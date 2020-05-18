Start Now!
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Beginner's Guide to SEO

The Best SEO Conferences (Virtual Summits & Events) in 2020-2021

Here are the best virtual SEO conferences options for 2020 to avoid in-person events and an anticipated list of conferences to attend in 2021.

The Best SEO Conferences (Virtual Summits & Events) in 2020-2021

The best SEO conferences are great for learning the latest SEO strategies, trends, tips, and tools.

Conferences are also the perfect opportunity to expand your list of professional contacts in the digital marketing industry and to connect with potential clients.

There’s usually an opportunity to meet and network with SEO experts and also a time to share ideas with peers and friends.

At every conference, you always come away with a headful of ideas, inspiration, and new tactics that you can take action on when you return to the office.

For SEO professionals, conferences are a vital part of your ongoing education so you can advance your career.

Here’s our list the best SEO conferences, with virtual conferences for 2020 and a list of the some favorite conferences we hope to welcome back and attend in real life in 2021.

SEO Conferences in 2020 – Virtual

SEO Conferences in 2020 – In-Person

The Best SEO Conferences for 2021

The Best SEO Conferences in 2020 – Virtual

Best SEO Conferences

SEJ eSummit

June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speakers: Martin Splitt, Ann Handley, Bill Hunt, Jay Baer, Purna Virji, Loren Baker, Brent Csutoras +

About: Our own online summit for SEO and digital marketing professionals covering the latest trends in SEO, social media, PPC and content marketing. With 18 top industry speakers.

The event features a virtual expo hall with special offers from sponsors and one-to-one video networking.

Cost: First 5,000 registrants free

Best SEO Conferences

Turn Digi

May 21, 2020 – June 25, 2020

Speakers: Luke Carthy, James Crawford,  Shannon McGuirk, Hannah Thorpe +

About: Turn Digi is a free event created by SEO Jo Blogs as a platform to support those who run their own business and as an opportunity for new faces to get their break into conference speaking.

Most of the speakers are speaking for the first time and this is a great place to hear new, rising talent.

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cost: Free

Best SEO Conferences

Virtual Summit Series – Organic Search

June 12, 2020

Speakers: Cindy Crum, Jim Boykin +

About: The Digital Marketers Association is running a new Virtual Summit Series of three events. Each event focuses on one aspect of SEO from organic search, ecommerce, and E-A-T.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences

Outreach Online

June 12, 2020

Speakers: Rand Fishkin, Lisa Myers, Shannon McGuirk, Gisele Navarro +

About: Usually held in London, UK, the in-person event is rescheduled for November this year. The June event is now fully virtual.

All about link building and digital PR. Outreach organized by Verve Search is a unique conference featuring the best in this industry SEO niche. Actionable content all about creativity, mindset, and outreach strategy.

Cost: £32.54

Best SEO conferences SMX Next

SMS Next

June 23-24, 2020

Speakers: Barry Schwartz, Ginny Marvin, Greg Sterling +

About: The Search Engine Land in-person event has gone virtual for 2020. More than 40 sessions from leaders in the search industry and a focus on actionable insights to drive more traffic and sales.

Cost: Free

Best SEO conferences Moz Con Virtual

Mozcon Virtual

July 14-15 , 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speakers: Britney Muller, Brian Dean, Mike King, Wil Reynolds, Casie Gillette +

About: Usually held in Seattle, MozCon has gone virtual for 2020. Always a big community event full of experts and industry leaders in SEO.

Birds of a Feather discussion groups, live Q&As with speakers, and full access to videos after the event.

Cost: $129

Best SEO Conferences

Virtual Summit Series – Ecommerce SEO

August 14, 2020

Speakers: Arsen Rabinovich +

About: The Digital Marketers Association is running a new Virtual Summit Series of three events. Each event focuses on one aspect of SEO from organic search, ecommerce and E-A-T.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO conferences SearchCon

Search Con

September 10-11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: Denver and online

Speakers: Jim Kreinbrink, Holly Starks, Garret Acott +

About: Now held in Denver, SearchCon by Hyper Dog Media is running their event with in-person and virtual options.

Two full days of digital marketing and advanced SEO discussion. Full agenda to be announced.

Cost: $349 – $739

Best SEO Conferences

Virtual Summit Series, E-A-T

October 16, 2020

Speakers: Lily Ray +

About: The Digital Marketers Association is running a new Virtual Summit Series of three events. Each event focuses on one aspect of SEO from organic search, ecommerce, and E-A-T.

