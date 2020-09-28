SEJ eSummit Is Back! 5 Stages, 30+ Speakers & Workshops

We are excited to announce that SEJ eSummit is returning on Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13!
We’ve extended our virtual conference to two days to deliver world-class content on SEO, PPC, and digital marketing – from 30+ of the industry’s best speakers. Plus, on Day 2, we’re adding hands-on workshops.
Register now to claim your Day 1 all-access ticket at our super early bird rate of only $75 (that’s 50% savings)!
This limited-time offer will expire on October 30.
But wait, there’s more!
Here’s what else you can look forward to at SEJ eSummit in January:
- 5 stages featuring educational sessions and live Q&A on the hottest topics in digital marketing, including SEO, PPC, and content strategy.
- 1 on 1 video networking and knowledge sharing opportunities with your peers.
- Exclusive deals on the latest and greatest tools to help optimize your marketing efforts
And check out just a few of the amazing speakers you’ll learn from:
- Lily Ray, SEO Director, Path Interactive
- Wil Reynolds, Founder & Vice President of Innovation, Seer Interactive
- Britney Muller, Previous Senior SEO Scientist, Moz
- John Shehata, Vice President of Audience Development Strategy, Condé Nast
- Martin Splitt, Developer Advocate, Google
- Bill Slawski, Director of SEO Research, Go Fish Digital
- Upasna Guatam, Product Manager of Ecommerce, CNN
- Jackie Chu, SEO Lead Intelligence, Uber
More details to come!
Register for SEJ eSummit to stay up to date on all things eSummit.
Image Credits
Featured & In-Post Images: Paulo Bobita