Path Interactive), Wil Reynolds (Seer Interactive), Britney Muller, Martin Splitt (Google), Jackie Chu (Uber), Marie Haynes, and more.
You’ll also gain exclusive access to recordings of live panels, live Q&A and Advanced SEO (Keith Goode, IBM), and PPC Master Classes (Amy Bishop, Cultivative LLC).
I attended the two masterclasses at SEJ’s eSummit 2021 and my mind was blown with the number of actionable tips I walked away with. The speakers were very knowledgable and this is a must-attend in future if you want to improve your marketing.
– Beth Lowe, Digital Marketing Consultant
Buy an On-Demand Pass for $350
Full of actionable insights, eSummit on-demand content will help you sharpen your digital skills and serve as your ultimate guide to search, content, and digital marketing success in 2021.
Content includes full access to recordings and slides from the SEJ eSummit:
- Main Stage Industry Keynotes and Panels.
- SEO Stage.
- PPC/Paid Social Stage.
- Content Strategy Stage.
- Enterprise SEO Stage.
Bonus content includes:
- SEO Master Class with IBM’s Keith Goode.
- PPC Master Class with Amy Bishop from Cultivate LLC.
- Exclusive Sponsor Presentations and Special Offers.
- Work/Life Balance Videos and Recordings.
This on-demand content will only be available until Summer 2021.
Registered for eSummit 2021? Log in here!
SEJ’s eSummit was a great opportunity to keep up to date on what’s happening in the SEO world, as well as where to focus and how to prioritize my efforts. I will be back!
–Roxanna
Mainstage & Keynotes
Panel: What Will 2021 Bring for SEO
Izzi Smith, Technical SEO Analyst, Ryte
Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal
Learn what critical SEO trends are vital and what isn’t worth your time in 2021.
Keynote: How 2020 Changed the Course of SEO in 2021
Lily Ray, SEO Director, Path Interactive
Learn how 2020 changed the course of SEO for 2021.
Future of Speed & Performance: Your Core Web Vitals Strategy
Alexis Sanders, Senior SEO Account Manager, Merkle
Rachel Costello, Technical SEO Consultant, Builtvisible
Learn about the future of speed, performance, page experience, and Core Web Vitals.
Keynote – SEO to Growth: How to Use Your Siloed Search Data to Help Your Company Understand Your Customer Better Than Ever
Wil Reynolds, Founder & Vice President of Innovation, Seer Interactive
Learn how to use siloed search data to understand your customer better in 2021.
Marketing O’Clock Live: The Biggest Digital Ad Shake Ups in 2020 & How To Set Yourself Up for Success in 2021
Keynote: Automating Data Insights
Britney Muller, SEO Consultant and Data Science Student, Britney Muller LLC
Learn how to automate data insights without lots of technical skills being required.
SEO
No More Theory: Web Vitals – A Look Under the Hood of Real Brands
Bartosz Goralewicz, CEO, Onely
Learn how to take a hands-on approach to optimizing Core Web Vitals.
Deep-Diving Into Google’s Core Web Vitals
Bastian Grimm, CEO & Co-founder, Peak Ace AG
Learn all about CWV and hands-on solutions to optimizing your site in 2021.
Panel: Ask an SEO
Upasna Gautam, Product Manager, Ecommerce, CNN
John Shehata, Vice President of Audience Development Strategy, Condé Nast
Learn from leading big brands on how they approach SEO in this Q&A session.
Core Web Vitals – Why, What and How?
Martin Splitt, Developer Advocate, Google
Learn the history of web performance measurements and how you can better measure CWV.
Panel: Ask an SEO
Adam Riemer, President, Adam Riemer Marketing, LLC
Joe Hall, SEO Consultant, Hall Analysis LLC
Learn from leading SEO professionals how they approach SEO in this Q&A session.
How to Diagnose the Cause of a Drop In Google Organic Traffic
Marie Haynes, CEO, Marie Haynes Consulting Inc.
Learn advanced strategies to determine why traffic has dropped and how to recover.
Scaling SEO for the Enterprise
Jackie Chu, SEO Lead Intelligence, Uber
Learn how to automate everything from content workflows to technical SEO at companies of scale.
PPC / Paid Social
How to Generate Better Quality Leads through PPC
Michelle Morgan, Director of Client Services, Clix Marketing
Learn new PPC strategies and messages to improve your lead quality.
Making Paid Social Work for Lead Generation in 2021
Garrett Mehrguth, CEO and Co-founder, Directive
Learn actionable ways to utilize LinkedIn and direct response to get more leads in 2021.
Ask a PPC
Amy Bishop, Owner & Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative LLC
Learn from a leading PPC professional how they approach search in this Q&A session.
How to Engage Users and Continually Test at Every Stage of the Buying Funnel
Amy Bishop, Owner & Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative LLC
Learn how to bulletproof your 2021 strategy and convert prospects across the buying funnel.
How to Leverage Innovative Audience Targeting & Creative Tactics
Akvile DeFazio, President, AKvertise
Learn to explore new audiences and level up your B2B & B2C Facebook Instagram Ads.
Panel: Ask a PPC Expert
Navah Hopkins, Director of Paid Media, Hennessey Digital
Learn from a leading PPC professional how they approach search in this Q&A session.
PPC & SEO Winning Together
Navah Hopkins, Director of Paid Media, Hennessey Digital
Learn how to get PPC and SEO winning together in 2021.
Content Strategy
How To Ensure Your Facebook Video Content Generates Quality Leads
Mari Smith, CEO, Mari Smith International, Inc.
Learn brand new strategies and how to get better results from Facebook marketing in 2021.
Laser-Focused Content Strategy: 9 Legit Ways to Drive Impact at Every Stage of the Funnel
Andy Crestodina, Co-founder and CMO, Orbit Media Studios
Learn new ways to create a content marketing funnel for the right audiences at the right time.
Panel: Ask a Content Expert
Shama Hyder, CEO & Founder, Zen Media
Learn from a leading marketing professional how they approach content in this Q&A session.
Making the Most From Your Existing Content Online
Anna Crowe, Features Writer, Search Engine Journal
Learn how to make the most of your existing online content and maximize the value it creates.
4 Trending Content Strategy Techniques to Try in 2021
Julia McCoy, Content Hacker and Founder, Express Writers
Learn in-depth content strategies and techniques that will last through-out 2021.
Panel: Ask a Content Expert
Kaleigh Moore, Freelance Writer
Raj Nijjer, VP, Marketing, Yotpo
Learn from leading content professionals on how they approach marketing in this Q&A session.
Enterprise SEO
Where Does SEO Fit?
Jenn Mathews, SEO Manager, GitHub
Learn where SEO fits with actionable advice on how to work with different departments.
Why Getting SEO, Content, and Web on the Same Page Is Critical to SEO Success
Patrick Reinhart, VP of Digital Strategies, Conductor
Learn how to align SEO, content, and website programs to unlock Enterprise SEO potential.
Ask an Enterprise Expert
Patrick Kajirian, SEO Product Manager, Realtor.com
Learn from a leading brand how they approach Enterprise SEO in this Q&A session.
How to Avoid the Most Costly Legal Mistakes
Ruth Carter, Evil Genius, Carter Law Firm
Learn valuable insights and information on avoiding costly legal mistakes in 2021.
The Emergency Guide to Website Accessibility Compliance
Kim Krause Berg, Accessibility and Usability Specialist, Creative Vision Web Consulting
Learn how to protect business with the emergency guide to website accessibility compliance.
Ask a Lawyer
Ruth Carter, Evil Genius, Carter Law Firm
Learn from a leading lawyer on legal for Enterprise SEO in this Q&A session.
Advanced SEO Master Class
Keith Goode, Sr. SEO Strategist, IBM
Learn how to master the art of Enterprise SEO with fresh insights, cross-functional frameworks, and real-life learnings from one of the world’s leading and most experienced SEO professionals.
The actionable takeaways and leave behind guides, prioritization graphs, and templates will also serve as a guide you can turn to throughout the year. This helps maximize your success and evangelize SEO across your whole organization.
Advanced PPC Master Class
Amy Bishop, Owner & DigitalMarketing Consultant, Cultivative LLC
Learn to build advanced PPC strategies with new and actionable strategies and content to maximize your paid search ROI in 2021.
The actionable takeaways will help you plan better advanced PPC campaigns, remarked more effectively, drive more ROI from cross channel campaigns – and audit your campaign performance.
EXPO & Sponsor Offers
Be Feared and Loved: Ranking Content the Michael Scott Way
Michael Johnson, Sales Manager, Page One Power
Learn from real-life examples with real-life solutions to the challenges brands face with keyword research, on-page optimization, and link building.
Special offer: Set up a consultation for your free search content blueprint, a $1,500 value!
Make the Most of Your Marketing with CallRail by Ashby Addiss
Ashby Addiss, Sales Enablement Manager, CallRail
Learn how to level up your marketing attribution and gain insights into ROI so you can market better and spend smarter.
Special offer: Start a 30-day free trial of call tracking, conversation intelligence, form tracking, and lead center. Sign up here.
E-A-T For Link Building
Kevin Rowe, PureLinq
Learn how to do link building for YMYL categories (and when not to).
Special offer: PureLinq will be waiving onboarding fees with the promo code “SEJSummit2021.” Email info@purelinq.com with this code by January 31, 2021.
Live Q&A with Jim Boykin of Internet Marketing Ninjas
Jim Boykin, Internet Marketing Ninjas
Learn how content and links can grow your SEO visibility along with answers to questions that can make a direct impact on your business.
Special offer: Get half off your backlink audit, disavow revision, and strategy by Jim Boykin.
Booth Sponsor Offers
One Little Web
The bespoke link-building agency outperforming competitors with unbeatable price, quality, and results.
Special offer: Grab your offer here!
- Guest Posting Service: Buy one DA50+ backlink, get one DA40+ backlink FREE!
- Authority Link-building
- Service: 15% discount on all à la carte plans!
- Content Writing Service: 10% OFF on “awesome” and “fabulous” content.
Conductor
Conductor’s best-in-class SEO platform provides deep insights and unparalleled services to help your team achieve its SEO and content goals.
Special offer: Get a free SEO Analysis.
Work/Life Balance
How To Create a Goal-driven Mindset Without Going Insane
Dixon Jones, inLinks
Based in part on Dixon’s MBA module on mindfulness. Learn how to build a framework to avoid long term depression and retain a positive outlook.
Find Balance, Find Sanity: Yoga For Your Mind
Duane Forrester, Yext
Learn how to creatively explore ideas and clear your mental runway to see and seize inspiration.
Mindful Self-Care in Digital Times: EXHALE with SLHayes
Shanta Hayes
Learn the physiological and psychological benefits of breathing, and short exercises that can be practiced anywhere.
Winter Gardening Basics
Dan Leibson, Local SEO Guide, & Rachel Anderson
Learn all about container gardening and winter vegetables to take a break from work.
Women in Tech: Become a Conference Speaker
Upasna Gautam, CNN
Learn how to cultivate confidence and seek the opportunities to amplify your representation on the speaker rosters in the tech conference circuit.
Guilt-free Goodies
Darlene Johnson
Learn new recipes that are good, good for you, and can be eaten without guilt.
