OpenAI Study Mode Brings Guided Learning to ChatGPT

OpenAI has launched a new feature in ChatGPT called Study Mode, offering a step-by-step learning experience designed to guide users through complex topics.

While aimed at students, Study Mode reflects a broader trend in how people use AI tools for information and adapt their search habits.

As more people start using conversational AI tools to seek information, Study Mode could represent the next step of AI-assisted discovery.

A Shift Toward Guided Learning

Activate Study Mode by selecting “Study and learn” from the tools in ChatGPT and ask a question.

Instead of giving direct answers, this feature promotes deeper engagement by asking questions, providing hints, and tailoring explanations to meet user needs.

Study Mode runs on custom instructions developed with input from teachers and learning experts. The feature incorporates research-based strategies, including:

Encouraging people to take part actively

Helping manage how much information people can handle

Supporting self-awareness and a desire to learn

Giving helpful and practical feedback.

Robbie Torney, Senior Director of AI Programs at Common Sense Media, explains:

“Instead of doing the work for them, study mode encourages students to think critically about their learning. Features like these are a positive step toward effective AI use for learning. Even in the AI era, the best learning still happens when students are excited about and actively engaging with the lesson material.”

How It Works

Study Mode adjusts responses based on a user’s skill level and context from prior chats.

Key features include:

Interactive Prompts: Socratic questioning and self-reflection prompts promote critical thinking.

Socratic questioning and self-reflection prompts promote critical thinking. Scaffolded Responses: Content is broken into manageable segments to maintain clarity.

Content is broken into manageable segments to maintain clarity. Knowledge Checks: Quizzes and open-ended questions help reinforce understanding.

Quizzes and open-ended questions help reinforce understanding. Toggle Functionality: Users can turn Study Mode on or off as needed during a conversation.

Early testers describe it as an on-demand tutor, useful for unpacking dense material or revisiting difficult subjects.

Looking Ahead

Study Mode is now available to logged-in users across Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with ChatGPT Edu support expected in the coming weeks.

OpenAI plans to integrate Study Mode behavior directly into its models after gathering feedback. Future updates may include visual aids, goal tracking, and more personalized support.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock