Aligning your SEO goals with many departments and teams sounds a bit like herding cats, right?

You may also have uninformed stakeholders who need to be included in the process – which extends the timeline even further.

Your marketing, SEO, and content teams all share the same goals, but how well aligned are your teams in creating timely, effective content?

Now is the perfect time for an upgraded SEO brief that brings teams together.

Register now and learn how to effectively work with content teams and build quality content, consistently.

You’ll learn how to craft an ideal content brief that helps you:

Create comprehensive content that answers users’ needs.

Align marketing, SEO, and content teams on your content’s exact details.

Optimize from the very beginning.

Often, when it comes to content briefs, many teams are not aligned, leading to sub-optimal results.

Let’s change that.

Join Ajay Rama, Product Head of alps.ai, for a webinar on June 22, 2 p.m. ET.

Rama will show you how to create a well-coordinated brief that will seamlessly connect your teams, elevate your content program, and outperform your competitors.

Can’t make it live? Get a copy of the on-demand webinar following its debut by signing up now.