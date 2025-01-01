Keys To A Successful Webinar That Drives Leads For Brands

So, you’ve decided to host a webinar.

After all, you’ve heard it’s a great means of thought leadership, communicating directly with your ideal audience and providing your expert insights in an exclusive and uninterrupted way.

But then, the anxiety sets in. Where do I start? How do I go from a simple idea, or even just an educated background in my topic, to presenting in front of potentially thousands of audience members?

It requires a careful approach to be sure, but it doesn’t have to feel overwhelming.

If you’ve decided to do a webinar, chances are you’re already most of the way there. You have the knowledge. You have the expertise. Now, you just have to put it together into a compelling presentation.

In my time at Search Engine Journal, I’ve been a part of over 75 webinars.

From the initial ideation phase to executing promotional campaigns and handling the technical side on the day of the presentation, I’ve seen success from many different brands in many different formats.

But despite their differences, there are some key factors that you must use to craft a successful webinar, and they’re universal to all potential webinar hosts.

Using these keys, I want to demystify the art of the webinar – and walk you through the process step-by-step – to make the process a little less daunting.

Let’s get started.

1. Develop A Clear Goal Before Ideating

Before diving into the details of your webinar, take a step back and think, “What is my ultimate goal for this presentation?”

Are you building brand awareness, generating leads, or educating your audience? Maybe, all of the above?

But this is only half the formula. You’ll also need to define your ideal audience – who you’re trying to reach, what level they’re at, and what you have to offer them.

Remember, a webinar shouldn’t be the end result of a funnel. It’s a way of introducing yourself and enticing potential clients to choose you.

Once you have your goals and your audience nailed down, it’s time to move on to the next step.

2. Develop Your Content With Your Audience In Mind

As marketers, it’s easy (and tempting) to treat a webinar like an infodump, sharing all that we know in one hour because we know what the people need, right?

Not exactly.

It’s important to thread the needle between sharing your expertise and reaching the audience you’re looking to gain.

Too high-level and technical? You might alienate the beginner SEO.

Too broad and simplistic? Well, the expert marketer will check out almost immediately.

To put it simply, if you want to cast a wide net, go general. If you want highly specialized leads, then turn your webinar into a technical presentation.

But don’t take a one-size-fits-all mentality when it comes to your presentation, and make sure you’re firm on who you want to attract before crafting your content.

3. Choose The Right Webinar Format

So, you have the content (or at least an idea) solidified, but how do you present it?

Webinars come in all forms these days, and it’s up to you to decide the best format that services the content within.

Some of these formats could include:

Slideshow Presentations

Want to position yourself as a thought leader in your field?

Put together a slide deck full of graphics, videos, and anything else visual to create a compelling show for your audience – all accompanied by your narration.

Panel Discussions

Have an expert team with certain specialties you want to highlight? Collaborate in an open forum environment and share insights as a group in a more relaxed way, fostering a communal feeling amongst attendees.

This format is good for high-level discussions or exploratory deep-dives into a topic, and enables presenters to actively engage with attendees throughout.

Case Studies

Want to go in-depth about your service and its effectiveness? Conduct a detailed walkthrough of case studies, using your brand as an example, to showcase how your service or product impacts marketers.

Guided Presentations

Want to position yourself as a thought leader, but do so in a more interactive format? Consider having another expert as a moderator for your webinar.

This should be someone who can reliably engage you in conversation about your topic (think of an interview format podcast!).

Each format serves different goals, so tailor the experience to your desired outcomes.

4. Promote, Promote, Promote

Now that you’ve identified the format, your ideal audience, and the topic you’ll be covering, it’s time to get it out there to the people.

After all, even the best webinars need strategic promotion to attract attendees. Use a mix of:

Social media posts.

Email campaigns with targeted messaging, positioning the message as an exclusive invite (be sure to include date and time).

Website banners and pop-ups.

This is also a great chance to collaborate with your fellow presenters, friendly partners, or powerful influencers to amplify the reach of your webinar and ensure your webinar is packed with participants on the day.

5. Leverage Interactive Features

No matter which webinar platform you choose, they’re likely to have interactive features for the attendees. We strongly recommend using these as much as you can.

Engagement is critical for a successful webinar. It makes the audience feel like they’re getting a valuable experience.

These features can include:

Live Chats & Q&A

An audience member feels seen when they’re able to engage with the presenter and their fellow attendees, being able to share their own thoughts and ask questions.

This is why we recommend not only having a live chat running throughout, but also time for Q&A at the end.

Attendees will have questions – it’s only natural. By answering them at the end, you further position yourself as a thought leader and engage on a more personal level with your potential audience.

Live Polls

Want to check the pulse of the attendees? Polls are a quick way to see how the audience feels about your topic in real time, and provide a chance for you to score potential leads in the process.

Plus, everyone loves a little more interactivity when they’re watching a webinar, and this is a great way to keep them engaged.

Exclusive Webinar Offers

Want to really get the audience excited to show up live? Consider a special deal or exclusive resource available to those who attend the session.

These interactive elements can enhance the experience for your attendees, keeping them glued to the screen while also creating a way to score your leads in real time.

6. Hone Your Post-Webinar Nurturing Strategy

You’ve hosted your webinar, and it was a hit! Some attendees want to know more, and you want to stay connected to those who showed up. So, what’s next?

As I mentioned earlier, the webinar is a huge step in the funnel – but it’s only the start of something bigger.

Consider using elements like:

Personalized thank-you emails with additional resources, handouts, or offers.

Directing attendees to a product trial or other exclusive offers specifically for attending.

Survey your attendees for feedback to find out what worked for them.

Your audience will enjoy even more relevant content relating to the webinar as a way of moving leads deeper down the funnel.

7. Consider On-Demand Content

After all the work you put into the webinar, why should its impact stop after the initial airing?

Consider using the recorded video as evergreen content for your own promotions, hosting it on your website behind a lead gate to continue reaching your target audience.

It’s also a great idea to chop up the video into bite-sized chunks for easy sharing on social.

Short video content is incredibly popular on social media these days, and having these insights easily accessible and in digestible portions can allow for even more reach.

Final Thoughts

Webinars are a great way to generate leads and build brand awareness when backed by a clear strategy. Define your goal, promote the event effectively, and deliver engaging, valuable content to your audience. With the right approach, webinars can drive meaningful results for your brand.

Hopefully, by now, the webinar seems a little less daunting, and has revealed itself to be a crucial tool for thought leadership and lead generation.

With these strategies, your webinars will not only attract more attendees but also provide lasting value that translates into meaningful leads and stronger brand loyalty.

If you would like to check out how we do it, explore our extensive library of webinars here and find some inspiration within.

More Resources:

Featured Image: DC Studio/Shutterstock