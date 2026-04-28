How to Turn Webinars Into Your Best Lead Gen Channel in 5 Phases

A few weeks ago, we sat down with marketers running webinar programs at agencies and in-house teams, all B2B. We asked them what was working, what wasn’t, and where they felt stuck.

Three pain points came up in nearly every conversation:

“Webinars are a heavy lift with little proven ROI.”

“We’re not generating enough qualified leads.”

“Without clear attribution, leadership isn’t seeing the value of webinars.”

If you’ve said any version of those things, you’re not alone, and you’re not the problem. The system around it is.

Topic selection, promotion, follow-up, and measurement are where the pipeline leaks.

And those gaps are what we covered live last week in our 60-minute tell-all webinar. We showed attendees how to make webinars their best performing lead gen channel.

Here’s the system we use to run 50+ webinars a year on a 3-person team.

The 5 Phases Of A Webinar That Converts

Attract The Right ICP: topic, speaker, title. Make Setup Easy: platform and landing page. Content That Qualifies: copy, promotion, emails, handouts. Going Live: generating pipeline signals. Follow-up & Convert: segment, repurpose, measure.

Here are a few of the bigger takeaways from each phase. Watch on demand for the nuances to help you drive more qualified leads on your next webinar.

It’s worth the watch, as one live attendee pointed out: Great information, I had several takeaways as we did our first webinar on Tuesday. Thanks!

Here’s what she learned.

How To Choose Your Webinar Topic Based On Business Needs, Not Just A Fun Idea

Before any of the tactics matter, get clear on how the webinar can support business objectives. Who is the target audience that best fills that business objective? Then, finally, what does that target audience need before they can convert?

Start by asking yourself:

Are you driving net new pipeline to showcase your brand as a thought leader?

Building credibility for a new product line, or warming an account list for sales?

We share a few more webinar topic identification questions in the on-demand webinar, so be sure to check that out.

But, as you can begin to see, each goal points to a different topic, a different speaker, a different promo plan, and a different follow-up.

The key is to stop picking topics based on what you want to talk about (and this includes leadership).

5 Tools That Identify High-Conversion Topic Gaps For Webinars

The best marketing strategies are built on data, not just excitement.

Sales Team CRM (Learn the key events to track.) Google Analytics 4 (We have a GA4 exploration report for webinar ideation.) Transcripts (Process and isolate common pain points with AI) Interviews (AI can isolate common pain points.)

So, your first stop is to go to your sales team, if you have one, and ask one question: “What’s the number one thing prospects are struggling with right now?”

You’ll get your next three webinar topics from that conversation.

If you don’t have a sales team, we share 4 ways to use data to pick your webinar topic during our session.

Now that we have the personalized webinar topic, we can proceed with the rest of the webinar creation process.

Phase 1: Choose A Formulated Title That Specifically Attracts Your Target Audience

The title is your first impression and it is the most impactful for driving the right ICPs, the ones you and sales agreed on.

A great webinar title tells the reader you understand their pain, and what they can expect from giving you their time.

For context, one interviewee let us know that 1 change to their webinar title doubled attendance.

Best Webinar Title Formulas

[Pain] + [Promised Outcome]: name the problem, promise the fix.

Key Emotional Words: Get the formula.

Data Drop: Get the formula.

We also have 2 webinar title tests you can try to make sure your webinar title attracts leads:

Phase 2: How To Make Webinar Setup Easy

The teams that run profitable webinars at scale setup once, and refine as new tests prove successful. Utilize templates as much as you can.

From templating the platform set up, to emails and landing page copy, and duplicating nurture sequences, this is where you can ease your time to market, and the load on the team.

In that setup, look for our recommended webinar platform functionalities:

Breakout rooms for high-intent conversations.

Polls and Q&A that help qualify leads during the presentation.

CRM integration so engagement data flows automatically.

1 way to keep key audiences engaged.

5 ways to extend your reach and gain more potential pipeline.

The most impactful element to template is a conversion-optimized landing page that really speaks to their pain.

Your webinar landing page should do three things: hook them with the title, build trust with the speaker and the outcome / benefit they’re going to get, and make registering feel like the obvious next step. Every element on that page should earn its spot.

See how we’ve optimized our webinar landing pages.

Phase 3: How To Create & Distribute Content That Qualifies

This phase is where content for promotion gets created, which is simultaneously where lead quality gets decided.

Most webinar programs frame promotion as a seat-filling exercise, but the real job is filtering for intent.

The wrong title and channel mix pulls a wide audience with no buying signal. The right ones bring the ICPs your sales team actually wants to talk to.

That comes down to three leverage points:

a promo cadence built on relevance instead of frequency,

a multi-channel mix that doesn’t lean entirely on email,

messaging that mirrors your target audience’s language to attract the right lead in the first place.

Get those right and your webinar program will stop chasing volume and start producing pipeline.

Phase 4: What To Do When Going Live To Warm Your Target Audience

This is what you planned for, and this is where most presenters need coached to teach, not pitch. B2B buyers convert on trust and this is your time to show your expertise and thought leadership.

Your webinar should mirror their pain (based on that research you did earlier) and walk them through actionable takeaways. Sell thru education, focus on their needs, tell them how to do something, and then show why they need your solution.

The live hour isn’t just content delivery. It’s where intent shows up.

Every poll response, every Q&A entry, every breakout room opt-in is behavioral data your sales team can act on, often more reliable than a form-fill or a download.

Done right, the live hour produces a list of high-intent leads sales is already eager to chase.

Phase 5: How To Follow-Up After A Webinar & Convert Attendees

First, consider the 5% Rule.

Reach out to them immediately.

The other 95% aren’t ready to buy. Stop selling to them. Push value, share the takeaways, send a related framework. When they move into market, you’re the brand they already trust.

If you treat both groups the same, you lose both.

How To Measure What Leadership Cares About

If your CMO thinks webinars are a “nice to have,” it’s almost never a webinar problem. It’s a measurement problem.

Stop reporting on registrations, attendance rates, and recording views. Start reporting on breakout room opt-ins, MQL conversion rate, pipeline influence in dollars, and closed-won deals tied to webinar engagement.

When you put the right stats in front of leadership, webinars stop being a line item and start being a revenue channel.

Watch the Full Webinar Session

The recording goes deeper on each phase, includes the live polls and audience Q&A, and walks through how we built and promoted this exact webinar as a worked example.

Build Your Next Webinar With Us – Cohort Starts May 11

Reading about a system is not the same as running one. Our four-week cohort fixes that.

You’ll work through all five phases with us, from topic selection, landing page, promo plan, live execution, through follow-up. You leave with a shipped webinar that drives real attendee registrations, and a repeatable playbook for the next one.

Seats are limited to 20 so we can give every team direct feedback.

Reserve your seat. Cohort starts May 11 →