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SEO 2.0: How Content Marketing Drives Visibility in AI Search

Unlock the next evolution of SEO with AI. Learn strategies for visibility and how to use AI effectively for your content.

SEO 2.0: How Content Marketing Drives Visibility in AI Search
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The next evolution of SEO is unfolding right now: AI is changing how people discover brands & content.

Is your content cited ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, & AI Overviews?

How do you become a trusted source for AI citations?

Can you intentionally influence AI search outputs?

Yes, you can.

In this on-demand webinar, you can gain a practical, content-first framework for improving visibility in AI-powered search, plus learn:

How To Build The Content Signals AI Systems Actually Surface & Cite

This on-demand session breaks down how large language models retrieve, evaluate, and reference content, and walks through what that means for your upcoming SEO and content strategy.

You’ll walk away with a practical framework for building citation-worthy, AI-visible content that strengthens both traditional SERP rankings and AI recommendations.

You’ll Learn:

  • How to improve off-site mentions to boost AI mentions and citations.
  • Which content is citation-worthy, so you can build a powerful trust engine.
  • Exact traditional SEO advantages you should still consider.

Category SEO SEO Strategy
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Heather Campbell VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal. ...