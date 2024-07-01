12 Reasons Your Website Can Have A High Bounce Rate

Pages with high bounce rates can be frustrating– but bounce rate can be a useful tool.

A high bounce rate in GA4 doesn’t always mean your website or pages perform poorly. GA4 needs to be configured properly to track bounce rate accurately.

If you are just learning about bounce rate, I highly recommend reading this guide first.

High bounce rates can help you discover usability or content issues on your website. Fixing these issues can be great for your overall SEO efforts (although bounce rate itself does not directly impact SEO.)

Diagnosing the reasons for a high bounce rate and improving it can be difficult.

And while a high bounce rate makes sense for some pages (as we’ll discuss below), you don’t want one that’s too high, especially on your so-called “money” pages.

Possible Explanations For A High Bounce Rate

Below are 12 common causes of a high bounce rate, followed by six ways you can fix it.

1. Slow-To-Load Page

Google introduced a new Core Web Vitals metric called “Interaction to Next Paint,” which renewed the focus on site speed.

A slow-to-load page can be a huge problem for bounce rates.

Site speed is part of Google’s ranking algorithm. It always has been.

Google wants to promote content that provides a positive experience for users, and it recognizes that a slow site can provide a poor experience.

Users want the facts fast, which is part of the reason Google has invested so much time and effort into featured snippets and “AI Overviews.”

If your page takes longer than 2.5 seconds to load, your visitors may get fed up and leave.

Fixing site speed is a lifelong journey for most SEO and marketing pros.

But the upside is that with each incremental fix, you should see an incremental boost in speed.

Review your page speed (overall and for individual pages) using tools like:

Google PageSpeed Insights.

Lighthouse reports.

Pingdom.

GTmetrix.

They’ll offer recommendations specific to your site, such as compressing your images, reducing third-party scripts, and leveraging browser caching.

2. Self-Sufficient Content

Sometimes, your content is efficient enough that people can quickly get what they need and bounce!

This can be a wonderful thing.

Perhaps you’ve achieved the content marketer’s dream and created awesome content that wholly consumed them for a handful of minutes in their lives.

Or perhaps you have a landing page that only requires the user to complete a short lead form.

To determine whether your bounce rate is nothing to worry about, you’ll want to look at the Time Spent on Page and Average Session Duration metrics in Google Analytics.

You can also conduct user experience testing and A/B testing to see if the high bounce rate is a problem.

If the user is spending a couple of minutes or more on the page, it sends a positive signal to Google that they found your page highly relevant to their search query.

If you want to rank for that particular search query, that kind of user intent is gold.

If the user is spending less than a minute on the page (which may be the case of a properly optimized landing page with a quick-hit CTA form), consider enticing the reader to read some of your related blog posts after filling out the form or watching a video related to the campaign.

Note: In GA4, if you set up video plays as ‘key events’ this type of session would not count as a bounce but as “engaged.”

3. Disproportionate Contribution By A Few Pages

If we expand on the example from the previous section, you may have a few pages on your site that are contributing disproportionally to its overall bounce rate.

Thankfully, Google is savvy at recognizing the difference between these.

If your single CTA landing pages reasonably satisfy user intent and cause them to bounce quickly after taking an action, but your longer-form content pages have a lower bounce rate, you’re probably good to go.

However, you will want to dig in and confirm that this is the case or discover if some of these pages with a higher bounce rate shouldn’t be causing users to leave en masse.

Open up Google Analytics. Go to Behavior > Site Content > Landing Pages, and sort by Bounce Rate.

Consider adding an advanced filter to remove pages that might skew the results.

My rule of thumb is to determine a minimum threshold of volume that is significant for the page.

Choose what makes sense for your site, whether it’s 100 visits or 1,000 visits, and then click on Advanced and filter for sessions greater than that.