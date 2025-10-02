Perplexity Launches Comet Browser For Free Worldwide

Perplexity released its Comet browser to everyone today, shifting from a waitlist to free desktop downloads worldwide.

Comet bakes an AI assistant into every new tab so you can ask questions, summarize pages, and navigate without jumping between search results and multiple tools.

Perplexity first introduced Comet in July in a limited release. Since then, the company says “millions” have joined the waitlist, and early users asked 6–18 times more questions on day one.

The move poses a challenge to traditional search engines and browsers by adopting an AI-first approach to web navigation, which reduces the need for multiple searches and the management of numerous tabs.

What Makes Comet Different

At the core of Comet’s functionality is the Comet Assistant, an AI-powered helper that browses alongside users and handles tasks such as research, meeting support, coding assistance, and e-commerce activities.

The assistant appears in every new tab, ready to answer questions or complete actions without requiring users to navigate away from their current workflow.

Unlike traditional browsers where users must open a separate search engine, copy information between tabs, or use multiple tools, Comet integrates assistance directly into the browsing experience. You can ask questions in natural language, and the assistant provides answers drawn from web sources.

Background Assistants

Perplexity also announced Background Assistants today. These assistants work simultaneously and asynchronously in the background, handling tasks without requiring active user supervision.

The Background Assistants join the recently announced Email Assistant, currently available to Max Subscribers. The Email Assistant can be cc’d on email threads to handle scheduling, draft replies, and manage inbox tasks without opening a separate application.

Mobile & Voice Coming Soon

While Comet has been desktop-only since its July launch, Perplexity recently previewed mobile versions for iPhone and Android.

The mobile version will include voice technology, allowing users to interact with Comet assistants through speech rather than typing.

Availability

Comet is now available for free download at perplexity.ai/comet for desktop users.

For tips on using the browser, see Perplexity’s resource hub.

Featured Image: Sidney van den Boogaard/Shutterstock