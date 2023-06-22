17 Of The Best Social Media Marketing Courses in 2023

Looking to start a career in social media marketing? It’s a wise move.

According to LinkedIn, there are currently 860,000 vacancies for digital marketing specialists alone. And with more than 4.65 billion social media users around the globe, the demand for social media marketing skills is at an all-time high.

All of this means that if you want to compete in the digital marketing arena, you must be able to keep up – which is what a social media marketing course can help you do.

You’ll get a solid social media foundation, enhance your skill set, and have the credibility you need to position yourself as a serious candidate.

All you need to do is decide on the right course, and you’ll be golden.

17 Social Media Marketing Courses To Look Out For

Free Social Media Marketing Courses

With so many free courses to choose from, there’s no need to break the budget.

Foundational knowledge on digital advertising is freely available – just choose the course that best suits you and build your basic skills from there.

Paid Social Media Marketing Courses

If you can invest in a paid social media course, extending your education through more in-depth knowledge could be worthwhile.

Choose from various courses on social media platforms, content curation, business growth, and more – and take your social media marketing training to the next level.

Course Cost Run By Summary Retention and Engagement $1,995/year membership Reforge Understand how to retain, activate, and engage users. Social Media Marketing Crash Course €995 Growth Tribe A crash course in social media marketing, strategy, and management. Social Media Marketing Masterclass $129.99 once-off or $16.58 monthly Udemy Learn how to develop a thorough social media marketing plan for your business. Social Media Marketing Certification $859 OMI Learn how to use the power of social media to impact business growth.

Social Media Marketing Certifications

If you want to learn social media marketing and add to your existing qualifications, a social media certification is the best way to do it.

Not only will you be upping your social media game, but by taking a social marketing certification exam, you’ll also be putting yourself in the top tier of marketing professionals.

With so many courses to look at and decisions to make, where do you even start?

We’ll help you by looking at some of our favorites from this list.

Free Social Media Marketing Courses

Basic social media marketing courses for small businesses.

Run by: Meta

If you own a small business, you might be looking for a Facebook blueprint to help launch you onto social media.

Now, Meta will do you one better – by giving you the blueprint of all its social media platforms.

With various digital marketing courses designed to help you bring your business online, Meta will teach you how to identify potential customers, understand your target audience, set goals, and tell your business story.

By working through actual examples, you’ll learn how to apply the lessons to your own business for social media success.

Harness the power of TikTok to add value to your brand.

Run by: Skillshare

While you’re concentrating on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube marketing, don’t forget about TikTok.

It’s not all dance moves, transitions, challenges, and trends; it’s a participatory social media platform with massive potential for your brand.

In this free course, you’ll learn exactly how the TikTok algorithm works, how to create and edit your own videos, and how to (hopefully) go viral too.

So, whether you’re making videos for fun or looking to build brand awareness, you’ll know what you’re doing every step of the way.

Paid Social Media Marketing Courses

A crash course in social media marketing, strategy, and management.

Cost: €995

Run by: Growth Tribe

If you’ve got two days, then Growth Tribe has the ultimate digital marketing course – a crash course on social media that’s ideal for everyone from beginners to freelancers to business owners.

Sit down with leading marketing professionals and learn the essentials of internet marketing, content strategy, community building, influencer marketing, and more.

It’s everything you need to develop a sound social media strategy and measure it, all delivered in one compact course.

Social media tools for engagement, activation, conversion, and retention.

Cost: $1,390

Run by: Hyper Island

Do you know how to use Internet marketing to identify and engage your target audience? This social media course from Hyper Island will show you how.

Learn how to attract your online audience, convert them into leads, and achieve your goals – all with the right digital marketing tools.

You’ll be taken through social media marketing strategy, content strategy, analysis, and more – all designed to help you understand your customer better and reach your targets.

Understanding how to retain, activate, and engage users.

Cost: $1,995/year site membership

Run by: Reforge

It’s one thing to acquire new users; it’s another to convert, engage, and retain them. That’s what this in-depth course from Reforget will teach you.

From analyzing retention to activation and engagement strategies, you’ll learn the frameworks you need to improve your retention rates and boost your profitability.

Social Media Courses With Certification

Market your business on social media with simple tips and tools.

Cost: $20 (approx.)

Run by: LinkedIn Learning

Whether you’re interested in promoting your business on one social media platform or across multiple platforms, you’ll need certain tools at your disposal.

This affordable, certified course from Linkedin Learning will give you all the tips you need – from creating content and engaging with influencer marketing to using Google Analytics, boosting your social media marketing campaigns, and more.

Then when you’re done, you can showcase your certificate on your LinkedIn profile for extra kudos.

Develop the social marketing skills needed to grow your business.

Cost: $199

Run by: Hootsuite

If it’s industry recognition you’re after, this certification course from Hootsuite will give you just that.

Learn the building blocks of social media strategy, content marketing, community building, and how to measure your success. Plus, earn an online certificate as proof of your new-found expertise.

Learn how to craft social media content and boost engagement.

Cost: €995

Run by: Growth Tribe

Whether you’re a digital marketing consultant, commerce manager, or part of a social media team, you’ll benefit from learning how to boost your engagement across multiple platforms.

Learn how to create an effective communication strategy, optimize your content, and build a brand identity. You’ll also earn a certificate in Digital Communication at the same time.

Is A Social Media Marketing Certificate Worth It?

We’ve started you off with our social media certification picks. However, there are many other excellent digital marketing certifications out there to choose from.

Should you bother with them, though, particularly if there’s a cost involved? The honest truth is yes.

Social media marketing is about more than firing off a quippy Facebook caption. It’s about building brands, driving traffic, increasing sales, and creating a sharply curated dialogue between brand and consumer.

Good marketers make it look easy – which is why beginners are often misled into thinking they’re just one viral dance challenge away from breaking the internet.

But there’s a little more to it than that, and that’s where social media marketing certification can help give you the edge.

Not only will you get the relevant training you need within a constantly evolving industry, but you’ll also have an accredited certification – all of which can help increase your skill level and performance and boost your job prospects.

So, if you want to move to social media marketing, start your journey by upskilling yourself first.

For a position that’s grown 30% faster than other marketing roles, it’s the smartest way to put your best foot forward.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock