Reddit Announces AI & Automation Features To Its Ads Manager

Just in time for the holiday advertising surge, Reddit announced new AI and automation features to its Ads Manager.

In their announcement last week, Reddit unveiled three distinct features to help advertisers unlock new opportunities for growth.

These new features aim to especially help SMBs or any advertiser looking to get started in Reddit Ads.

Read on to discover the new features available now in the Reddit Ads Manager.

Reddit Ads Inspiration Library

The first new feature Reddit launched to its Ads Manager is the new inspiration library.

It uses AI and automation to create a collection of top-performing Reddit ad creative that is received well by its communities.

For each ad, the library uses an AI model to determine and show what Reddit creative best practices were used to achieve peak performance.

Some of the benefits for advertisers include:

Quickly identify top-performing ad copies

Find top-performing ads relevant to your industry or campaign objective

See the top three best practices used and identified in order to integrate into your campaigns.

The New AI Copywriter

In efforts to make Reddit campaign creation and launch easier for marketers, Reddit’s next new feature helps with a time-consuming task: ad copy.

Currently in beta, Reddit announced its AI copywriter tool in Ads Manager.

It uses AI to generate ad copy specific to Reddit best practices and campaign inputs like target audience and product background.

If you’ve never created a Reddit ad before and want to test it out, this tool can help create a resonating message that’s unique to the Reddit communities you’re targeting instead of trying to write every ad from scratch.

The New Image Auto-Cropper

The last feature announced by Reddit is aimed to streamline campaign creation workflow even further with the auto-cropper tool.

When importing images into campaigns, Reddit’s auto-cropper tool will automatically crop to fit Reddit’s recommended display ratios.

As with any AI tool, always be sure to double-check images to ensure nothing important is cropped out in order to provide the best experience possible to users.

Why Advertisers Should Care

Advertisers of all sizes can benefit from these updates to the Reddit Ads Manager – but especially small businesses or brands just getting started with Reddit.

In a time where marketers are positioned to do more with less, any AI tool to help streamline workflow and optimization can help scale success faster.

It’s also worth exploring if you think your target audience is on Reddit or part of a Reddit community.

You may be surprised that Reddit has over 91.2 million daily active visitors – so don’t discount an opportunity to reach your target customer in a new atmosphere.