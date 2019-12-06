The Search Console Message Panel & This Week’s News [PODCAST]

Catch up on the latest digital marketing news by listing to Marketing O’Clock, part of the Search Engine Journal Podcast Network.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from leadership roles at Alphabet

We say a fond farewell to the Google founders and Greg walks us through a timeline of their history with the company. Plus, you’ll never guess what their first search engine was named (we do not approve).

Introducing the Search Console message panel

We’re excited to see all the messages and less excited about what they might say about our sites. Shep tells you everything you need to know about the new message panel.

Cyber Monday sets mobile record

Jess has a newsflash for retailers: e-commerce is here to stay!

Google makes changes to local search results

Greg tells us about neural matching in local Google results and we learn that he’s the only member of the Marketing O’Clock team who has seen “The Terminator”.

Our take of the week comes to you courtesy of Pedro Dias. You don’t want to miss our dramatic reading of his fiery tweet.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for an SEO to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if answering “it depends” to their questions helps — Pedro Dias: ~/pedro$ (@pedrodias) November 27, 2019

Then we answer all of your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who is asking the EU to take action against Google Shopping?

What is Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s preferred search engine?

When did Google Ads remove political ads and why?

Where can you get in touch with Google My Business support?

Why shouldn’t you worry if your YouTube subscriber counts fall?

How are doctors using Tik Tok?

Join us as we rant, rave, and roll our eyes about some of this week’s trending topics, from Facebook’s questionable employee chatbot to BuzzFeed’s new Sponcon offering.

