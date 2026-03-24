Research: “You Are An Expert” Prompts Can Damage Factual Accuracy

“You are an expert” persona prompting can harm performance as much as it helps. A new study shows that persona prompting improves alignment with human expectations but can reduce factual accuracy on knowledge-heavy tasks, with effects varying by task type and model. The takeaway is that persona prompting works better on some kinds of tasks than it does in others.

Persona Prompting

Persona prompting is a common way to shape how large language models respond, especially in applications where tone and alignment with human expectations matter. It is widely used because it improves how outputs read and feel. Given how widespread persona prompting is, it may come as a surprise that its actual effect on performance remains unclear, as prior research shows inconsistent results, throwing the technique into doubt as to whether it is helping or harming.

The researchers concluded that persona prompting is neither broadly beneficial nor harmful, and that its efficacy depends on the type of task.

They found:

It improves alignment-related outputs such as tone, formatting, and safety behavior

Persona prompting degrades performance on tasks that rely on factual accuracy and reasoning

Based on this, the authors introduce a method called PRISM (Persona Routing via Intent-based Self-Modeling), that applies personas selectively, using intent-based routing instead of treating personas as a default setting. Their findings show that persona prompting works best as a conditional tool and provide a better understanding of when persona prompting helps and when it should be avoided.

Managing Behavioral Signals

In section three of the paper, the researchers say that expert personas have “useful behavioral signals” but that naïve use of persona prompting damages as much as it helps. They say this raises the question of whether those benefits can be separated from the harms and applied only where they improve results.

Behavioral signals influence LLM output. These signals are the reason persona prompting works. They drive improvements in tone, structure, safety behavior, and how well responses match expectations. Without them, there would be no benefit to persona prompting.

Yet, in a seeming paradox, the paper shows that those same signals interfere with tasks that depend on factual accuracy and reasoning. That is why the paper treats them as something to manage, not maximize.

These signals include:

Stylistic adaptation and tone matching: Adopting a professional or creative voice.

Structured formatting: Providing step-by-step or technical layouts.

Format adherence: Helping the model follow complex structures, like professional emails or step-by-step STEM explanations.

Intent following: Focusing the model on the user’s underlying goal, especially in tasks like data extraction.

Safety refusal: Identifying and declining harmful requests more effectively by adopting a “Safety Monitor” role.

Persona Prompt Wins

The paper found that persona prompts were a win in five out of eight categories of tasks:

Extraction: +0.65 score increase. STEM: +0.60 score increase. Reasoning: +0.40 score increase. Writing: Improved through better stylistic adaptation. Roleplaying a domain expert: Improved through better tone matching.

The persona prompting won in the above categories because they are more about style and clarity rather than whether the answer is correct for facts and knowledge. They also found that the longer and more detailed the persona prompt, the stronger the alignment and safety behaviors become.

Persona Prompt Failures

Conversely, the expert persona consistently degraded performance in the remaining three (out of eight) categories because they rely on precise fact retrieval or strict logic rather than style and clarity. The reason for the performance drop is that adding a detailed expert persona essentially “distracts” the model by activating an “instruction-following mode” that prioritizes tone and style.

Activating expert personas come at the expense of “factual recall.” The model is so focused on trying to act like an expert that it forgets the information it learned during its initial training.That explains the drops in accuracy for facts and math.

Persona expert prompts performed worse in the following three categories:

Math Coding Humanities (memorized factual knowledge)

The paper notes that on one of the knowledge benchmarks (MMLU), accuracy dropped from a 71.6% baseline to 68.0% even with the “minimum” persona, and fell further to 66.3% with the “long” persona.

They explained the safety improvements:

“More detailed persona descriptions provide richer alignment information, amplifying instruction-tuning behaviors proportionally.”

And showed why factual accuracy takes a hit:

“Persona Damages Pretraining Tasks

During pretraining, language models acquire capabilities such as factual knowledge memorization, classification, entity relationship recognition, and zero-shot reasoning. These abilities can be accessed without relying on instruction-tuning, and can be damaged by extra instruction-following context, such as expert persona prompts.”

Conclusions Reached

The researchers conclude that persona prompting consistently improves alignment-dependent tasks such as writing, roleplay, and safety behavior, while degrading performance on tasks that rely on pretraining-based knowledge, including math, coding, and general knowledge benchmarks.

They also found that a model’s sensitivity to personas scales with its training. Models that are more optimized to follow instructions are more “steerable,” which means they get the biggest boost in safety and tone, but they also suffer the largest drops in factual accuracy.

Takeaways

1. Be selective about using persona prompts:

Do not default to “You are an expert” prompts

Treat persona prompting as situational. Using it everywhere introduces hidden accuracy risks.

2. Persona prompting is effective for:

Writing quality

Tone

Formatting and organization

Readability

3. Tasks that don’t benefit from persona prompting and should instead use neutral prompting to preserve accuracy:

Fact-checking

Statistics

Technical explanations

Logic-heavy outputs

Research

SEO analysis

4. Remember these three findings:

Use persona prompting to generate content, then switch to a non-persona prompt (or a stricter mode) to verify facts.

Highly detailed “expert” prompts strengthen tone and clarity but reduce factual and knowledge accuracy.

“You are an expert” prompts may cause a model to prioritize sounding correct over actually being correct.

5. Match your prompts to the task:

Content creation: Persona helps

Analysis and validation: Persona hurts

The most effective approach is not one prompt, but a workflow that switches prompts depending on the task, similar to the researcher’s PRISM approach.

Read the research paper:

Expert Personas Improve LLM Alignment but Damage Accuracy: Bootstrapping Intent-Based Persona Routing with PRISM

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