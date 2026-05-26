Modern Local SEO & AI Visibility: How To Get Clients Into AI Results

Keyword research has a new purpose, and it’s getting local businesses into AI results.

Why are some local businesses surfacing in AI recommendations while better-ranked competitors aren’t?

Why isn’t my local client showing up in AI recommendations?

How do I get keyword research to work for AI search results?

AI recommendations for local businesses run on trust signal activity, such as keyword-rich, consistent engagement that on-page SEO alone doesn’t generate.

How To Turn Keyword Research Into AI Visibility & Recommendations

In this on-demand session, Jeff Schwerdt, CEO of Reviewly.ai, shared a practical approach to deploying keyword research into local AI trust signals. He covered where AI is pulling keyword-rich signals from, how to build and place them correctly by signal type, and how to keep that activity running consistently across every local business account.

Register above to watch the full session.

You’ll Learn:

How to identify what sources AI is pulling keyword-rich signals from: Reviews, responses, and GBP activity, and how keyword placement inside each one influences local AI recommendations.

How to build keyword-driven trust signals for a local client from scratch: Keyword selection, placement by signal type, and the response cadence that tells AI a business is active and relevant.

How to automate keyword trust signal activity across your full client roster: How to set up review response automation, keyword refresh intervals, and GBP activity scheduling so every client account runs on a consistent weekly cadence.

Register above to watch the recording and give your existing local SEO process a direct line into AI search results.