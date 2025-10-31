8 LinkedIn Alternatives For Professional Networking

When it comes to thought leadership and great opportunities, professionals are missing out if they’re not on LinkedIn. It’s the world’s largest professional network with over 1.2 billion members in 200 countries and regions worldwide.

LinkedIn’s popularity rose following a significant turn away from X (formerly Twitter), and users looked for continuation with their established audience and exiting network, but news feeds are now full of AI-generated posts and very noisy with self-promotional shouting.

Also, there have been changes to the platform’s algorithm that prioritize ad revenue and sponsored content, and it can be impossible to find posts from the people you do want to reach and interact with.

Luckily, LinkedIn isn’t the only platform where you can network and continue to interact with people in your community and network in your industry.

Here are eight professional networking alternatives to LinkedIn to help you connect to opportunities:

Event & In-Person Networking

1. Meetup

With over 52 million members, Meetup is a social media platform that connects you to like-minded enthusiasts in your own local community, wherever you may be located. It is a platform that encourages face-to-face meetings to form lasting, high-quality connections.

Whether you sign up as an organizer or a member, the platform provides tools that help you create and communicate scheduled Meetup events.

From hosting virtual events about AI tools as a company to meeting fellow entrepreneurs and practicing public speaking skills, you can enjoy a wide range of social activities.

If you don’t find one that interests you or one that works with your schedule, you can set one up, and Meetup will notify anyone who has identified your topic as something of interest to them.

2. Eventbrite Communities

Similar to Meetup, Eventbrite is a huge networking platform, hosting 4.7 million total events in 180 countries in 2024, focused on larger-scale professional gatherings and festivals alike.

You can attend and enjoy immersive or virtual live experiences. It’s a seamless registration and sign-up process, and much like attending a concert, you buy tickets to an event so you can meet fellow peers, talk shop, and expand your professional circle.

Community & Group-Based Networking

3. Discord

While most people think Discord is limited to being a screen-sharing gaming communication platform (about 90% of users play games), it is also a great networking option.

It’s not unusual to consider using Discord as an alternative to LinkedIn. After all, it’s a free voice, video, and text communication platform with over 200 million monthly active users (MAU).

Although it seems more lucrative for developers and gaming-related professionals to network on the platform, what sets Discord apart is the real-time connections you can make, thanks to dedicated spaces, namely Discord servers.

The platform makes collaboration a no-brainer. Members can join multiple channels, voice rooms, and live co-working sessions that are centered on their niche, which is far more personable than a plain DM.

The casual environment also helps professionals relax and interact better than on formal job sites. Non-curated, authentic posts within tight-knit communities on Discord can boost your professional networking better than polished LinkedIn posts that get little to no attention.

4. Slack Communities

While Slack is best known as a company’s internal messaging tool, it has been adopted as a networking platform that can be considered as a LinkedIn alternative. There are great communities for whatever your niche may be, from startup founders to UX designers. For example, data experts can join Measure, a digital analytics community Slack group, or LocallyOptimistic, another data community that shares their challenges working with data.

Read the rules carefully, as some Slack Chapters do not allow mentions of your own brand/product, nor do they permit contacting for job opportunities.

The caveat is that you’re likely already using Slack for work, so notifications on your mobile phone and work device can be distracting. If you find yourself easily distracted by instant messaging (IM) and mobile/desktop notifications, Slack might not be the best option (though you can always adjust notifications in your settings).

To find your relevant Slack community, simply search for “[Your Topic] + Slack Community” in Google; this usually turns up several options. If it doesn’t exist yet, you can create your own Slack workspace and invite people to join for free.

5. Facebook Groups

There are 3 billion monthly active users on Facebook, which means that while it’s often viewed as a personal social media platform, you’re more than likely to find your professional network on it.

Facebook can serve as a great, less formal alternative to LinkedIn, particularly Facebook groups, which remain popular for professional networking. You can plug in related keywords for your interest or industry within Facebook, then click on Groups and filter the results according to your location.

There are several groups that share expert advice, hold conferences, or serve as a network for hiring freelancers. These groups cater to various aspects of digital marketing, from tactical knowledge to running a digital agency.

Open & Social Networking Platforms

6. Reddit

Reddit is becoming more popular and can be used for networking. With over 100,000 active communities, Reddit boasts hundreds of useful marketing subreddits , including r/PPC for paid search and r/SEO. These communities are completely free to join and open to the public.

You can reply to those seeking professional opinion and build up your karma and profile to earn interest in your brand/services.

Each of these has its own purpose, with a set of rules and mods in place to enforce them, ensuring they’re not scams. So, if you’re job hunting, it’s best to search for classified boards such as r/RemoteJobs and r/forhire. You can reply to existing posts or create your own; simply sign up for a free Reddit account to participate in the conversation.

7. X (formerly Twitter) Threads

Like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter) isn’t a direct LinkedIn alternative, but it’s public, free, active, and is still going strong with over 586 million estimated MAU. You can connect with a broad audience on it to exchange work-related ideas and ask for feedback. It’s ideal for digital marketers because it’s a top social media platform that easily draws people within the tech industry.

The communities on the platform are public, free, active, and can be really supportive. You can also ask Grok, the free AI assistant built into the platform, to analyze real-time data and current trends, to summarize conversations or discover relevant data.

SEOs and digital marketers can find hashtag-driven communities, such as @SEOChat, #PPCchat, #FBadsChat, #SEOchat, #SEOtalk, #socialROI, and #contentwritingchat. Simply showing up for relevant conversations can lead to conference invitations, podcast appearances, or potentially job opportunities.

Startup & Career Focused Platform

8. AngelList

For a more startup-focused networking experience, AngelList is a strong alternative to LinkedIn. With over 13,000 active startups on the platform, it was originally created for startup founders to raise funding, but has evolved into a networking platform useful to tech, marketing, and entrepreneurial professionals.

Members can create specialized profiles to highlight their skills, apply for job listings, follow companies, participate in discussions with professionals in their field, and connect with founders to share knowledge and expertise.

AngelList is like LinkedIn, but custom-fit to startup enthusiasts and founders, so it’s more likely to help you gain startup-stage connections and opportunities faster than if you were to browse on LinkedIn.

Wrapping Up

While LinkedIn is still the largest professional networking site in the world, it’s not the only one you need. There are so many alternatives to build meaningful connections.

Many of these alternatives listed may be more helpful than LinkedIn because they focus on creating more professional connections based on community or niche interests, or offer location-based networking in a much more relaxed setting.

Professionals are branching out to other channels like Slack, where they can foster genuine connections and or explore career opportunities through multiple job boards on Reddit. The key is to meet your peers where they are, pitch your best work, and connect around a shared goal.

Whether you prefer a casual forum-style job posting or a high-energy live event, these LinkedIn alternatives can help you grow your network and take the next step in your career.

