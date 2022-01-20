LinkedIn Adds 3 New & Free Marketing Courses

LinkedIn is adding three new courses to its free resource center where people can learn all about how to market themselves and their business.

LinkedIn Learning Labs launched last year and offers courses ranging from basic to intermediate, which covers marketing practices for a variety of industries.

Course material is presented in a step-by-step learning path, and available on-demand for people to complete at their own pace.

It’s estimated that each course takes an hour or less to complete from start to finish.

This resource center is an ideal solution for marketing professionals who want to learn the best practices of LinkedIn, refine their advertising strategies, and stay informed about new marketing tools.

At launch, LinkedIn Learning Labs was strictly geared toward advertising, but now there’s courses that cover organic marketing strategies as well.

Here’s an overview of what’s available in the new courses.

3 New Courses In LinkedIn Learning Labs

The following courses have been added to LinkedIn Learning Labs:

1. Building an Organic Presence with LinkedIn Pages (Basic, 20 min)

In this course you’ll learn how to create and maintain an active LinkedIn Page, which you can use to develop your brand’s unique voice.

The course begins with answering the foundational question of why you should have a LinkedIn page, then goes on to teach you how to create a page, how to keep it active, and how to measure its success.

2. Building a Full-Funnel Content Marketing Strategy (Intermediate, 30 min)

This course teaches you how to strike a balance between organic and paid content to guide your audience through the customer journey.

It begins with explaining the concept of “full-funnel” marketing, then teaches you how to create and implement a content strategy using that concept.

3. Creative Design for LinkedIn (Basic, 10 min)

In this course you’ll learn how to design visually compelling creative that attracts LinkedIn members to engage with your content.

It begins with explaining why good creative is important to LinkedIn marketing, and goes on to teach you the key components of creative design.

What You Get For Completing A Course

When all components of a course are completed you’re granted a digital certificate. The certificate can be displayed on your LinkedIn profile, or downloaded as a PDF to show off elsewhere on the web.

Each course in is run through SkillJar, but you can access them with your LinkedIn account.

In addition to the new courses listed above, you can also access existing courses on the following subjects:

Introduction to LinkedIn Ads

Using LinkedIn’s Ad Targeting

Reporting and Analytics for LinkedIn Ads

Using LinkedIn for Brand Awareness

Using LinkedIn for Lead Generation

Source: LinkedIn Marketing Labs

Featured Image: rafapress/Shutterstock