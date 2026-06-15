Microsoft Advertising Launches Product Explorer

Microsoft Advertising has launched Product Explorer, a new Merchant Center feature designed to help advertisers better understand product status and performance.

The tool provides a searchable view of product catalogs. Advertisers can quickly see which products are serving, which have issues, and which are driving results.

Product Explorer is currently available to U.S. advertisers with fewer than 100,000 SKUs.

Product Explorer Brings Product-Level Visibility To Merchant Center

Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison Navah Hopkins announced the feature on LinkedIn.

According to Hopkins, Product Explorer was developed in response to advertiser feedback around feed management and product visibility.

Hopkins provided Search Engine Journal with a direct quote, stating:

We heard industry feedback that it was difficult to keep tabs on and manage feeds in Microsoft. With Product explorer, you can easily search for and understand which products are rejected, performing and which ones need optimization. This means less time manually hunting through reports, and more time making meaningful changes to your feed to ensure you’re reaching your desired outcomes.

The new tool helps advertisers identify products that are serving, rejected, or limited by feed issues.

It also connects to Microsoft’s Recommended Actions functionality. This gives advertisers guidance on how to resolve issues and improve product eligibility.

Search, Filter, And Export Product Data

Product Explorer includes filtering across feed attributes and performance metrics.

Advertisers can filter products using fields such as:

Title

Product ID

Brand

GTIN

Product Type

Custom Labels

and more.

Performance filters include:

Impressions

Clicks

Conversions

Spend

CTR

Conversion Rate.

Advertisers can also combine feed attributes with performance data.

For example, they can identify products with low impressions inside a specific product category. They can also review performance across custom label groups.

Filtered product lists can be exported for offline analysis.

According to Hopkins, one use case is identifying products that are not serving. Advertisers can quickly find products with little or no visibility and investigate potential causes.

The report may also help advertisers evaluate feed taxonomy decisions.

Product types, categories, and custom labels are often used to organize campaigns. Product Explorer makes it easier to review how those classifications are performing.

The tool also provides a faster way to analyze product-level performance. High-performing and underperforming products can be identified without building separate reports.

Why This Matters For Advertisers

Product feeds continue to play an important role in Shopping campaign performance.

Feed quality can influence visibility, query matching, and overall campaign results.

Historically, troubleshooting feed issues was not always simple.

Advertisers often had to move between Merchant Center diagnostics, feed management tools, and campaign reports. Product Explorer brings much of that information into one location.

For advertisers managing large catalogs, the biggest benefit may be efficiency.

The tool makes it easier to identify rejected products. It also helps advertisers spot products that are not generating impressions or conversions.

That visibility can help teams prioritize feed updates and optimization efforts.

The addition of product-level performance filters may also help advertisers uncover trends that would otherwise be hidden inside campaign-level reporting.

What Comes Next

Product Explorer addresses a challenge many Microsoft advertisers have faced for years.

Understanding feed health and product performance often required multiple reports and workflows.

This update brings those insights together in a single interface.

The initial rollout is limited to U.S. advertisers with fewer than 100,000 SKUs. Microsoft says it is actively collecting feedback as it considers future improvements and expansion.

For ecommerce advertisers, Product Explorer provides a more direct way to monitor feed health and product performance. It may also make routine feed audits faster and easier to manage.

Featured image: Samuel Boivin / Shutterstock