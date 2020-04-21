SEJ eSummit: Who Is Speaking & All the Latest Info You Need to Know

ADVERTISEMENT

I may be biased.

OK, I totally am.

But Search Engine Journal’s upcoming eSummit is shaping up to be awesome.

In case you missed it, SEJ eSummit 2020 is an all-day, free virtual conference taking place Tuesday, June 2.

Sessions will cover all things SEO, PPC, social media, and content marketing.

It will feature the industry’s best speakers delivering the top-rated content you’ve come to expect from us.

And prepare yourself – this will be advanced content.

Since we announced the virtual conference last month, we’ve been busy confirming speakers, working on the agenda, and choosing a platform that will provide the best possible experience for you possible, short of having a physical, in-person event.

Ready to register? Visit the SEJ eSummit Landing Page.

Want to learn more? Read on for all the latest info.

3 Amazing Keynotes

Your day will kick off with a technical-focused keynote from Martin Splitt, Developer Advocate, Google.

You may have seen Splitt’s JavaScript SEO series on YouTube. Or you may have seen him in Ask Google Webmasters.

If so, you know you’re in for a high-quality keynote.

When we say our eSummit is advanced, we aren’t kidding. We’re diving straight into the deep end of SEO!

So if you’re newer to SEO, make sure to brush up on the SEO basics and beyond over the coming weeks by digging into SEO articles here on Search Engine Journal.

In the afternoon, you’ll see a keynote from Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer, MarketingProfs.

She will provide a much-needed adrenaline shot of inspiration.

Handley did an amazing keynote at one of our in-person events a couple years back.

Attendees loved it.

We’re so thrilled to have Handley back for our eSummit. Another keynote you can’t miss if you’re serious about creating outstanding content today and in the future.

Then, in our “main event” keynote, Bill Hunt, President, Back Azimuth, will be closing out the day.

Breaking news – this will be Hunt’s final SEO presentation – ever!

We’re so thrilled that Bill has agreed to do his last presentation exclusively for Search Engine Journal’s eSummit.

Bill’s presentations are always “must-see” because he never holds back and brings it every time for attendees.

His last presentation will be no exception.

15 Fantastic Industry Speakers

Marketing all-stars, assemble!

Yes, we’ve assembled a group of absolutely brilliant speakers from around the globe.

If you read Search Engine Journal regularly, or you’ve attended a conference in the last couple of years, you probably will recognize many of these names.

Check out our full, up-to-date list of all the confirmed speakers for SEJ’s eSummit:

Jamie Alberico , Technical SEO Consultant, Not a Robot

, Technical SEO Consultant, Not a Robot Jay Baer , Founder, Convince & Convert

, Founder, Convince & Convert Hamlet Batista , CEO, RankSense

, CEO, RankSense Alan Bleiweiss , Alan Bleiweiss Consulting

, Alan Bleiweiss Consulting Mary Davies , President, Beanstalk Internet Marketing

, President, Beanstalk Internet Marketing Gianluca Fiorelli , SEO & Digital Marketing Consultant, ILoveSEO.net

, SEO & Digital Marketing Consultant, ILoveSEO.net Jori Ford , Chief Marketing Officer, FoodBoss

, Chief Marketing Officer, FoodBoss Bartosz Góralewicz , CEO, Onely

, CEO, Onely Lily Ray , SEO Director, Path Interactive

, SEO Director, Path Interactive Aleyda Solis , International SEO Consultant & Founder of Orainti

, International SEO Consultant & Founder of Orainti Purna Virji , Senior Manager, Global Engagement, Microsoft

, Senior Manager, Global Engagement, Microsoft Susan Wenograd, CMO, Aimclear & Paid Media Reporter, Search Engine Journal

Sessions will be moderated by either Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal; Brent Csutoras, Partner & Owner, Search Engine Journal; or myself.

That’s a stellar lineup.

Again, I’m totally biased.

But I’m not wrong.

I’ve seen a presentation from nearly everyone on that list before – and I was never disappointed.

You won’t be either.

1-on-1 Networking!

At SEJ’s eSummit, you will be able to chat and collaborate with fellow attendees, speakers, sponsors, and more – all from the comfort of your home (or office, if stay-at-home orders are lifted by that time).

Our platform, Hopin, also has cool networking features.

You’ll be matched with industry peers who have similar professional interests as you.

After a set amount of time chatting 1 on 1 via video, you’ll have the choice to connect with that person to follow-up with after the conference. Or, you can simply move onto someone new to network with.

It’s sort of like speed dating – hopefully without too many awkward moments.

It’s a great opportunity to develop and grow your network with people you would otherwise never meet.

Plus, you can visit our Virtual Expo Hall.

Check out virtual booths, where you can learn about helpful products and services from sponsors and get special offers.

Register for Free

A search marketing conference experience with no travel, food, or registration fees required?

Yes! Just sign up and attend.

For a conference, online or in the real world, you just can’t beat this price.

All you need to invest is your time.

In exchange for about 10 hours of your time, you’ll get tons of information, inspiration, and takeaways.

No fluff. No B.S.

Just the latest and greatest trends topics, tactics, and strategies.

So don’t miss out!

Invest in yourself.

Register now.

eSummit Ticket Types: An Explainer

There are three types of tickets.

All Access + Networking (Price: Free to the first 1,000 people who sign up): You can watch all the keynotes/sessions and can take part in all networking activities.

You can watch all the keynotes/sessions and can take part in all networking activities. All Access: I Don’t Want to Network (Price: Free): You can only watch the sessions and keynotes, with no access to networking activities.

You can only watch the sessions and keynotes, with no access to networking activities. All Access: I Want To Network (Price: $10, after we have 1,000 sign-ups): You can watch all the keynotes/sessions, but to take part in all networking activities you will have to pay $10. Proceeds from these ticket sales will be donated to a very worthy charity: Doctors Without Borders. (Please note: this fee is non-refundable.)

Want to Sponsor?

We’re so excited to welcome MarketingProfs as our first sponsor.

But there’s still plenty of room in our virtual Expo Hall.

Search Engine Journal reaches more than 1 million SEO and marketing pros every month.

More than 60 percent of SEJ’s audience is made up of decision-makers – and the people who influence them.

So if you want to get in front of these people – to generate leads or increase exposure – make sure to showcase your products and services to our attendees.

Contact us to learn more about SEJ eSummit sponsorship opportunities.

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita