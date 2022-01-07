Google Career Certificates: A Complete List

Google offers a number of certificates that allow you to fast-track your career toward jobs in high-demand fields.

Google Career Certificates, which earn you earn the equivalent of a four-year degree, can be completed in as little as six months on Coursera.

Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s certificates, including what jobs they’ll qualify you for and roughly how much you can expect to earn.

What Are Google Career Certificates?

With Google Career Certificates on Coursera, you can earn a credential that qualifies you for jobs in high-growth fields.

There are five paid courses in the fields of:

IT Support.

Data Analytics.

Project Management.

User Experience (UX) Design.

Android Development.

How Much Do The Google Career Certificates Cost?

Courses can be taken for a fee of $39 per month, which means the total price depends on how quickly you finish the course.

Kent Walker, Google’s SVP of Global Affairs, has gone on record saying Google will treat these certificates the same as a four-year degree in a related field.

Google’s career certificates are available to all U.S. citizens regardless of previous job experience or education level.

In addition to offering these courses, Google is committed to helping certificate holders to get hired upon completion.

Before we go over how to get hired, let’s look at the details of each course so you can find the best one for your career development.

IT Support Certificate

$50,800 Average Entry-level Salary

IT Specialists troubleshoot problems so computers and networks run correctly. If you like solving problems and helping others, the IT Support certificate might be right for you.

This course is available at the introductory level and advanced level.

Introductory Level

If you’re brand new to the IT industry, this online training program teaches you the skills you need for an introductory-level job in IT support with no prior experience required.

In the IT Support Certificate program you’ll learn about:

Troubleshooting and customer care.

Networking.

Operating systems.

System administration.

Security.

Advanced Level

If you’re already familiar with basic IT concepts, the advanced program can help you build on your existing skills to take your career to the next level.

In the IT Automation with Python Certificate program you’ll learn about:

Python programming.

IT automation.

Troubleshooting & debugging.

Testing in Python.

Data Analytics Certificate

$67,900 Average Entry-level Salary

With a career in data analytics, you'll collect, transform, and organize data in order to help businesses make informed decisions.

If you enjoy uncovering trends and patterns, the Data Analytics certificate might be right for you.

In the Data Analytics Certificate program you'll learn about:

Data types and structures.

Using data to solve problems.

How to analyze data.

Data storytelling with visualizations.

Using R programming to supercharge your analysis.

Project Management Certificate

$59,000 Average Entry-level Salary

With a career in project management, you’ll be responsible for ensuring projects within an organization are managed and completed with maximum value.

If you enjoy solving problems, staying organized, and working with people, the Project Management certificate might be right for you.

In the Project Management Certificate program you’ll learn about:

Estimating time and budgets.

Running effective meetings and managing stakeholders.

Identifying and managing risks.

Applying Agile and Scrum frameworks.

Leadership skills and navigating team dynamics.

User Experience (UX) Design Certificate

$58,600 Average Entry-level Salary

With a career in UX design, you’ll be responsible for making digital and physical products easier and more enjoyable to use.

If you enjoy drawing, thinking creatively, and have a keen understanding of people, the UX Design certificate might be right for you.

In the UX Design Certificate program you’ll learn about:

Developing personas, user stories, and user journey maps.

Conducting usability studies.

Creating wireframes and prototypes.

Testing and iterating on designs.

Building a professional portfolio.

Android Development Certificate

$81,940 Average Entry-level Salary

With a career in Android development, you'll be responsible for building, maintaining, and debugging Android mobile applications.

If you enjoy solving problems, collaborating with others, and working with computers, the Android Development certificate might be right for you.

In the Android Basics in Kotlin program you'll get trained on:

Kotlin basics.

Layouts.

Navigation.

Connecting to the internet.

Unlike other courses in this list, access to the Google Associate Android Developer Certification training is free. You're only required to pay an exam fee of $149.

How To Get Hired With A Google Career Certificate

Google is committed to helping certificate holders get hired.

Upon earning a Google Career Certificate, you’ll gain access to an exclusive job platform where you can easily apply to opportunities from employers with open jobs.

Over 150 employers have joined Google’s employer consortium, which is eager to hire candidates that hold one of these certificates.

In addition, as a certificate holder, you’ll get access to a resume-building tool, mock interviews, and career networking support designed to help you with your job search.

Google is looking to hire people who complete its courses as well. In fact, Google believes so strongly in these courses that it’s using them to upskill and reskill current employees.

A Google apprenticeship program is being opened to help certificate holders gain work experience. The company says it will hire hundreds of apprentices over the coming years.

