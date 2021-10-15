The Top 10 Digital Marketing Certificate Programs to Enroll In

For anyone planning on having a long-term career in the marketing field (or seeking a pay raise or promotion at their current job), taking the initiative to get a digital marketing certificate can make a pretty big difference.

When potential clients or employers are browsing your LinkedIn profile or website to learn about your skills and experience, seeing those certifications could be what helps you land the job.

Having a certification showcases your expertise in the field. It’s also a good sign that you’re staying up to date on all the latest trends and changes in marketing.

The key is finding the right certification for you. Our guide is here to help.

How Do I Get Certified in Digital Marketing?

The best part about receiving a digital marketing certificate is that you don’t need to go back to school.

There are a plethora of courses online that will allow you to up-level your marketing skills from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Many of the programs available can be completed in a few hours over the course of a weekend.

Not sure where to begin? Here’s what you need to do to get certified:

Start Researching Digital Marketing Certification Courses

In this post, you’ll find 10 certifications you can complete. Make sure you choose the certification(s) that best suit your existing skills and future goals.

Are you looking for a certification that covers digital marketing in general?

Or do you want to specialize in a certain area, i.e., in-depth SEO training and certification?

Set Your Budget and Enroll

Next, consider how much money you want to spend.

Certifications range in price from being free to costing hundreds or thousands of dollars.

The ones featured in this post are no-cost options, which is a great way to get started.

Block Off Time to Dive Into the Content

Now, all you need to do is get started. Block off time in your calendar to focus on the content of the course you signed up for.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The more you prioritize working on the certification, the sooner you’ll be able to complete it.

Which Digital Marketing Certification is Best?

Because there are so many certifications online, it can feel a little overwhelming trying to decide which one is the best.

You’ll want to consider what you’re interested in learning about, as well as what would be most beneficial when it comes to furthering your career.

No matter what area of digital marketing you want to learn about, there’s a course for it.

The Top 10 Digital Marketing Certificate Programs to Enroll In

1. Google Analytics Certification

As an online creator, Google Analytics is probably one of the essential tools in your arsenal. But do you really know how to use it to its full ability?

At first glance, it can feel a little overwhelming with so much data to look at and various settings to configure.

That’s when the Google Analytics Academy comes in handy.

Google has a team of three instructors who have developed a variety of courses that will make you a pro when it comes to your analytics.

And the best part? Everything is free!

The courses you can enroll in include Google Analytics for Beginners, Advanced Google Analytics, Google Analytics for Power Users, and Getting Started With Google Analytics 360.

2. Google Ads Certification

If you want a way to demonstrate your expertise when it comes to Google Ads, they’ve got a certification for you!

Clients and employers want to know that you have the knowledge and skills to create ads that will deliver real results in terms of impressions, click-throughs, and conversions.

The Google Ads Certification can help you do just that.

Google Ads Search, Google Ads Display, Google Ads Video, Shopping Ads, Google Ads Apps, and Google Ads Measurement are the six areas you can receive a certification in.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

You’ll learn how to build and optimize search campaigns, how to tell stories via YouTube to reach new customers, how to generate conversions through shopping ads, and more.

Once completed, your certification will be valid for one year. You’ll have to retake and pass the assessment every year in order to renew the certificate.

3. HubSpot’s Inbound Certification Course

Another way to receive a digital marketing certificate is through HubSpot’s Inbound Certification Course.

In this program, you’ll learn the foundations of inbound marketing and how it can help you take a more human approach to your marketing efforts.

It’s ideal for current inbound professionals, as well as those who are working in marketing or sales.

Over the course of 15 videos, you’ll learn about the flywheel model, how to create a company purpose, developing buyer personas, and how to map out your buyer’s journey.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

HubSpot offers a variety of certifications and they’re a trustworthy resource that provides a ton of valuable content.

4. HubSpot’s Social Media Marketing Certification

Looking to build an inbound social media strategy that will help you connect with customers and increase conversions? That’s exactly what HubSpot’s Social Media Marketing Certification is designed to teach you.

This free online program features eight lessons, 40 videos, and 29 quizzes to help you learn new skills and put them to the test before receiving a digital marketing certificate.

The curriculum features eight core modules:

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Developing a Social Media Strategy.

Social Media Listening and Monitoring.

Building a Content Strategy for Social Media.

Extending Your Reach on Social Media.

Using Social Media to Build One-to-One Relationships.

Introduction to Social Media Advertising.

Measuring Your Social Return on Investment.

Essentials for Continued Success With Social Media.

