11 Tips For How To Find Great Writers

Great content is the backbone of any successful SEO strategy.

Content provides information to users, facilitates ranking in the organic search results, and can be a significant driver in attracting backlinks to your website.

But how and where one sources such amazing content depends on a few factors. For one, you can write your own content, if you have the skills and time to do so.

On the other hand, you could hire a professional writer to craft content for you, but you need to know where to look!

Need an excellent writer? Consider these top tips on how and where to find experienced content writers.

1. Assess Your Content Needs

The first step to finding a great writer is to determine what type of writer you need. Believe it or not, there are many different kinds of copywriters and content writers (yes, they’re different), and they bring different specialties to the table.

Is your goal to craft SEO-friendly content that ranks in search engines? You’ll need a writer who understands on-page SEO best practices and the nuances of keyword usage.

Is your goal to drive conversions from a landing page on your website? You’ll need a direct-response copywriter skilled in sales copywriting and buyer psychology.

Also, these writers may advertise their services on different platforms, so it’s important to consider your needs early on so you know where to look!

Content Writers Vs. Copywriters

If you are looking for a writer who specializes in long-form, SEO-friendly content, you’ll want to find a content writer. Some examples of content writers include:

Blog writers – when your goal is to drive organic traffic, build brand awareness, and engage readers.

– when your goal is to drive organic traffic, build brand awareness, and engage readers. Article writers – when you need in-depth articles (for websites, magazines, or online publications) that educate readers on specific topics.

– when you need in-depth articles (for websites, magazines, or online publications) that educate readers on specific topics. SEO writers – if you want to improve your website visibility and organic traffic to webpages.

– if you want to improve your website visibility and organic traffic to webpages. Technical writers – for writing manuals, how-to guides, software documentation, and white papers.

– for writing manuals, how-to guides, software documentation, and white papers. Social media content writers – when you need short-form content for social media platforms like Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Now, if you are looking for a writer specializing in persuasive writing that compels people to take action (like buy a product or sign up for a service, you’ll want a copywriter.

Some examples of copywriters include:

Direct response copywriters – who specialize in writing sales letters, email campaigns, landing pages, and ads that inspire action

– who specialize in writing sales letters, email campaigns, landing pages, and ads that inspire action Sales copywriters – when you need product descriptions, sales pages, or promotional materials

– when you need product descriptions, sales pages, or promotional materials Email copywriters – who write email sequences for marketing campaigns, newsletters, and product launches

– who write email sequences for marketing campaigns, newsletters, and product launches Brand copywriters – who specialize in writing content that conveys your brand’s voice, tone, and values to build your brand identity (may include website copy, slogans, or ads)

Some content writers and copywriters offer several services. For example, it’s common to find a content writer who does blog writing, article writing, and SEO content.

However, copywriters and content writers are notably different in what they aim to achieve – sales vs. traffic, respectively.

Consider what you are trying to accomplish with your content and search for a writer with that skill set.

2. Browse Reputable Writer Directories And Platforms

Now, it’s time to find a writer. Easier said than done, right? Business owners are spoiled for choice when it comes to the number of freelancer websites available, but not all are created equal.

Ask Your Professional Network

Before venturing to a freelancer website, I suggest asking your professional network whether they know of any writers they might recommend.

Not only will you then get a referral from someone who can vouch for the writer’s services, but you’ll save a ton of time in your search.

Reach Out To Your Network

I highly recommend reaching out to your existing network to find writers who have a track record of proven results.

A referral from someone within your industry is even better. Ask them about their experience working with the writer and what results they generated.

Niche Facebook Groups

Facebook is a great source of freelance writers, especially within niche-specific Facebook Groups.

For example, if you’re looking for a travel writer, look for groups like the Association of Travel Writers or Travel Writers Exchange.

Many Facebook Groups also allow you to post jobs to find writers for hire.

LinkedIn Search

LinkedIn is a popular professional networking site that allows you to search for consultants, brands, and freelancers.

Simply use the LinkedIn search bar to find a “writer,” “copywriter,” “SEO writer,” etc.

You’ll see individuals who rank at the top for these keywords. Be sure to check out their portfolio and recommendations.

College Job Boards

Many university students are looking for part-time jobs and contract opportunities.

Check out your local university or college websites to see if they have a job board, then post the requirements of the role.

Content Agencies

Content marketing agencies specialize in content strategy and content writing, often for a variety of platforms.

While their rates may be more expensive than working with a freelance writer, you can often trust that there’s a higher degree of quality control.

You may also be able to source content for social media, email, and your website – all in one place.

Writer Directories

Writer directories like Compose.ly and blcklst.com allow writers to publish their portfolios, post their rates, and apply for jobs.

Some sites allow you to post an open role, while others allow you to contact the writers directly. Again, look for writers with an active portfolio and, ideally, client testimonials.

3. Request Content Examples

Once you’ve found a writer (or several) that you’d like to work with, it’s time to request more information.

Hiring a writer is a financial commitment, so do your due diligence to assess their portfolio and skills.

Always ask for examples of their work – particularly work related to your niche.

Unfortunately, stealing content examples is common practice online, so you don’t always know what you are getting; if they can send you an example with their name in the byline, that’s a safer bet.

Human Writers Vs. AI Content

The prevalence of AI-generated content has been on the rise. With tools like ChatGPT and contents.ai, it’s easy for businesses to turn to this fast, cheaper form of content.

But there is a lot of personality, uniqueness, and quality lost in AI content.

For one, AI content lacks the history of lived human experience to tell stories, provide relatable examples, and solve modern problems in your content.

