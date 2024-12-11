Subscribe
Mastering AI Overviews For Greater Search Visibility

Watch as we walk through an in-depth analysis of 120,000 Google queries, uncovering critical insights into Google’s AI Overviews, and how to utilize them effectively.

The search landscape is undergoing a major revolution with the rise of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot, reshaping how users engage with search results. With 90% market share, ensuring your website remains visible on Google remains a challenge.

Watch on-demand as Botify and DemandSphere dive into a detailed analysis of 120,000 Google queries, uncovering critical insights into Google’s AI Overviews, and how to utilize them effectively.

 You’ll learn:

– How AI Overviews are triggered, and what types of queries and content they prioritize.
– How much SERP space they command, and how to optimize for them,
– Actionable tips on increasing visibility without overhauling your strategy.

In a time when organic results are more competitive than ever, we discussed why SEO fundamentals—like ensuring your revenue-generating pages are crawled and producing high-quality content —remain essential for claiming valuable SERP real estate.

With AI Overviews now a prominent feature, knowing how to optimize for these results can provide a distinct advantage in today’s evolving search environment. 

Don’t miss this chance to keep your strategies sharp and aligned with the future of search.

Check out the slides below, or watch the full webinar for all the details.

