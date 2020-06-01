SEJ eSummit: Join Us Tomorrow for 10 Hours of SEO, PPC, Social & Content Marketing

Tomorrow’s the big day! It’s almost time for SEJ eSummit.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT tomorrow (June 2), we kick off our virtual conference, covering all things SEO, PPC, social media, and content marketing.

It will feature the industry’s best speakers delivering the top-rated content you’ve come to expect from us.

And prepare yourself – this will be advanced content.

See 3 Amazing Keynotes

Your day will kick off with a technical-focused keynote from Martin Splitt, Developer Advocate, Google.

You may have seen Splitt’s JavaScript SEO series on YouTube. Or you may have seen him in Ask Google Webmasters.

In his keynote, Javascript 101 for SEOs, Splitt will talk about how developers and SEO professionals can become a team and solve challenges together.

You will also:

Look into a few scenarios where this collaboration can bring success to a project.

Learn the lingo of developers and how to troubleshoot technical issues with JavaScript sites.

In the afternoon, you’ll see a keynote from Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer, MarketingProfs.

In her keynote, Storytelling in a COVID-19 World: How Your Brand Story Can Set You Apart, Handley will share why having a clear and unflinching focus on your story will set you apart.

You will learn:

How the notion of brand storytelling has shifted.

7 non-negotiable things your storytelling must do.

do. The best tactics for connecting with customers right now.

Then, in our “main event” keynote, Bill Hunt, President, Back Azimuth, will be closing out the day.

Breaking news: this will be Hunt’s final SEO presentation – ever!

In Pivoting for Opportunities in the New Normal, Hunt, a favorite speaker at past Search Engine Journal conferences, will tap into his 25 years of digital marketing experience (and many, many pivots) to offer actionable tactics on how businesses and agencies can not only survive the new normal, but thrive.

Learn from 15 Fantastic Industry Speakers

We’ve assembled a group of absolutely brilliant speakers from around the globe.

If you read Search Engine Journal regularly, or you’ve attended a conference in the last couple of years, you probably will recognize many of these names.

Check out our full, up-to-date list of all the confirmed speakers for SEJ’s eSummit and their presentation topics:

Jamie Alberico , Technical SEO Consultant, Not a Robot – Technical SEO Asshattery (Live Panel with Alan Bleiweiss)

, Technical SEO Consultant, Not a Robot – Technical SEO Asshattery (Live Panel with Alan Bleiweiss) Jay Baer , Founder, Convince & Convert – Why You Need to Think Like a TV Network and Stop Random Acts of Social Media

, Founder, Convince & Convert – Why You Need to Think Like a TV Network and Stop Random Acts of Social Media Hamlet Batista , CEO, RankSense – Doing More with Less: Automated, High-Quality Content Generation

, CEO, RankSense – Doing More with Less: Automated, High-Quality Content Generation Alan Bleiweiss , Alan Bleiweiss Consulting – Technical SEO Asshattery (Live Panel with Jamie Alberico)

, Alan Bleiweiss Consulting – Technical SEO Asshattery (Live Panel with Jamie Alberico) Mary Davies , President, Beanstalk Internet Marketing – Using Your Company’s Social Media to Survive (And Even Thrive!) in Tough Times

, President, Beanstalk Internet Marketing – Using Your Company’s Social Media to Survive (And Even Thrive!) in Tough Times Gianluca Fiorelli , SEO & Digital Marketing Consultant, ILoveSEO.net – SEO for Images; or See What You’re Missing in Your Visual Search Strategy

, SEO & Digital Marketing Consultant, ILoveSEO.net – SEO for Images; or See What You’re Missing in Your Visual Search Strategy Jori Ford , Chief Marketing Officer, FoodBoss – Structured Data Relationships & Relevance: Reading Between the Google Guidelines

, Chief Marketing Officer, FoodBoss – Structured Data Relationships & Relevance: Reading Between the Google Guidelines Bartosz Góralewicz , CEO, Onely – Rendering SEO Manifesto – Why We Need to Go Beyond Javascript SEO

, CEO, Onely – Rendering SEO Manifesto – Why We Need to Go Beyond Javascript SEO Lily Ray , SEO Director, Path Interactive – How to Improve Your Website’s E-A-T

, SEO Director, Path Interactive – How to Improve Your Website’s E-A-T Aleyda Solis , International SEO Consultant & Founder of Orainti – The International SEO Guide for Ecommerce: Optimizing Your Online Store to Rank and Sell Abroad

, International SEO Consultant & Founder of Orainti – The International SEO Guide for Ecommerce: Optimizing Your Online Store to Rank and Sell Abroad Purna Virji , Senior Manager, Global Engagement, Microsoft – Advertising for Cavemen: Exploring the Psychology of Ad Copy

, Senior Manager, Global Engagement, Microsoft – Advertising for Cavemen: Exploring the Psychology of Ad Copy Susan Wenograd, CMO, Aimclear & Paid Media Reporter, Search Engine Journal – A Happy Marriage of Paid Social and Paid Search

Sessions will be moderated by either Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal; Brent Csutoras, Partner & Owner, Search Engine Journal; or myself.

Live Partner Sessions & Exclusive Offers in the Expo Hall

Just like an in-person conference, SEJ eSummit will host a Virtual Expo Hall where you can learn about helpful products and services from sponsors and access their exclusive offers.

These sponsors will be manning their booths in real time throughout the day, in chat, and on live video, to answer your questions and help you solve problems.

MarketingProfs: MarketingProfs is dedicated to helping B2B marketers drive tangible business results. They produce training programs, online events, conferences and thousands of supplementary free resources that are expertly designed to inspire you to increase productivity, create marketing that matters, and grow revenue. More than 600,000 marketers worldwide trust MarketingProfs as their go-to B2B marketing resource.

Page One Power: Page One Power is an SEO agency specialized in sustainable link building and strategic content creation. They create custom campaigns for brands committed to winning in search – designed to capture authority, improve rankings, and grow traffic.

Let Us Respond: The next step in customer-centricity, Let Us Respond is a managed service that replies to your social media reviews, as you would, in real time.

PureLinq: The most impactful enterprise-level link building solution, focusing on securing contextual links in hyper-relevant blog posts.

And make sure to watch these live presentations from our partners happening in their booths!

Michael Johnson , Sales Manager, Page One Power – Fantastic Links and Where to Find Them

, Sales Manager, Page One Power – Kevin Rowe, Founder & CEO, PureLinq – Ecommerce Link Building: A Guide To Unlinked Brand Mentions

How-to/Wellness Activity Sessions

Choose any of our how-to/wellness activity sessions in between the presentations, such as:

Chair Yoga – featuring Jessica Amitrano , The Little Chakra

, The Little Chakra How to Negotiate Your Salary – featuring Carolyn Lyden , President/Lead SEO, Search Hermit

, President/Lead SEO, Search Hermit How to Make Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza – featuring Maddy Osman , SEO Copywriter & Founder, The Blogsmith

, SEO Copywriter & Founder, The Blogsmith How to Container Garden – featuring Dan Leibson, SEO Consultant, Local SEO Guide

Connect: 1-on-1 Networking

At SEJ’s eSummit, you will be able to chat and collaborate with fellow attendees, speakers, sponsors, and more – all from the comfort of your home office (or wherever you’ll be that day).

Our platform, Hopin, also has super cool networking features.

You’ll be matched with industry peers who have similar professional interests as you.

After a set amount of time chatting 1 on 1 via video, you’ll have the choice to connect with that person to follow-up with after the conference. Or, you can simply move onto someone new to network with.

It’s sort of like speed dating – hopefully without too many awkward moments.

It’s a great opportunity to develop and grow your network with people you would otherwise never meet.

Plus, you can visit our Virtual Expo Hall.

Check out virtual booths, where you can learn about helpful products and services from sponsors and get special offers.

Finally, we’ll have a live DJ set by Lily Ray to cap off the event.

A search marketing conference experience with no flight, lodging, or other travel expenses?

Yes! Just sign up and attend (see our ticket types, below).

For a conference, online or in the real world, you just can’t beat this price.

All you need to invest is your time.

In exchange for about 10 hours of your time, you’ll get tons of information, inspiration, and takeaways.

No fluff. No B.S.

Just the latest and greatest trends topics, tactics, and strategies.

