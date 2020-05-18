The Best SEO Conferences (Virtual Summits & Events) in 2020-2021

The best SEO conferences are great for learning the latest SEO strategies, trends, tips, and tools.
Conferences are also the perfect opportunity to expand your list of professional contacts in the digital marketing industry and to connect with potential clients.
There’s usually an opportunity to meet and network with SEO experts and also a time to share ideas with peers and friends.
At every conference, you always come away with a headful of ideas, inspiration, and new tactics that you can take action on when you return to the office.
For SEO professionals, conferences are a vital part of your ongoing education so you can advance your career.
Here’s our list the best SEO conferences, with virtual conferences for 2020 and a list of the some favorite conferences we hope to welcome back and attend in real life in 2021.
SEO Conferences in 2020 – Virtual
SEO Conferences in 2020 – In-Person
The Best SEO Conferences for 2021
The Best SEO Conferences in 2020 – Virtual
SEJ eSummit
June 2, 2020
Speakers: Martin Splitt, Ann Handley, Bill Hunt, Jay Baer, Purna Virji, Loren Baker, Brent Csutoras +
About: Our own online summit for SEO and digital marketing professionals covering the latest trends in SEO, social media, PPC and content marketing. With 18 top industry speakers.
The event features a virtual expo hall with special offers from sponsors and one-to-one video networking.
Cost: First 5,000 registrants free
Turn Digi
May 21, 2020 – June 25, 2020
Speakers: Luke Carthy, James Crawford, Shannon McGuirk, Hannah Thorpe +
About: Turn Digi is a free event created by SEO Jo Blogs as a platform to support those who run their own business and as an opportunity for new faces to get their break into conference speaking.
Most of the speakers are speaking for the first time and this is a great place to hear new, rising talent.
Cost: Free
Virtual Summit Series – Organic Search
June 12, 2020
Speakers: Cindy Crum, Jim Boykin +
About: The Digital Marketers Association is running a new Virtual Summit Series of three events. Each event focuses on one aspect of SEO from organic search, ecommerce, and E-A-T.
Cost: TBC
Outreach Online
June 12, 2020
Speakers: Rand Fishkin, Lisa Myers, Shannon McGuirk, Gisele Navarro +
About: Usually held in London, UK, the in-person event is rescheduled for November this year. The June event is now fully virtual.
All about link building and digital PR. Outreach organized by Verve Search is a unique conference featuring the best in this industry SEO niche. Actionable content all about creativity, mindset, and outreach strategy.
Cost: £32.54
SMS Next
June 23-24, 2020
Speakers: Barry Schwartz, Ginny Marvin, Greg Sterling +
About: The Search Engine Land in-person event has gone virtual for 2020. More than 40 sessions from leaders in the search industry and a focus on actionable insights to drive more traffic and sales.
Cost: Free
Mozcon Virtual
July 14-15 , 2020
Speakers: Britney Muller, Brian Dean, Mike King, Wil Reynolds, Casie Gillette +
About: Usually held in Seattle, MozCon has gone virtual for 2020. Always a big community event full of experts and industry leaders in SEO.
Birds of a Feather discussion groups, live Q&As with speakers, and full access to videos after the event.
Cost: $129
Virtual Summit Series – Ecommerce SEO
August 14, 2020
Speakers: Arsen Rabinovich +
About: The Digital Marketers Association is running a new Virtual Summit Series of three events. Each event focuses on one aspect of SEO from organic search, ecommerce and E-A-T.
Cost: TBC
Search Con
September 10-11, 2020
Location: Denver and online
Speakers: Jim Kreinbrink, Holly Starks, Garret Acott +
About: Now held in Denver, SearchCon by Hyper Dog Media is running their event with in-person and virtual options.
Two full days of digital marketing and advanced SEO discussion. Full agenda to be announced.
Cost: $349 – $739
Virtual Summit Series, E-A-T
October 16, 2020
Speakers: Lily Ray +
About: The Digital Marketers Association is running a new Virtual Summit Series of three events. Each event focuses on one aspect of SEO from organic search, ecommerce, and E-A-T.
Cost: TBC
SEO Conferences in 2020 – In-Person Events
Engage
August 6-7, 2020 (TBC)
Location: Portland, Oregon
Speakers: Susan Wenograd, Wil Reynolds, Jon Henshaw, Ashley Segura +
About: A two-day digital marketing conference that covers social media, UX, SEO, paid, and more. Engage is all about education and experience.
The event is run as a nonprofit and focuses on speakers who will offer the most value for money.
Cost: TBC
Inbound
August 18-21, 2020
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Speakers: Rose Marcario, Tyi McCray, Ariel Kaye, Katya Andresen +
About: Inbound is a massive annual event put on by SEO software provider HubSpot. The focus is on inbound marketing, which includes everything from SEO to social media.
The agenda boasts tons of sessions, networking events, certification courses – as well as keynotes by well-known authors, celebrities, and athletes.
Cost: $99-$1,499
SMX München
August, 24-25, 2020 (TBC)
Location: Munich, Germany
Speakers: Tom Anthony, John Mueller, Marie Haynes, Bastian Grimm +
About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.
Cost: €2,358 – €2,458
Brighton SEO
October 1-2, 2020
Location: Brighton, UK
Speakers: To be confirmed.
About: The most loved search event in the UK. Brighton SEO started out in a room above a pub and grew to one of the biggest search events in the UK.
A one-day conference that covers all aspects of search and SEO with a series of training courses available for registration. Brighton always attracts a great mix of top name speakers with plenty of new faces and a few outlier surprises.
Cost: Free – £380
Pubcon
October 12-15, 2020 (TBC)
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Speakers: To be confirmed.
About: Pubcon was founded in 2000 by Brett Tabke and holds the status of longest-running search industry conference. Pubcon bills itself a “super conference,” featuring excellent speakers, in-depth educational sessions, great keynotes, and tons of networking events and opportunities (both official and unofficial).
Cost:$399 – $1,699
State of Search
October 26-27, 2020
Location: Dallas, Texas
Speakers: To be confirmed.
About: A bold event with the best minds in digital marketing full of actionable intelligence to suit beginners to advanced SEO professionals.
Two-days of world class speakers and plenty of Texas BBQ.
Cost: $350-$450
SMX East
November 11-12, 2020
Location: New York City, New York
Speakers: To be confirmed.
About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.
Cost: TBC
Zenith Digital Marketing Conference
November 12, 2020
Location: Duluth, US
Speakers: Will Scott, Brett Tabke, Susan Wenograd, Michelle Robbins
About: Zenith conference is designed for marketing pros of all levels (including DIY, SMB, startups, and nonprofits).
Plenty of actionable knowledge to increase search market share.
Cost: $149-$299
SearchLove San Diego
November 12-13, 2020
Location: San Diego, US
Speakers: Britney Muller, Will Critchlow, Andy Crestodina, Wil Reynolds +
About: Searchlove was established by Distilled marketing agency in the UK and attracts a high-calibre of speakers. Always a draw for industry professionals and often considered as a not-to-miss event in the calendar.
Cost: $1,009-$1,399
Outreach Conference
November 13, 2020
Location: London, UK
Speakers: Moran Cerf, Rand Fishkin, Lisa Myers, Kim Bjørnqvist, Mark Johnstone +
About: An intimate one-track event all about link building and digital PR. Outreach organized by Verve Search is a unique conference featuring the best in this industry SEO niche. Actionable content all about creativity, mindset and outreach strategy.
Outreach always features random keynote speakers that offer a new perspective to the industry.
Cost: £299-£350
Ungagged London
November 24-25, 2020
Location: London, US
Speakers: To be confirmed.
About: The team behind UnGagged promise an unconventional conference.
Sessions are not recorded, so speakers are all off-the-record and uncensored. Plenty of actionable advice and takeaways. And no corporate fluff.
Cost: TBC
The Best SEO Conferences for 2021
Search Y
Anticipated: February 2021
Location: Paris, France
About: Search Y is a conference dedicated to search marketing founded by Philippe Yonnet with a line-up of world-class speakers.
Cost: €180-€250
SMX West
Anticipated: February 2021
Location: San Jose, California
About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.
Cost: TBC
Pubcon Florida
Anticipated: March 2021
Location: Florida
About: Pubcon was founded in 2000 by Brett Tabke and holds the status of longest-running search industry conference. Pubcon bills itself a “super conference,” featuring excellent speakers, in-depth educational sessions, great keynotes, and tons of networking events and opportunities (both official and unofficial).
Cost: $399-$1,699
SearchLove New York
April 26-27, 2021
Location: NYC, US
About: Searchlove was established by Distilled marketing agency in the UK and attracts a high-calibre of speakers. Always a draw for industry professionals and often considered as a not-to-miss event in the calendar.
Cost: TBC
Advanced Search Summit
Anticipated: April 2021
Location: Napa, California
About: A one-of-a-kind conference dedicated to advanced SEO in the glorious surroundings of Napa.
A first-class event with limited attendee numbers for an intimate opportunity to network with some of the best SEO professionals in the industry. And plenty of wine tasting!
Cost: TBC
Brighton SEO
Anticipated: April 2021 & October 2021
Location: Brighton, UK
About: The most loved search event in the UK. Brighton SEO started out in a room above a pub and grew to one of the biggest search events in the UK.
A one-day conference that covers all aspects of search and SEO with a series of training courses available for registration. Brighton always attracts a great mix of top name speakers with plenty of new faces and a few outlier surprises.
Cost: Free – £380
SMX London
Anticipated: May 2021
Location: London, UK
About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.
Cost: TBC
C3 Conductor
Anticipated: May 2021
Location: NYC, US
About: Organized by Conductor, C3 is a two-day event packed with top speakers and actionable tips to make you a better digital marketer.
Cost: $599-$999
Next10x
Anticipated: May 2021
Location: Boston, US
About: Next10x is the conference to see where the search industry is going. A focus on the future, trends, and emerging technology with plenty of insights and tactics.
Cost: TBC
Confluence
Anticipated: May 2021
Location: Oklahoma
About: Founded in 2012, Confluence is a conference for all kinds of SEO and marketer. The range of speakers appeal to the technical and the creative.
Cost: TBC
Digital Elite Camp
June 10-12, 2021
Location: Laulasmaa, Estonia
About: Only 167 spots available at this three-day intimate event organized by CXL and Dreamgrow.
Digital Elite Camp is a mash-up of CX, content and traffic with a focus on making more money for your clients.
No fluff. No debates. All practical.
Cost: €1,750-€1,560 inc accommodation and meals
SMX Advanced
Anticipated: June 2021
Location: Seattle, US
About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.
This event is for expert-level actionable SEO.
Cost: TBC
Ungagged NYC
Anticipated: July 2021
Location: New York City, New York
About: The team behind UnGagged promise an unconventional conference.
Sessions are not recorded, so speakers are all off-the-record and uncensored. Plenty of actionable advice and takeaways. And no corporate fluff.
Cost: TBC
SMX München
Anticipated: August 2021
Location: Munich, Germany
About: The Search Marketing Expo (SMX) conference series was founded in 2007 and is put on by Third Door Media, publisher of Search Engine Land.
Cost: €2,358 – €2,458
Learn Inbound
Anticipated: September 2021
Location: Dublin, Ireland
About: A two-day event at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with 20 of the best industry leader speakers.
Actionable advice combined with an engaged community of 600 attendees for you to network with and come away with new contacts.
Cost: TBC
SearchLove London
Anticipated: September 2021
Location: London, UK
About: Searchlove was established by Distilled marketing agency in the UK and attracts a high-calibre of speakers. Always a draw for industry professionals and often considered as a not-to-miss event in the calendar.
Cost: TBC
Chiang Mai SEO Conference
Anticipated: November, 2020
Location: Chiang Mai, Thailand
About: Started by Matt Diggity, Chiang Mai is a big draw for affiliates and those ranking in challenging niches.
Expect plenty of speakers who edge towards grey and black hat with lots of knowledge for those operating in competitive niches.
Cost: TBC
Want to Add Your SEO Conference?
Email the following details to our Editor:
- Conference Name
- URL
- Date
- Location
- Notable speakers
- 2-3 sentences about your conference (see listings above for the type of info we will include)
- Cost/range
