Reddit Prioritizes Search, Sees 5X Growth in AI-Powered Answers

Reddit is investing heavily in search, with CEO Steve Huffman announcing plans to position the platform as a destination for people seeking answers online.

In its Q2 shareholder letter, Reddit revealed that more than 70 million people now use its on-platform search each week.

Its AI-powered Reddit Answers feature is also gaining traction, reaching 6 million weekly users, up five times from the previous quarter.

Search Becomes a Strategic Priority

Reddit is now focusing on three key areas: improving the core product, growing its search presence, and expanding internationally.

As part of this shift, the company is scaling back work on its user economy initiatives.

Huffman stated:

“Reddit is one of the few platforms positioned to become a true search destination. We offer something special: a breadth of conversations and knowledge you can’t find anywhere else.”

The company plans to integrate Reddit Answers more deeply into its search experience, expand the feature to more markets, and launch marketing efforts to grow adoption globally.

Reddit Answers Gains Momentum

Reddit Answers, introduced earlier this year, uses the platform’s archive of human discussions to generate relevant responses to search queries.

It now has 6 million weekly active users and is available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and India.

Integration with Reddit’s primary search experience is also being tested to make discovery more seamless.

Why This Matters

Reddit’s focus on search may offer new visibility opportunities. Its posts already rank well in Google results, now its internal search tools are being enhanced to surface answers directly.

Reddit also emphasizes its commercial value. The company says 40% of posts demonstrate purchase intent, making it a destination for people researching products and services.

Looking Ahead

As AI-generated content becomes more widespread, Reddit is betting that human perspectives will remain valuable.

The company expects Q3 revenue between $535 million and $545 million, with deeper integration of Reddit Answers planned as it continues to build out its search capabilities.

Featured Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock