Join Us for SEJ eSummit 2020: Our 100% Virtual Search Conference

SEJ Summit, our international conference series launched in 2015, is back!

We are excited to announce SEJ eSummit 2020: an all-day, virtual conference featuring the industry’s best speakers delivering the top-rated content you’ve come to expect from us.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 2, 2020!

This one-day event will be 100% online and packed full of your favorite speakers, addressing today’s SEO and digital marketing topics, as well as ideas and guidance addressing how we can adapt to the still unfolding business and economic changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to manifest on our lives and livelihood.

Speakers confirmed so far include:

Loren Baker , Founder, Search Engine Journal

, Founder, Search Engine Journal Hamlet Batista , CEO, RankSense

, CEO, RankSense Brent Csutoras , Partner, Search Engine Journal

, Partner, Search Engine Journal Danny Goodwin , Executive Editor, Search Engine Journal

, Executive Editor, Search Engine Journal Bill Hunt , President, Back Azimuth

, President, Back Azimuth Lily Ray , SEO Director, Path Interactive

, SEO Director, Path Interactive Aleyda Solis , International SEO Consultant & Founder of Orainti

, International SEO Consultant & Founder of Orainti Purna Virji, Senior Manager, Global Engagement, Microsoft

More details will be announced soon.

