The Must-Attend Event For Publishers: News & Editorial SEO Summit

When it comes to SEO, there is no universal solution or one-size-fits-all approach.

Search engine optimization strategies vary significantly among industries, particularly for news publishers.

The first of its kind, NESS is a live online event dedicated to everything news publishers need to know to grow their organic search traffic.

On October 11 & 12, you’ll get a unique opportunity to access top-notch news and SEO experts, who will be sharing their invaluable insights and experience.

You’ll discover:

The most effective strategies for news articles and commercial content.

for news articles and commercial content. What drives Google’s quality-based algorithms in News and Discover.

in News and Discover. The latest on technical SEO for publishers.

for publishers. How to propel your news SEO career to the next level.

career to the next level. And much more!

Brought to you by NewsSEO.io, one of the most engaged news SEO communities on the web, this event provides you with crucial information about organic search strategies that will help maximize your traffic.

So, What’s New For NESS This Year?

“There is a lot of new stuff this year,” says NESS Founder, John Shehata. “For a start, we have more sessions and more speakers. Also, we have two full hours of Q&A, where attendees can ask questions to all the speakers around their sessions or questions about anything.”

This year’s event will also feature longer break sessions, where attendees can network and chat with each other.

“We have heard amazing feedback from attendees over the last two years,” Shehata says.

“We did a survey last year and we found that 92% of all attendees are returning back to the conference this year – it’s an amazing approval rating, which keeps us motivated.”

NESS 2023 Speakers

NESS 2023 will feature speakers from established publications as well as some of the top experts in search today.

Get new, current SEO information, content, tips, and tricks from the greatest SEO minds in the news industry:

Wil Reynolds , CEO at Seer Interactive.

, CEO at Seer Interactive. Glenn Gabe , SEO Consultant at G-Squared Interactive.

, SEO Consultant at G-Squared Interactive. Jes Scholz , Marketing Consultant, Formerly CMO at Ringer.

, Marketing Consultant, Formerly CMO at Ringer. Claudio Cabrera , VP Audience and Newsroom Strategy, The Athletic.

, VP Audience and Newsroom Strategy, The Athletic. Lily Ray , Senior Director, SEO & Head of Organic Research, Amsive Digital.

, Senior Director, SEO & Head of Organic Research, Amsive Digital. Richard Nazarewicz , Global SEO & Discovery Lead, BBC Studios.

, Global SEO & Discovery Lead, BBC Studios. Anna Sbuttoni , Deputy Audience Editor, The Times & Sunday Times.

, Deputy Audience Editor, The Times & Sunday Times. Kevin Indig , Growth Advisor.

, Growth Advisor. John Shehata , CEO & Founder at Newzdash.

, CEO & Founder at Newzdash. Barry Adams, Specialized SEO Consultant for News Publishers.

NESS 2023 Sessions

There will be 10 individual summit events, as well as two growth-oriented panel discussions, where you can ask your more specific news SEO questions.

“Our speakers this year are presenting on a lot of timely subjects that news SEOs are concerned about,” says Shehata.

Session topics for the 2023 event include:

Winning in Google Discover (Without Losing in Organic Search)

Taking Newsroom SEO Priorities Through to Product and Tech Roadmaps

How Audience and News SEO can Influence a Newsroom

Major Google Algorithm Updates and Their Impact on News Publishers

Technical SEO for Publishing Sites in 2023

How SEO Is Reshaping ‘Classic’ Newsrooms

The Need for Speed: SEO Strategies for Rapid Crawling

Elevating Your Enterprise SEO Game: Scaling Tactics for Massive Websites

AI won’t replace writers. It will make them 10x better. This is how.

Plus, you’ll be hearing from this year’s keynote speaker, Wil Reynolds about the future of SEO, specifically in this new era of AI.

After attending this event, you will be able to apply what you’ve learned to your websites to boost your organic traffic.

Make sure your on-page and technical SEO knowledge is up to date. With all the layoffs and surprise algorithm updates, upskilling and networking is now more critical than ever.

Ask Your News SEO Questions: Entirely Online & Live

All sessions are going to be live, and recordings will be available only to ticket holders after the event.

We will be mimicking an actual live event where you get great opportunities to hang out with the experts, talk to them one-on-one, and power up your connections and knowledge with networking in the booths!

With a single ticket, you will get full access to all talks over both days and have the opportunity to ask your questions directly to our speaker panel at the closing of the event.

What Is The News & Editorial SEO Summit?

Even though there are many SEO communities and summits, there hasn’t been an event dedicated to news publishers or SEO professionals who work with news sites.

“For many years, I reached out to so many event organizers and big conferences for SEO, and I pitched the idea that news SEO is a big branch of SEO,” Shehata reveals.

“Unfortunately, no one was interested, or maybe it was not the right fit for them. So I decided to create NESS (News & Editorial SEO Summit) myself. I reached out to Barry Adams and I said ‘Hey, you want to be part of this?’ – he said yes without hesitation.”

Visibility in Google’s ecosystem is a crucial source of readers for all online publishers, and information about how to maximize this can be hard to find.

The News and Editorial SEO Summit (NESS) is here to address the unique challenges that the news industry faces regarding SEO.

“Last year, we got almost 800 people from 56 countries,” says Shehata.

“I knew news SEO was big, but I didn’t know it was that big in all these countries. I get a chance to see how different countries are doing news SEO – you learn a lot from meeting and talking with other news SEOs.”

This third annual, live online event will provide expert insights, direction, and priceless networking opportunities with the best minds in publishing and SEO.

From Google News to Discover, from Top Stories to news apps, you will learn what it takes to grow your presence in all organic locations where news is shown.

The conference expands beyond 2 days into a NEWS SEO slack community where 1000+ members help each other and discuss the latest SEO updates.

A Summit Made For News Publishers

NESS is perfect for:

Journalists and editors involved with the day-to-day writing and publishing of news content, who want to make sure their stories get the best chance of ranking in Top Stories and Google News.

involved with the day-to-day writing and publishing of news content, who want to make sure their stories get the best chance of ranking in Top Stories and Google News. Web developers who want to make sure their websites adhere to Google’s latest technical requirements and follow best SEO practices for crawling and indexing.

who want to make sure their websites adhere to Google’s latest technical requirements and follow best SEO practices for crawling and indexing. SEO professionals working with publishers who want to upgrade their knowledge and learn from experts in the field.

working with publishers who want to upgrade their knowledge and learn from experts in the field. Audience growth strategists looking for ways to maximize traffic and find new avenues for organic search visits.