5. Facebook Blueprint

Did you know that Facebook has its own certification called Facebook Blueprint?

This program helps people demonstrate their proficiency when it comes to using their platform, which helps prove credibility and looks great on a resume.

It’ll be especially beneficial if you’re looking to take on a role where you’ll be managing Facebook pages, groups, or ads.

There are a number of certifications, all of which are geared towards specific roles you might take on as part of your job.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

For instance, there’s a program for Digital Marketing Associates to get certified, as well as those who are Marketing Science Professionals.

They even offer programs for developers and community managers, ensuring there’s something for everyone to learn from.

6. Twitter Flight School

With the introduction of Twitter Spaces, the platform’s audio-only chat rooms, Twitter has been getting a lot of attention lately.

As a result, there are many brands that are giving Twitter another look.

As a marketer, you might consider taking part in Twitter Flight School, the company’s own selection of online courses.

It seems to be a lesser-known feature that Twitter offers, but it’s definitely worthwhile.

In Flight School, you’ll be able to take courses on creating a launch campaign, advertising, creating videos for Twitter, and even how to strategically plan out your content.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Once you’ve finished a course, Twitter will present you with a “badge,” which can then be displayed on your LinkedIn profile or other social media platforms to show that you’re a true Twitter master.

7. Semrush Digital Marketing Certifications

Semrush offers a pretty popular tool for optimizing your online content, but they also have a library of free courses you can access.

These courses will get you a digital marketing certificate in areas such as SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click, and social media marketing.

Speaking of SEO, there are lessons dedicated to keyword research, mobile SEO, and local SEO.

For example, there’s a Content Marketing and SEO Fundamentals Exam that covers content syndication, guest posting, link building, and more.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Or you might want to take the Social Media Marketing Fundamentals course.

This one will dive into the importance of having a social media content strategy, how to create relationships that will benefit your brand long-term, and how to leverage traditional and visual social media platforms.

With so many options, there’s sure to be something that interests you.

Once you’ve finished working through the material, you’ll put your knowledge to the test by taking an exam. This will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses so you can see where to make improvements.

Semrush allows you to take the exam as many times as you’d like in order to get a passing grade. Afterward, you’ll receive a certification that you can then list on your resume and add to your LinkedIn profile.

8. LinkedIn Learning

If you’re hunting for a new job, LinkedIn is definitely a platform you want to be on.

It provides an easy way to showcase your skills, connect with potential employers, and there’s even a job board.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

But another impressive feature of this networking platform is LinkedIn Learning.

Although you’ll have to pay a monthly subscription in order to access all of the courses inside LinkedIn Learning, you can receive your first 30 days 100% free.

And in many cases, that gives you plenty of time to work through an entire course and earn a certificate that can then be added to your LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

LinkedIn has courses on personal branding, pitching yourself, and developing an elevator pitch.

Plus, there are even courses dedicated to Excel, which you may find yourself using as a marketer.

9. YouTube Creator Academy Certification

Courses on video content are definitely something to look for when shopping for a program that awards a digital marketing certificate.

So many brands are jumping on board with video content and want someone who can help.

That’s why it’s worth checking out YouTube’s Creator Academy Certification.

YouTube offers courses on a variety of topics, all of which will present you with a certification after completing and passing an exam.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

There are lessons on content strategy, video production, YouTube channel optimization, money and business, and YouTube’s policies and guidelines.

If you’re looking to take on a role where YouTube will be a top task, these are going to be worthwhile for you.

Before you know it, you’ll be an expert on YouTube, which is a pretty big deal in the marketing world.

10. eMarketing Institute

Another place to check out free digital marketing courses is eMarketing Institute.

If there’s a specific area you want to learn more about, odds are they have a course dedicated to it.

eMarketing Institute’s selection of programs includes ecommerce, affiliate marketing, blogging, content marketing, email marketing, online marketing, SEO, social media, search engine marketing, and web analytics.

Besides these courses, there are also plenty of ebooks to check out as well.

Once you’re done with any courses you take, you’ll receive a certificate of completion that is sure to add an extra boost to your resume when applying for jobs.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

It just might be what helps you secure a job over another candidate.

Conclusion

Investing time to further your education shows real initiative and commitment to your craft.

That’s something that many employers and clients are looking for – they want to know you’re passionate about the work you do and that you have the experience to get results.

Plus, many of these digital marketing courses are free to access and don’t take long to complete.

That means there’s absolutely no reason not to dive in.

More Resources:

Featured image: