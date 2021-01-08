Supercharge Your PPC: Join Amy Bishop’s eSummit PPC Master Class

Amy Bishop is running our Advanced PPC Master Class at SEJ eSummit, which will equip you with new and actionable strategies to maximize your paid search ROI in 2021.

As companies look to capitalize on volatile consumer and behavioral trends in 2021, paid search spend is set to rise.

Over 66% (on average) of marketing leaders aim to spend more on paid search over the coming year, sccording to Gartner’s 2020-21 CMO survey.

If you are looking to make the most out of valuable paid search traffic and turn it into revenue, attending this Advanced PPC Master Class is a business must!

From designing PPC strategies to implementing and measuring multichannel campaigns, Amy’s PPC Master Classes have it all. You will learn how to audit campaign performance in 2021, identify targets and structure campaigns, execute advanced remarketing techniques, and more.

The Value of PPC in 2021

Even early on in 2021, PPC is proving more important than ever.

Paid search allows brands to serve a user’s immediate needs and capitalize on demand in the moments that matter most.

Advanced PPC also helps:

Offer fast entry to opportunities, with quick results.

Provide measurable and trackable ROI without any ambiguity.

Complement SEO and all digital marketing channels.

Provide a goldmine of useful data that can be used across every part of an organization.

Advanced PPC Master Class at eSummit with Amy Bishop

The paid search expert leading your PPC Master Class at eSummit this year is one of PPC Hero’s Top 25 Most Influential PPC Experts. You are in excellent, experienced hands.

A digital marketing consultant, Amy is the owner of Cultivative, LLC., an agency specializing in paid search and social.

Having built and implemented multichannel PPC and digital strategies for companies of all sizes, her experience spans several industry verticals.

Amy’s expertise includes e-commerce, lead generation, and localized site-to-store strategies.

What You Will Learn in This Advanced PPC Master Class

On Jan. 13 at SEJ eSummit, Amy will help you understand the latest and most advanced PPC strategies and tools to meet your business goals and address challenges in 2021. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions, gain clarification, and get further support.

During her PPC Master Class, Amy will be on hand to help you sharpen your paid search skills and prepare you to ensure your results skyrocket in 2021!

The PPC Master Class schedule is vast and in-depth. It’s much too long to publish, but here are a few snippets of the critical things you will learn:

Planning Your PPC Strategy

How to set business objectives and realistic goals.

How to design personas and understand your engagement.

How to identify targets and build campaign structures.

How to review your competitors and build scorecards to close any gaps.

Advanced Remarketing

How to utilize advanced segmentation and audience suggestions.

How to use remarketing to fuel your demand generation funnel.

How to write customer-centric ads.

How to analyze audience performance.

Planning Multi-Channel Campaigns

How to expand into other digital channels.

How to share learning across multiple digital channels.

How to collaborate with stakeholders while supporting other channels.

How to integrate campaigns for better performance.

How to monitor cross-channel performance.

Auditing Campaign Performance

How to find and make the most of emerging trends.

How to summarize and communicate trends and performance.

How to identify concerns and fix problems.

How to set up tests.

How to turn analysis into action and revenue.

Join Us at SEJ eSummit and Advance Your Returns on Paid Search in the PPC Master Class

Get ahead and stay ahead of your competition in 2021 with PPC Master Class learnings.

