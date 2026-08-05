Reddit Wants To Be The Destination, Not Just The Source Behind Search & AI

Three months ago, I wrote about the Reddit earnings story most marketers missed.

That first-quarter call wasn’t the financial story I expected, but looking back, it was Reddit putting the pieces of its future on the record: participation had become too difficult, community creation needed work, human conversation was becoming more valuable, and Reddit Answers could bring more of the search journey inside Reddit.

The second-quarter call made the larger strategy much easier to see: Reddit doesn’t want to remain only the site people reach after searching Google or the source an LLM summarizes before answering somewhere else. It wants to become the place people intentionally open, search, participate in, and return to every day.

Steve Huffman said it directly:

“We’re not building for drive-by traffic. We’re building a daily destination.”

The strategy is clear, but it creates a contradiction Reddit will have to solve: The company wants the world to come to Reddit, while moderators, community rules, automated detection, and platform-level enforcement are all designed to keep low-quality behavior out.

Those protections are necessary, but they can also remove content, ban people from individual communities, or suspend accounts before legitimate new people understand what they did wrong. As Reddit moves closer to becoming a daily destination, helping more people participate without lowering the quality of its conversations may become the most important factor in its long-term success.

Reddit Wants Search Visitors To Become Daily Users

Reddit reported revenue of $805 million, up 61% year over year, with 130.3 million global daily active uniques and 514.6 million weekly active uniques.

For marketers, the more useful number is 197.2 million U.S. weekly active uniques because Reddit already has enormous U.S. reach, and its challenge is getting more of those people to use Reddit directly and return more frequently.

That is why the app came up so often: Huffman said direct and app users are worth multiples more than search-referral traffic, and during a CNBC interview, he described direct app usage as where Reddit’s business lives.

Reddit also said new app-user retention improved 50% year over year on a relative basis, though it came from a small base and Huffman acknowledged absolute retention still has room to improve. Search has already given Reddit massive reach, so the next step is getting more of those people to open Reddit directly and come back.

What Marketers Need To Know

Reddit is working to turn discovery into direct, repeat use, so marketers need to move beyond driving visits and build a consistent, valuable presence that helps them understand people’s challenges, participate in their validation journey, and create a connection that lasts.

The Home Feed As Reddit’s Recommendation Engine

Huffman called the home feed Reddit’s primary app surface and one of the primary drivers of subreddit discovery. The important point isn’t simply that people can find new subreddits there. It’s that the feed now recommends conversations from communities a logged-in user never chose to follow.

For years, logged-out users could see popular content from across Reddit, while a logged-in user’s home feed mainly reflected the communities they had subscribed to. That has changed. Reddit is now using what it knows about someone’s interests and activity to recommend content from outside those subscriptions.

That broader reach is central to the work we do at OGS Media, where we look at how useful conversations reach people through Reddit’s home feed, Reddit Answers, search results, and LLM outputs.

Huffman also explained how much room the recommendation system has to improve. Its models currently incorporate 10% of user activity, update in days rather than hours or minutes, and select from posts published during the previous week.

That seven-day limit may be the more important signal. Reddit has 26 billion posts and comments, including advice, reviews, and conversations that remain valuable long after they were originally posted.

If Reddit expands that window, older conversations could return to the home feed whenever they become relevant to someone’s interests or current problem.

What Marketers Need To Know

Reddit’s home feed can now carry a useful conversation beyond the people who already follow that subreddit. But that doesn’t mean marketers should treat the feed like another distribution channel.

People go to Reddit because they want something different from blog content, search results, ads, or public reviews. Reposting the same marketing content misses the opportunity to become part of their validation journey.

Create conversations that fit the community, solve real problems, and earn engagement. Those are the conversations Reddit can recommend today and may be able to resurface for much longer in the future.

Reddit Answers Is Becoming One Of The Best Ways To Search Reddit

Reddit’s push to become a daily destination is especially clear in search, where the search bar is now universal in the app and both searchers and searches grew during the quarter.

Huffman said that, for a lot of the queries he runs, Reddit is now the best place to search Reddit. I agree with him based on how often I’ve been using Reddit Answers and how useful I find it for locating the conversations and perspectives I need. In a lot of cases, it gives me a better experience than searching Reddit through Google or asking an LLM.

That matters because, as Huffman told CNBC, “a summarization of Reddit isn’t Reddit.” People look for Reddit because they want different experiences, opinions, perspectives, and the conversation itself, not just a compressed answer taken from it.

Search results sent people into those conversations, while AI Overviews and LLMs can use Reddit content without sending people to Reddit or giving them the opportunity to participate, which is why Reddit wants more of that search experience to happen inside its own platform.

What Marketers Need To Know If you’re figuring out how to improve content for search and LLMs, compare what Reddit Answers surfaces with Google search results and LLM answers for the queries that matter to you. I would make showing up there for the right questions a higher priority, which means creating conversations that directly solve what people are searching for.

Reddit Is Making Conversations Easier To Consume

Reddit is also expanding the ways people can consume its conversations, with video in comments already accounting for more than 10% of Reddit’s video posts and Reddit expecting to test spoken or background-listening experiences later in 2026.

People often tell me Reddit doesn’t like video, but that has never been true. Written conversation is still its foundation, but credit goes to Rasha K. and Reddit’s APAC team for showing through their AMAs how video could add authenticity by making it clear the person answering was actually involved.

These formats give more people a way to use the conversations already there, including people who may never read a long thread. That broader access matters if Reddit is serious about its ambition to eventually reach one billion daily users.

What Marketers Need To Know Video and audio won’t fit every community. If you experiment with either format, start with what the community wants and keep it connected to the conversations that make Reddit valuable. As video begins appearing in communities related to your industry, pay attention to how people respond and which formats perform best so you can understand how your own community wants video used and presented.

Reddit Has To Balance Growth With Community Quality

Reddit is trying to make participation easier through new posting tools, better community recommendations, and LLM-assisted moderation that could replace some of the blunt account-age restrictions keeping legitimate new people out. Huffman acknowledged the problem directly when he said the account-age approach “has not aged well.”

That tension also came through in Reddit’s post-earnings AMA, where Huffman said its proactive systems prevent up to 23 million spam views and revoke nearly 2 million inauthentic votes every day.

Reddit clearly needs those protections, but working through this problem with Reddit and companies trying to participate responsibly has shown me how often legitimate people get caught between its growth goals and the systems designed to protect community quality.

Reddit has invested in Mod World and other moderator programs, but growth only works if its tools help moderators reduce spam, abuse, workload, and false positives enough to loosen blunt account-age restrictions safely.

What Marketers Need To Know Brands and new Reddit users face a lot of scrutiny over whether they’ll be a quality addition to the site. A removed post or comment, a subreddit ban, and a sitewide account suspension have different consequences, but none should be treated as a minor setback. Reddit is trying to become more open, but that doesn’t lower the standard for participation. Follow the rules, respect each community, and build a clear history of useful participation. If automated enforcement, a moderator decision, or a sitewide suspension catches you unfairly, a credible participation history and careful documentation give you more context for an appeal. They don’t guarantee a reversal, but they give you a clearer case to present.

The Destination Reddit Is Trying To Become

“Reddit has become the validation phase of the customer journey because people trust it.” Bartosz Goralewicz, Co-Founder of OGS Media

Q1 showed that Reddit understood the barriers keeping people from participating. Q2 showed why removing them matters. Reddit doesn’t want to remain a source that Google and AI tools summarize before people move on. It wants to become the place people go to understand a problem, hear different perspectives, and decide what they trust.

Reddit isn’t a place to be summarized because its value isn’t a single answer. It’s the depth of the conversation, the disagreement, the lived experience, and the emotional validation people get from hearing others work through the same problem.

For marketers, the opportunity is to understand those conversations, help solve the problems inside them, and earn a place in the validation journey. That’s how a brand becomes part of the decision instead of another message people learn to ignore.

If Reddit can bring more people into that process without losing the quality of its human voices, it can move beyond being the source behind search and AI and become the destination people choose when they need to decide what to trust.

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Featured Image: Brent Csutoras/Search Engine Journal