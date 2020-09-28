Try for Free

SEJ eSummit Is Back! 5 Stages, 30+ Speakers & Workshops

Early bird tickets are now available for Day 1 of our two-day virtual conference in January. Here's why you should look forward to SEJ eSummit 2021.

We are excited to announce that SEJ eSummit is returning on Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13!

We’ve extended our virtual conference to two days to deliver world-class content on SEO, PPC, and digital marketing – from 30+ of the industry’s best speakers. Plus, on Day 2, we’re adding hands-on workshops.

Register now to claim your Day 1 all-access ticket at our super early bird rate of only $75 (that’s 50% savings)!

This limited-time offer will expire on October 30.

But wait, there’s more!

Here’s what else you can look forward to at SEJ eSummit in January:

  • 5 stages featuring educational sessions and live Q&A on the hottest topics in digital marketing, including SEO, PPC, and content strategy.
  • 1 on 1 video networking and knowledge sharing opportunities with your peers.
  • Exclusive deals on the latest and greatest tools to help optimize your marketing efforts

And check out just a few of the amazing speakers you’ll learn from:

  • Lily Ray, SEO Director, Path Interactive
  • Wil Reynolds, Founder & Vice President of Innovation, Seer Interactive
  • Britney Muller, Previous Senior SEO Scientist, Moz
  • John Shehata, Vice President of Audience Development Strategy, Condé Nast
  • Martin Splitt, Developer Advocate, Google
  • Bill Slawski, Director of SEO Research, Go Fish Digital
  • Upasna Guatam, Product Manager of Ecommerce, CNN
  • Jackie Chu, SEO Lead Intelligence, Uber

SEJ eSummit - List of Speakers Banner

More details to come!

Register for SEJ eSummit to stay up to date on all things eSummit.

Ebook
