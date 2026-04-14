New Google Search Console Message Glitch Gives SEOs A Scare

Google Search Console erroneously sent out emails to site owners advising them that Google has just started to record impressions beginning on April 12th. The implication of the message is that Search Console has not previously been collecting those impressions, which is incorrect.

Search Console Impressions

The Search Console impressions report shows how often a site appeared in Google’s search results, regardless of whether or not users clicked. The impressions report by itself is not the metric to pay attention to, but rather the meaningful metrics are t he associated keywords and their positions in the search results. This enables an SEO to identify high value keyword performance and to enable better decisions on addressing performance shortcomings.

The report breaks queries down by:

1. Queries (What people searched)

2. Pages (Which URLs showed up)

3. Countries (Where searchers were located geographically)

4. Devices (Desktop, Mobile, and Tablet)

5. Search Appearance (shows if the impressions are from Rich Results, Videos, Web Light, and Merchant Listings)

Actual Search Console Reporting Errors

Google sent the following message to Search Console users:

“Google systems confirm that on April 12, 2026 we started collecting Google Search impressions for your website in Search Console. This means that pages from your website are now appearing in Google search results for some queries. Here’s how you can monitor your site’s Search performance using Search Console.”

This is an interesting message because it comes after it was disclosed that Google had been incorrectly reporting impressions since May 13, 2025. A note in a Google Support page from April 3 explained:

https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/6211453#performance-reports-search-results-discover-google-news&zippy=%2Cperformance-reports-search-results-discover-google-news

“A logging error is preventing Search Console from accurately reporting impressions from May 13, 2025 onward. This issue will be resolved over the next few weeks; as a result, you may notice a decrease in impressions in the Search Console Performance report. Clicks and other metrics were not affected by the error, and this issue affected data logging only.”

Is today’s erroneous note related to any fixes made to the impressions report? Google’s John Mueller described it as just a glitch.

Mueller posted remarks on Bluesky about the message in response to a query about it:

“Sorry – this is just a normal glitch, unrelated to anything else.”

It’s a curious because it appears that the impression reporting errors and this erroneous messaging may be related. Are they related or is it just a glitch?