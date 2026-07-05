Safari’s New MCP Server Enables AI Debugging For SEO And CWV

Safari announced they are introducing a new MCP server that will enable web developers and SEOs to debug websites with an AI agent. The AI agent connects to the Safari browser window and collects data like network requests and the DOM which are helpful for debugging bottlenecks related to Core Web Vitals or anything else that’s broken in the code or getting in the way with Safari browser compatibility.

Safari browser is the number two ranked browser in the world, with an exceptionally high market share in the United States, averaging between 25% to over 30%. This makes it critical for SEOs, site owners, and developers to debug their websites for Safari compatibility.

Model Context Protocol MCP

The model context protocol (MCP) is an open protocol standard introduced by Anthropic in 2024 that enables AI models to connect to data sources and tools. MCP is supported by all major open source and private content management systems from Astro to WordPress and Shopify to WooCommerce. Many of the industry’s top SEO tools like Screaming Frog use MCP, plus there is support for it from Google Search Console.

What Safari MCP Server Can Do

Support for MCP within Safari can be considered a major integration that should be useful for SEOs and developers.

The official announcement lists these use cases for Safari MCP integration:

Accessibility testing

Safari compatibility testing

Verify any user state

Web development in Safari

Web performance analysis

The announcement explains:

“With the Safari MCP server, you no longer have to write the perfect prompt, carefully describing to your agent what you’re experiencing in the browser. You can give your agent the ability to find out for itself.”

Read the official announcement at Webkit.org.

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