Cost: TBC

Best digital marketing conferences

SEO Conferences in 2020 – In-Person Events

Best SEO Conferences Engage

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Engage

August 6-7, 2020 (TBC)

Location: Portland, Oregon

Speakers: Susan Wenograd, Wil Reynolds, Jon Henshaw, Ashley Segura +

About: A two-day digital marketing conference that covers social media, UX, SEO, paid, and more. Engage is all about education and experience.

The event is run as a nonprofit and focuses on speakers who will offer the most value for money.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Inbound

Inbound

August 18-21, 2020

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speakers: Rose Marcario, Tyi McCray, Ariel Kaye, Katya Andresen +

About: Inbound is a massive annual event put on by SEO software provider HubSpot. The focus is on inbound marketing, which includes everything from SEO to social media.

The agenda boasts tons of sessions, networking events, certification courses – as well as keynotes by well-known authors, celebrities, and athletes.

Cost: $99-$1,499

Best SEO Conferences SMX Munchen

SMX München

August, 24-25, 2020 (TBC)

Location: Munich, Germany

Speakers: Tom Anthony, John Mueller, Marie Haynes, Bastian Grimm +

About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.

Cost: €2,358 – €2,458

Best SEO Conferences Brighton SEO

Brighton SEO

October 1-2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: Brighton, UK

Speakers: To be confirmed.

About: The most loved search event in the UK. Brighton SEO started out in a room above a pub and grew to one of the biggest search events in the UK.

A one-day conference that covers all aspects of search and SEO with a series of training courses available for registration. Brighton always attracts a great mix of top name speakers with plenty of new faces and a few outlier surprises.

Cost: Free – £380

Best SEO Conferences Pubcon

Pubcon

October 12-15, 2020 (TBC)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Speakers: To be confirmed.

About: Pubcon was founded in 2000 by Brett Tabke and holds the status of longest-running search industry conference. Pubcon bills itself a “super conference,” featuring excellent speakers, in-depth educational sessions, great keynotes, and tons of networking events and opportunities (both official and unofficial).

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cost:$399 – $1,699

Best SEO Conferences State of Search

State of Search

October 26-27, 2020

Location: Dallas, Texas

Speakers: To be confirmed.

About: A bold event with the best minds in digital marketing full of actionable intelligence to suit beginners to advanced SEO professionals.

Two-days of world class speakers and plenty of Texas BBQ.

Cost: $350-$450

Best SEO Conferences SMX East

SMX East

November 11-12, 2020

Location: New York City, New York

Speakers: To be confirmed.

About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Zenith

Zenith Digital Marketing Conference

November 12, 2020

Location: Duluth, US

Speakers: Will Scott, Brett Tabke, Susan Wenograd, Michelle Robbins

About: Zenith conference is designed for marketing pros of all levels (including DIY, SMB, startups, and nonprofits).

Plenty of actionable knowledge to increase search market share.

Cost: $149-$299

Best SEO Conferences SearchLove

SearchLove San Diego

November 12-13, 2020

Location: San Diego, US

Speakers: Britney Muller, Will Critchlow, Andy Crestodina, Wil Reynolds +

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

About: Searchlove was established by Distilled marketing agency in the UK and attracts a high-calibre of speakers. Always a draw for industry professionals and often considered as a not-to-miss event in the calendar.

Cost: $1,009-$1,399

Best SEO Conferences Outreach

Outreach Conference

November 13, 2020

Location: London, UK

Speakers: Moran Cerf, Rand Fishkin, Lisa Myers, Kim Bjørnqvist, Mark Johnstone +

About: An intimate one-track event all about link building and digital PR. Outreach organized by Verve Search is a unique conference featuring the best in this industry SEO niche. Actionable content all about creativity, mindset and outreach strategy.

Outreach always features random keynote speakers that offer a new perspective to the industry.

Cost: £299-£350

Best SEO Conferences Ungagged

Ungagged London

November 24-25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: London, US

Speakers: To be confirmed.

About: The team behind UnGagged promise an unconventional conference.

Sessions are not recorded, so speakers are all off-the-record and uncensored. Plenty of actionable advice and takeaways. And no corporate fluff.

Cost: TBC

best SEO conferences 2021

The Best SEO Conferences for 2021

Best SEO Conferences Search Y

Search Y

Anticipated: February 2021

Location: Paris, France

About: Search Y is a conference dedicated to search marketing founded by Philippe Yonnet with a line-up of world-class speakers.

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cost: €180-€250

Best SEO Conferences SMX West

SMX West

Anticipated: February 2021

Location: San Jose, California

About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Pubcon

Pubcon Florida

Anticipated: March 2021

Location: Florida

About: Pubcon was founded in 2000 by Brett Tabke and holds the status of longest-running search industry conference. Pubcon bills itself a “super conference,” featuring excellent speakers, in-depth educational sessions, great keynotes, and tons of networking events and opportunities (both official and unofficial).

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cost: $399-$1,699

Best SEO Conferences SearchLove

SearchLove New York

April 26-27, 2021

Location: NYC, US

About: Searchlove was established by Distilled marketing agency in the UK and attracts a high-calibre of speakers. Always a draw for industry professionals and often considered as a not-to-miss event in the calendar.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Advanced Search Summit

Advanced Search Summit

Anticipated: April 2021

Location: Napa, California

About: A one-of-a-kind conference dedicated to advanced SEO in the glorious surroundings of Napa.

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

A first-class event with limited attendee numbers for an intimate opportunity to network with some of the best SEO professionals in the industry. And plenty of wine tasting!

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Brighton SEO

Brighton SEO

Anticipated: April 2021 & October 2021

Location: Brighton, UK

About: The most loved search event in the UK. Brighton SEO started out in a room above a pub and grew to one of the biggest search events in the UK.

A one-day conference that covers all aspects of search and SEO with a series of training courses available for registration. Brighton always attracts a great mix of top name speakers with plenty of new faces and a few outlier surprises.

Cost: Free – £380

Best SEO Conferences SMX London

SMX London

Anticipated: May 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: London, UK

About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences C3 Conductor

C3 Conductor

Anticipated: May 2021

Location: NYC, US

About: Organized by Conductor, C3 is a two-day event packed with top speakers and actionable tips to make you a better digital marketer.

Cost: $599-$999

Best SEO Conferences Next10x

Next10x

Anticipated: May 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: Boston, US

About: Next10x is the conference to see where the search industry is going. A focus on the future, trends, and emerging technology with plenty of insights and tactics.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Confluence

Confluence

Anticipated: May 2021

Location: Oklahoma

About: Founded in 2012, Confluence is a conference for all kinds of SEO and marketer. The range of speakers appeal to the technical and the creative.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Digital Elite Camp

Digital Elite Camp

June 10-12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: Laulasmaa, Estonia

About: Only 167 spots available at this three-day intimate event organized by CXL and Dreamgrow.

Digital Elite Camp is a mash-up of CX, content and traffic with a focus on making more money for your clients.

No fluff. No debates. All practical.

Cost: €1,750-€1,560 inc accommodation and meals

Best SEO Conferences SMX Advanced

SMX Advanced

Anticipated: June 2021

Location: Seattle, US

About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.

This event is for expert-level actionable SEO.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Ungagged

Ungagged NYC

Anticipated: July 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: New York City, New York

About: The team behind UnGagged promise an unconventional conference.

Sessions are not recorded, so speakers are all off-the-record and uncensored. Plenty of actionable advice and takeaways. And no corporate fluff.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences SMX Munchen

SMX München

Anticipated: August 2021

Location: Munich, Germany

About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.

Cost: €2,358 – €2,458

Best SEO Conferences Learn Inbound

Learn Inbound

Anticipated: September 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: Dublin, Ireland

About: A two-day event at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with 20 of the best industry leader speakers.

Actionable advice combined with an engaged community of 600 attendees for you to network with and come away with new contacts.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences SearchLove

SearchLove London

Anticipated: September 2021

Location: London, UK

About: Searchlove was established by Distilled marketing agency in the UK and attracts a high-calibre of speakers. Always a draw for industry professionals and often considered as a not-to-miss event in the calendar.

Cost: TBC

Best SEO Conferences Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai SEO Conference

Anticipated: November, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
CONTINUE READING BELOW

Location: Chiang Mai, Thailand

About: Started by Matt Diggity, Chiang Mai is a big draw for affiliates and those ranking in challenging niches.

Expect plenty of speakers who edge towards grey and black hat with lots of knowledge for those operating in competitive niches.

Cost: TBC

Want to Add Your SEO Conference?

Email the following details to our Editor:

  • Conference Name
  • URL
  • Date
  • Location
  • Notable speakers
  • 2-3 sentences about your conference (see listings above for the type of info we will include)
  • Cost/range

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita

Previous ChapterThe 25 Best SEO Blogs & Resources to Learn SEO
Next Chapter140 Top SEO Experts You Should Be Following in 2019
CategoryCareers & EducationSEO
ADVERTISEMENT
sej esummit
Danny Goodwin

Danny Goodwin

Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal

Danny Goodwin is Executive Editor of Search Engine Journal. In addition to overseeing SEJ's editorial strategy and managing contributions from ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement
Next Chapter
Read the Next
ok