Human writers are able to empathize with your readers and buyers, incorporating this sentiment and psychology into the content.

Also, with AI content, you’re at risk of generating material that’s identical to other pieces of content that are on the web.

This can hurt your brand and your SEO. Human writers are able to craft a unique story that’s specific to your brand voice and audience.

AI content has its place – such as in content planning and drafts – but should not be the basis of your entire content strategy.

While cheap, AI content can end up costing you in terms of brand visibility, user trust, and conversions.

4. Interview The Candidates

When “chatting” with a writer, a lot can be lost in translation via email or messenger. It’s always best to get on a live call to assess whether the candidate is a good fit for your brand and needs.

Just as much as you are looking for a writer with the right skills, you want to be sure they are a good character fit. Communication is important throughout the entire content planning and writing process.

Here are some questions to ask during your writer interview:

What types of writing do you specialize in?

Do you have experience in our industry?

How do you approach research for a topic you’re unfamiliar with?

How do you incorporate SEO best practices into your content writing (if applicable)?

Do you have experience working with content calendars, marketing teams, or campaign strategies?

What is your preferred workflow (e.g., strategy provided by client, first draft approval, round one revision, final approval)?

What’s your average turnaround time for a [type of content]?

These questions will give you a better understanding of the writer’s skills, style, and approach to writing, helping you find the right fit for your needs.

5. Look For Case Studies And Reviews

Whether you’re using your referral network, social media, or writer directories to find writers, look for their case studies or client reviews.

Many professional writers will have a website where they showcase their work and/or recommendations on LinkedIn or social media.

This “social proof” will make it evident what kind of results they have been able to generate for their clients.

6. Assess Their SEO Knowledge

If your goal is to grow your traffic, you’ll want a writer who understands SEO and how to incorporate it into their content.

They may not be an SEO expert, but they should know on-page best practices, such as keyword usage in the page title, heading structure and hierarchy, and the importance of internal linking.

It’s appropriate to ask them a few questions about their expertise and to request examples of SEO content. If they have case studies that showcase measurable results, even better.

7. Ask How They Measure Success

On the topic of results, you should ask writer candidates how they measure the success of their content.

Though many factors go into content performance – not all of which they will have control over – it’s still a fair question to assess their approach to content writing.

For example, if they are an SEO writer, do they measure success by organic traffic and reduced bounce rate? Do they tend to look at the number and position of keyword rankings? A great SEO writer will pay attention to these metrics.

Similarly, if they are a sales copywriter, do they track conversions? How do they determine what makes their copy successful? Do they make updates to the copy to improve performance?

Not only will this consideration get you thinking about how you quantify results, but it will also help you identify a writer who is results-driven.

8. Understand Their Pricing Structure

There are many different types of pricing structures writers may use to charge for content.

The most common is price-per-word, where the writer provides a set cost per each word of content written.

Freelance writers can charge anywhere from $0.05 to $2.00 per word, depending on their experience.

Another common approach is cost per page/post. This is where the writer typically determines an approximate content length and set cost.

For example, a short blog post may cost around $150, whereas a long blog post may cost $300+. This option is great if you want the costs to be predictable.

Be sure to discuss the writer’s preferred pricing structure and rates before you start on a project. Ideally, get your agreement set in writing so there is no confusion over the terms.

9. Know What’s Provided In Their Services

Some SEO writers only include the content and the H1 and H2 tags. Others include all on-page SEO.

Even further, some provide keyword research or content planning. For any writer, ask what their services include and what needs to be provided by you.

Do they need you to do the keyword research and create the blog strategy? Get clear about that from the beginning.

You should also ask whether edits and/or rewrites are included. Complete rewrites are rare; don’t expect most writers to write an entirely new piece without compensation.

Typically, writers offer one to two rounds of edits, or a refund if they miss the mark.

10. Discuss Your Expectations

Hiring a writer is like any other professional relationship in that you need to discuss your expectations at the start.

Know what’s expected of you, make sure they know what’s expected of them, and outline a clear process when it comes to creating content together.

Note that some writers offer refunds, while others do not. Discuss this at the beginning (and get it in writing) before you find yourself in a pickle.

11. Know That Great Content Is An Investment

With all this talk about pricing and payment terms, you may be wondering, “How much does great content cost?”

Unfortunately, the answer isn’t simple. Writers’ rates vary based on their industry expertise, years of experience, the results they have generated for clients, their location, and a range of other factors.

But what remains true is that you get what you pay for. Don’t expect high-quality sales copy from a “cheap” AI content service. Don’t expect high conversions on sales pages written by a novice versus an expert.

When it comes to driving results, you’ll want a content writer or copywriter who understands the nuances of SEO and buyer psychology.

They likely have years of experience and a proven track record of delivering results for clients. And they likely aren’t cheap.

Consider what it’s worth to your business to have interesting, original, high-converting content. Do you want to pay pennies for basic copy? Or do you want content that will bring a return on investment (ROI)?

Final Thoughts

While there are mixed opinions on what constitutes “great” content and how much great content costs, it remains true that human writers are the source of the best content around.

Able to empathize with buyers’ experiences and craft unique stories, human writers are more equipped than AI to create content that resonates with an audience.

Finding the best writer for your brand depends on the type of content you need and the return you aim to generate from your content.

Your content “budget” should, then, be based on your willingness to invest in content that will achieve the results you want.

I recommend researching your options and outlining clear expectations with your writer from the beginning. That is the path to a positive writer-client relationship and great content for your brand.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock