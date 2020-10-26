Get Actionable SEO, PPC & Content Tips from Expert Speakers at SEJ eSummit

SEJ eSummit is returning on Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13.

Register now to claim your Day 1 all-access ticket at our super early bird rate of only $75 (that’s 50% savings)!

Why pay for a ticket to another online conference, you ask?

Apart from the actionable tips from experts that don’t get shared on social media.

And sessions with people at the top of their game where you can ask them questions live.

Not forgetting one-to-one networking with like-minded professionals to build valuable industry connections.

eSummit will provide the tools to help you:

Sharpen your skills and knowledge to grow in your career.

Optimize your marketing strategy to capture high-quality leads.

Dominate your search results to beat your competition.

We’ve packed all of this and more into two exciting days of concentrated learning.

And we’re thrilled to bring you a great list of world-class speakers. (See the full speaker list here.)

The combined experience of all our speakers equals years of hard work.

Experimentation with failures and success that they are generously willing to share to help you be a better SEO and marketer.

So, this virtual search-fest of actionable and advanced SEO, PPC, social, and content is one you really don’t want to miss.

If you register now for eSummit, you can still grab the Super Early Bird ticket for Day 1 at only $75.

This limited-time offer will expire on October 30.

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita