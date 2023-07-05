Microsoft Launches Free AI Training With Professional Certificate

Microsoft and LinkedIn are taking steps to address the growing demand for AI skills in the workforce.

Available through LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft is launching the AI Skills Initiative to provide people with the knowledge and tools needed to harness AI technology.

Microsoft emphasizes that while AI could improve life and work, people must learn to use AI responsibly and ethically.

The AI Skills Initiative aims to help build that knowledge and prepare people for the future of work with AI.

Microsoft’s Free AI Training Course

Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative includes new, free coursework developed with LinkedIn.

The course provides an introduction to AI and issues around responsible AI. It’s offered in English, with several other languages to follow in the coming months.

Completing the course will grant you a professional certificate in generative AI from Microsoft, which you can display on your LinkedIn profile.

Additional resources include a trainer toolkit with AI content for educators and a free AI skills challenge on Microsoft Learn. The challenge teaches essential AI skills using Microsoft technology.

Microsoft promises the coursework will be accessible for free through 2025.

What’s In It?

Here is a course breakdown titled, “Career Essentials in Generative AI by Microsoft and LinkedIn.”

The course has five instructional videos spanning nearly four hours.

The training videos include:

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI: The Evolution of Thoughtful Online Search

Streamlining Your Work with Microsoft Bing Chat

Ethics in the Age of Generative AI

To earn the professional certificate, you must first complete all the videos. The exam is only accessible after finishing the entire training.

Upon passing the exam, you will immediately gain access to your certificate. You can then add it to your LinkedIn profile and share it with your network.

Urgent Need For AI Skills

Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative addresses an urgent need for skills that companies have identified.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI skills are the third highest priority for company training programs.

Microsoft’s research shows that while 70% of people would like AI to handle more of their workload, 49% worry that AI may replace their jobs.

The new AI Skills Initiative seeks to help workers gain the knowledge and experience to utilize AI technologies.

Looking Ahead

Microsoft’s Skills for Jobs program has reached millions worldwide, helping them find new careers in in-demand fields such as cybersecurity.

The AI Skills Initiative is the next step in this ongoing effort, which promises to bring further innovation and partnerships to the forefront.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: VBD Photos/Shutterstock